Pete Alonso on Thursday hit a two-run homer leading off the 10th inning, lifting the New York Mets to a come-from-behind 9-7 win over the Yankees in the final Subway Series game of the season.
The Mets came back from deficits of 4-0 and 7-4 at Citi Field to earn a split of the six-game series.
J.D. Davis forced extra innings by homering off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman one pitch after pinch-runner Billy Hamilton was thrown out trying to steal third base.
Photo: Gregory Fisher-USA Today
Davis has been battling a sore hip since he was hit by Chapman’s fastball on Saturday last week.
“Of course, absolutely any time a pitcher drills you or anything like that, it’s good to get a little bit of revenge,” Davis said.
With heavy rain falling, Alonso hit the second pitch he saw from Albert Abreu (0-1) well into the left-field seats.
Alonso raised his arms and looked toward the dugout as the Mets spilled out to celebrate a win on the afternoon they honored franchise icon Tom Seaver, whose death was announced on Wednesday.
“We’re always expecting something special from his at-bats,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said. “It was an emotional day for us, a special day honoring and paying tribute to the greatest Met of all time.”
It was the first walk-off homer for Alonso, who set a major league rookie record by hitting 53 home runs last season. The hit was his first in five at-bats and only his seventh in his past 47 at-bats.
“I’m just so happy that I capitalized and brought this one home,” Alonso said. “I think that this is a really special win, not just for us, but for anybody who knows about the Mets or knows about Tom Seaver. This is a really meaningful and special day. Really, really happy that we could get it done in the way that we did.”
Edwin Diaz (2-1) tossed two innings and faced only two batters in the 10th inning. Tyler Wade, who started the inning on second base as the automatic runner, was doubled up on D.J. LeMahieu’s fly-out to right.
“I just tried to be aggressive on a ball where I thought [it] was hit a little bit softer and I’ve got to do a better job of not turning my back to that ball right there,” Wade said. “That can’t happen. I tried to be too aggressive right there.”
It was the third extra-inning game between the teams in the past four days. The Yankees swept Sunday’s doubleheader with a pair of eight-inning victories.
The loss was the third in four games for the Yankees, who dropped a three-game series to the Tampa Bay Rays prior to heading across town.
The Yankees squandered a 4-0 second-inning lead before going ahead in the seventh, when Gio Urshela hit a tiebreaking single and Brett Gardner added a run-scoring double.
Aaron Hicks had an RBI single in the eighth for 7-4, before the Mets mounted their second comeback.
Amed Rosario delivered a two-run, two-out single in the bottom of the inning.
“Tough one to lose, because we did a lot of good things today coming off a tough loss,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “We were set up there to close it out and it just didn’t happen today.”
The Yankees chased Robert Gsellman during a four-run second in which Wade had an RBI single and LeMahieu lofted a sacrifice fly, before Luke Voit’s two-run double.
Todd Frazier homered leading off the second for the Mets, who tied the score against J.A. Happ in the third when Jake Marisnick hit an RBI double, before Rosario and Jeff McNeil delivered run-scoring singles.
Happ allowed eight hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings. Gsellman allowed four hits and four walks over 1-2/3 innings.
In Thursday’s other games, the Dodgers downed the Diamondbacks 5-1, Angels blanked the Padres 2-0, the White Sox routed the Royals 11-6, the Pirates crushed the Cubs 6-2 and the Astros outlasted the Rangers 8-4.
In two games decided in the 10th inning, the Phillies edged the Nationals 6-5 and the Blue Jays beat the Red Sox 6-2.
