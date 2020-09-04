RUGBY UNION
Highlanders coach fired
Otago Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger has not been offered a new contract by the team and ended his tenure after three years in charge, the Super Rugby side said yesterday. Former All Blacks midfielder Mauger was appointed to the role ahead of the 2018 season, taking over from Highlanders stalwart Tony Brown who had moved to Japan to assist Jamie Joseph. The Highlanders made the Super Rugby quarter-finals in his first two years, but finished fourth in New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa that ended last month.
BASEBALL
Tom Seaver dies aged 75
Hall of Famer Tom Seaver, the longtime New York Mets pitcher who won three Cy Young Awards and led the team to an improbable World Series title in 1969, died early on Monday, his family announced. He was 75. He died in his sleep at his home in Calistoga, California, from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19, according to a statement from the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. The New York Post reported that the death was from complications of Lyme disease and dementia. Seaver cited his battle with dementia when in March last year he said that he was withdrawing from public life. Seaver won 311 games in a 20-year career that included 12 years with the Mets.
GAMBLING
Jordan bets on gambling
Former basketball superstar Michael Jordan has taken an equity stake in online betting site DraftKings and is to serve as a special adviser to its board, the company said on Wednesday. Jordan, chairman and owner of the Charlotte Hornets NBA team, would garner an unspecified stake in the online sports gambling company. In exchange he would provide “strategic and creative input ... on company strategy, product development, inclusion, equity and belonging” and other initiatives, DraftKings said. About US$13 billion was bet on sports events in the US last year, according to the Web site Legal Sports Betting.
TENNIS
Osaka takes emoji advice
Naomi Osaka on Wednesday received plenty of encouragement and advice from her mother Tamaki after her second-round victory at the US Open, although it came in the form of emojis printed on a sheet of paper. Shortly after defeating Italian Camila Giorgi 6-1, 6-2, 2018 champion Osaka was led to a courtside big screen to take a video call from her mother in Florida, which momentarily caught the 22-year-old off guard. What followed was a slightly awkward exchange between mother and daughter amid audio connection issues, before Tamaki held up a sheet of paper with her message. “There were four lines,” Osaka said. “Thumbs up fire, which is like ‘good job.’ There was like a Twitter bird, whatever. She was saying: ‘Don’t go on social media, get some sleep.’ Then: ‘Drink a lot of green juice, get some rest,’ and ‘I love you.’” “It was a bit odd, because I remember I was watching [Karolina] Muchova playing Venus [Williams], and then I saw that she got a call ... from [actress] Rebel Wilson. I was like: ‘Oh that’s kind of cool,’” Osaka added. “Yeah, definitely wasn’t expecting my mom to call today.”
First it was Neymar, then Cristiano Ronaldo and now, very likely, it will be Lionel Messi leaving La Liga as another top player is expected to part ways with one of its clubs, all within a four-year span. Messi’s departure would be another unwanted setback for the league, although it hopes to withstand the hit just like it did after Neymar and Ronaldo moved on. The league was not hugely affected financially after Neymar left Barcelona or Ronaldo left Real Madrid. It continued to grow and still got good money from television rights deals. However, losing Messi could be a bigger problem, because
Losing Lionel Messi need not be a catastrophe for Barcelona. It might be an opportunity. The Catalan soccer team is — by revenue — the richest sports club in the world, wealthier even than the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. However, Messi’s reported annual salary of 71 million euros (US$84 million) has a distorting effect on Barca’s cost structure, allowing other — worse — players to seek comparable pay, and dragging overall costs up. The club last year reported net profit representing just 0.5 percent of its 837 million euros in sales. The exit of Messi, who submitted a transfer request this week, should let it
NOT GIVING UP: Blue Whale beat Taipei Bravo 2-1, taking them to within five points of Hualien City, although their manager said it would be difficult to pass the leaders Scoreboard leaders Hualien City and second-ranked Taichung Blue Whale won their Taiwan Mulan Football League matches on Saturday, with five points now separating them, while Hang Yuan FC and Inter Taoyuan finished with a scoreless draw. In the first match, Hualien City beat Kaohsiung Sunny Bank 3-0 to maintain their winning streak this season. Striker Tan Wen-lin opened the account in the 38th minute by slotting the ball into an empty net, as there was confusion between Kaohsiung goalkeeper Lee Ya-ting and the defense. In the 70th minute, Lin Hsiao-yun took possession during a scramble inside goal area, and curved a shot inside
After a late pileup on Nice’s iconic Promenade des Anglais, Alexander Kristoff of UAE Team Emirates won a crash-marred opening stage of the Tour de France on Saturday. The Norwegian earned the overall race leader’s yellow jersey after having fought back from an early fall, which looked like ruling him out. This year’s Tour set off two months later than planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic and under strict health protocols. However, the first rain in the Mediterranean city since June turned the opening jaunt of the 21-day race into a lottery with one motorbike race official describing the road surface as an