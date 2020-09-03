Scott Laughton on Tuesday scored the winner in overtime and captain Claude Giroux rediscovered his scoring touch as the Philadelphia Flyers kept their NHL Playoff hopes alive with a 4-3 win over the New York Islanders.
Laughton scored on a tip from the front of the net that snuck past Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov, as the Flyers cut New York’s Eastern Conference series lead to 3-2.
Canadian forward Giroux snapped a 14-game goal drought, opening the scoring for the Flyers at 15 minutes, 45 seconds of the second period to tie it 1-1.
“In games like this, you need everyone pulling the rope and moving in the right direction,” Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk said. “Everyone did their job and played their role tonight.”
Philadelphia had a two-goal lead early in the third period, but allowed the Islanders to claw their way back to force overtime.
Game 6 is today in Toronto.
Giroux finished with a goal and an assist and goaltender Carter Hart stopped 29 shots for the Flyers, who are trying to become the first team in the post-season to come back from a 3-1 deficit. Six others tried in the first round, but failed.
If anyone has the blueprint to rally from 3-1, it is Flyers coach Alain Vigneault. He has done it before, including guiding the New York Rangers back from 3-1 to defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2014.
The Rangers did it again in 2015, when they stormed back from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Barry Trotz-coached Washington Capitals. Trotz coaches the Islanders.
“They don’t need me to motivate them,” Vigneault said of the Flyers. “They’re a group that motivates themselves. They’re got a lot pride and a lot of compete.”
Giroux and Van Riemsdyk scored their first post-season goals after New York went up 1-0 on Josh Bailey’s first-period strike. Matt Niskanen scored early in the third period to give Philadelphia a 3-1 lead.
The Islanders did not give up, tying it in the third quarter on goals by Brock Nelson and Derick Brassard, only 93 seconds apart, to set up the overtime.
Canucks 2, Golden Knights 1
In Edmonton, Alberta, goaltender Thatcher Demko won his first career playoff start, as the Vancouver Canucks held on to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in Game 5 of their Western Conference series.
The 24-year old Demko made 42 saves, including several key ones in the final minutes, for the victory.
Vancouver stayed alive in the post-season, cutting the Golden Knights’ lead to 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.
Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser scored, while J.T. Miller had two assists for Vancouver.
Hiromu Inada, 87, already has a certificate on his wall that confirms his status as the world’s oldest Ironman, but the Japanese man is still pounding away on his training bike and hopes to continue competing into his 90s. In 2018 at the age of 85 years and 328 days, Inada went to Kailua-Kona in Hawaii and set a new mark for the oldest person to complete the world championship Ironman — a feat beyond most people decades younger than him. The cancelation of this October’s Ironman because of the COVID-19 pandemic has not dulled his ambition, and Inada is maintaining his
First it was Neymar, then Cristiano Ronaldo and now, very likely, it will be Lionel Messi leaving La Liga as another top player is expected to part ways with one of its clubs, all within a four-year span. Messi’s departure would be another unwanted setback for the league, although it hopes to withstand the hit just like it did after Neymar and Ronaldo moved on. The league was not hugely affected financially after Neymar left Barcelona or Ronaldo left Real Madrid. It continued to grow and still got good money from television rights deals. However, losing Messi could be a bigger problem, because
Losing Lionel Messi need not be a catastrophe for Barcelona. It might be an opportunity. The Catalan soccer team is — by revenue — the richest sports club in the world, wealthier even than the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. However, Messi’s reported annual salary of 71 million euros (US$84 million) has a distorting effect on Barca’s cost structure, allowing other — worse — players to seek comparable pay, and dragging overall costs up. The club last year reported net profit representing just 0.5 percent of its 837 million euros in sales. The exit of Messi, who submitted a transfer request this week, should let it
SOLIDARITY: The historic boycotts spread to the WNBA, the MLB, US soccer and tennis, as Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Western & Southern Open semi-finals The Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday led a historic boycott over the US police shooting of a black man, forcing the NBA to halt its playoff schedule and prompting a wave of walkouts across multiple sports. The NBA postponed its entire slate of Wednesday fixtures after the Bucks refused to play game five of their Eastern Conference first-round series against the Orlando Magic in protest over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. Blake was seriously injured after being shot point blank in the back seven times by police officers in a confrontation captured on video. “Over the last few days