Roglic wins first mountain test

ALAPHILIPPE KEEPS JERSEY: Team Jumbo-Visma rider Primoz Roglic edged out Tadej Pogacar on the 160.5km run to the finish line situated 1,850m above sea level

The race favorite, Team Jumbo-Visma rider Primoz Roglic, edged Tuesday’s first summit finish of the Tour de France to win the fourth stage, but failed to drop any of his key rivals in the process, including the overall leader, Team Deceuninck Quick-Step rider Julian Alaphilippe.

On a perfect day for racing, Roglic climbed to third overall behind Alaphilippe and Adam Yates, as he edged home his Slovenian compatriot Tadej Pogacar on the rolling 160.5km run to the finish line situated 1,850m above sea level.

The Alpine stage had been billed as the moment when the true form of the various contenders would be revealed and it was the stage on which that great Spanish climber Luis Ocana beat Eddy Merckx by nine minutes in 1971.

Nothing of that nature emerged on Tuesday, as the desperate jostling and posturing over the final kilometer of the 7.1km ascent to Orcieres-Merlette — at a 6.7 percent average incline — culminated with 16 riders finishing with the same time, as the top three took small time bonuses of 10, six and four seconds.

The key weapon that Roglic has in his armory is his fabulous strength, which gives him an irresistible late kick, and while he used this to win, defending champion Egan Bernal and fancied Frenchman Thibaut Pinot held on.

“It was quite a hard day actually and it was a nice win,” said former ski jumper Roglic, who has kept a low profile since a horrible crash saw him pull out of last month’s Criterium Dauphine before the final stage, despite leading the race.

“I feel a little better every day, not quite the same as I was, but I saw on stage two that I could still ride a bike,” added Roglic, who had to chase Alaphilippe after the home favorite’s stage-winning performance on Sunday.

“Deceuninck [Alaphilippe’s team] set a high pace, so I knew we were just racing for the win today and not the overall lead,” Roglic said. “We know what kind of champion Julian is. We saw last year he almost finished top. Thibaut [Pinot] is also a threat.”

Colombian Bernal was once again on his own in the final section of the climb, but kept his powder dry until rising from his saddle once Roglic put the hammer down just 400m from the finish line, hanging comfortably with the select group of about 20 riders who kept up.

“We learned that Jumbo are very difficult to keep up with,” said Alaphilippe, who donned the overall leader’s yellow jersey for a third straight day yesterday. “It was a fast day with a double objective for me of keeping the yellow jersey and winning the stage. I’m really happy about keeping the yellow.”

Alaphilippe led the Tour for 14 days last year before wilting to fifth in a brutal finale in the Alps.

“Jumbo have been strong for a while now,” he added. “They are clearly here to win the Tour, but trust me, they have a great deal of work still to do.”

After Miguel Angel Lopez’s spectacular face-first crash into a signpost in stage one, it was the turn of Team Sunweb rider Tiesj Benoot to have a close shave.

The 26-year-old Belgian was part of the escape group flying downhill when he hit and skidded along a roadside barrier until he flew head-over-heels into a field, escaping without a scratch.

Lopez on Tuesday said that he still had a sore jaw and hip.

Yesterday’s fifth stage was to run through the Rhone Valley, from Gap to Privas, in the wild, semi-deserted Ardeche region known for its chestnuts and boars.

The stage was expected to climax with a mass bunch sprint unless there was a crosswind.