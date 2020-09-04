SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





RUGBY UNION

Highlanders coach fired

Otago Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger has not been offered a new contract by the team and ended his tenure after three years in charge, the Super Rugby side said yesterday. Former All Blacks midfielder Mauger was appointed to the role ahead of the 2018 season, taking over from Highlanders stalwart Tony Brown who had moved to Japan to assist Jamie Joseph. The Highlanders made the Super Rugby quarter-finals in his first two years, but finished fourth in New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa that ended last month.

BASEBALL

Tom Seaver dies aged 75

Hall of Famer Tom Seaver, the longtime New York Mets pitcher who won three Cy Young Awards and led the team to an improbable World Series title in 1969, died early on Monday, his family announced. He was 75. He died in his sleep at his home in Calistoga, California, from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19, according to a statement from the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. The New York Post reported that the death was from complications of Lyme disease and dementia. Seaver cited his battle with dementia when in March last year he said that he was withdrawing from public life. Seaver won 311 games in a 20-year career that included 12 years with the Mets.

GAMBLING

Jordan bets on gambling

Former basketball superstar Michael Jordan has taken an equity stake in online betting site DraftKings and is to serve as a special adviser to its board, the company said on Wednesday. Jordan, chairman and owner of the Charlotte Hornets NBA team, would garner an unspecified stake in the online sports gambling company. In exchange he would provide “strategic and creative input ... on company strategy, product development, inclusion, equity and belonging” and other initiatives, DraftKings said. About US$13 billion was bet on sports events in the US last year, according to the Web site Legal Sports Betting.

TENNIS

Osaka takes emoji advice

Naomi Osaka on Wednesday received plenty of encouragement and advice from her mother Tamaki after her second-round victory at the US Open, although it came in the form of emojis printed on a sheet of paper. Shortly after defeating Italian Camila Giorgi 6-1, 6-2, 2018 champion Osaka was led to a courtside big screen to take a video call from her mother in Florida, which momentarily caught the 22-year-old off guard. What followed was a slightly awkward exchange between mother and daughter amid audio connection issues, before Tamaki held up a sheet of paper with her message. “There were four lines,” Osaka said. “Thumbs up fire, which is like ‘good job.’ There was like a Twitter bird, whatever. She was saying: ‘Don’t go on social media, get some sleep.’ Then: ‘Drink a lot of green juice, get some rest,’ and ‘I love you.’” “It was a bit odd, because I remember I was watching [Karolina] Muchova playing Venus [Williams], and then I saw that she got a call ... from [actress] Rebel Wilson. I was like: ‘Oh that’s kind of cool,’” Osaka added. “Yeah, definitely wasn’t expecting my mom to call today.”