Last-gasp Gaya grabs point for Spain

Jose Luis Gaya’s late goal on Thursday gave Spain a 1-1 draw away in Germany as the start of the UEFA Nations League marked the return of international soccer in Europe following a hiatus of 10 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Valencia defender Gaya was on hand to score from close range in the sixth minute of stoppage-time in Stuttgart after Rodrigo Moreno had nodded down a Ferran Torres cross, in a dramatic ending to the League A, Group 4 encounter.

Earlier, Chelsea striker Timo Werner had given Germany the lead just after halftime in an entertaining contest between two of the past three winners of the FIFA World Cup.

Spain’s Jose Luis Gaya, center, scores past Germany goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, right, in their UEFA Nations League match in Stuttgart, Germany, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

It was Luis Enrique’s first game of his second spell as Spain coach, despite being reappointed in November last year just after their final game in Euro 2020 qualifying.

“This team is full of faith and hunger. We didn’t deserve to lose and we kept fighting to the end,” said Spain captain Sergio Ramos, who earned his 171st cap.

The two teams will hope to feature prominently in Euro 2020, which was postponed by a year because of the pandemic and is to go ahead in June and July next year.

In the meantime, the Nations League is to be crammed into the next three months, with the four group winners in League A advancing to the finals later next year.

With all the matches being played behind closed doors, the stands in Stuttgart were empty as Barcelona’s Ansu Fati came on for the second half to make his Spain debut.

Fati, who was born in Guinea-Bissau, at 17 years, 308 days became the second-youngest player ever to represent Spain, behind Angel Zubieta, who was a few weeks younger when he played against Czechoslovakia in 1936.

In the same group, Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko scored a fine goal to give Ukraine a 2-1 win over Switzerland in Lviv.

Andriy Yarmolenko of West Ham United had put Ukraine ahead with a back-heel, before Haris Seferovic equalized.

In League B, Artem Dzyuba netted a brace as Russia beat Serbia 3-1 in Moscow, while also in Group 3, Hungary were surprise 1-0 winners away in Turkey.

In Group 4, out-of-favor Real Madrid star Gareth Bale started for Wales, but was taken off at halftime in their 1-0 win over Finland in Helsinki. Kieffer Moore scored the winner 10 minutes from time.

“Gareth Bale has had no football at all,” Wales coach Ryan Giggs told Sky Sports. “It was a real juggling act, picking the team. Gareth has had the least football out of everyone and I thought, ahead of Sunday, it would be best to take him off.”

Wales tomorrow host Bulgaria, who were held to a 1-1 draw by the Republic of Ireland in Sofia.

Bozhidar Kraev put Bulgaria ahead, only for Shane Duffy to head a stoppage-time equalizer for the visitors in their first game under new manager Stephen Kenny.

In League C, Group 3, Moldova drew 1-1 with Kosovo and Slovenia were held goalless by Greece.

In League D, Group 1, the Faroe Islands defeated Malta 3-2 and Lativa drew 0-0 with Andorra.

Additional reporting by staff writer