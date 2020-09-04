Mladenovic fumes against treatment after Open defeat

Reuters, NEW YORK





France’s Kristina Mladenovic on Wednesday complained of living a “nightmare” due to the COVID-19 health protocols at the US Open after suffering a spectacular meltdown to lose to Russian Varvava Gracheva in her second-round match.

Against an opponent ranked outside the top 100 and playing her first Grand Slam, Mladenovic looked set for a breezy win while serving at 6-1, 5-1, but things went downhill for her abruptly and she ended up losing 1-6, 7-6(7/2), 6-0.

Mladenovic was one of several athletes placed under an “enhanced protocol plan” for being in contact with compatriot Benoit Paire, who tested positive for COVID-19 and was withdrawn ahead of the Grand Slam.

“We’re living a nightmare here. I have only one desire and that is to regain my freedom,” the 44th-ranked Mladenovic told reporters in French. “We have to fight to have our freedom and even that we don’t have yet.”

The US Tennis Association’s protocols have meant that players in contact with Paire are being tested for COVID-19 every day rather than once in four days and are confined to hotel rooms.

Mladenovic said that despite “30 negative tests” she was still treated like a prisoner.

“The conditions are atrocious and if I had known that playing cards for 40 minutes with a player who tested positive, but ultimately negative, would have resulted in these consequences, I would never have set foot in this tournament,” she said.