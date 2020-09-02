Three months after he forced a government U-turn on summer holiday school meal vouchers, Marcus Rashford has set his sights on a bigger target: the end of child food poverty in Britain.
After lawmakers scrambled to line up behind the Manchester United soccer player and advocate, it is the turn of the food industry.
In a letter to lawmakers released yesterday morning, Rashford unveiled a “child food poverty taskforce” that he has formed with brands — including Aldi, Tesco, Deliveroo and Kellogg’s — set out three major new policy goals and issued a rallying cry for long-lasting change.
Photo: Reuters
“Food poverty is contributing to social unrest,” he wrote, reflecting on a series of meetings with families in need of the same support that he counted on as a child.
“Watching a young boy keeping it together whilst his mother sobbed alongside him, feeling like he has to step up to protect his family and alleviate some of that worry. He was nine years old,” Rashford wrote. “I know that feeling. I remember the sound of my mum crying herself to sleep to this day, having worked a 14-hour shift, unsure how she was going to make ends meet. That was my reality.”
The ambitious plan that Rashford sets out calls on British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to fund the implementation of three key policy recommendations from the national food strategy, a government-commissioned report highlighting huge economic and health inequalities, aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Mothers and fathers are raising respectful, eloquent young men and women, who, in reality, are part of a system that will not allow them the opportunity to win and succeed,” Rashford wrote. “It all starts with stability around access to food.”
While the food strategy — written by Leon founder Henry Dimbleby — was commissioned by the government, ministers have not yet said that they would act on its recommendations.
Rashford said that a visit to the Evelyn Community Store in Deptford, southeast London, had redoubled his commitment to the cause.
“I spoke to a mother recently who, along with her two young sons, is currently living off three slices of bread a day — soaking them in hot water and adding sugar, hoping that the porridge consistency might better sustain the hunger of her one-year old child,” he wrote. “This is the true reality of England in 2020.”
Natasha Ricketts, a volunteer at the Evelyn Community Store — which is supplied with food by FareShare — described Rashford as “an absolutely lovely guy. It’s massive, for a young guy to take on such a big task. He’s very humble, very down-to-earth and it wasn’t that long ago that he was one of those kids himself.”
It is not yet clear whether politicians and business would commit to following Rashford’s lead in the long term, Ricketts said.
“But if not, they will have to answer why,” she said. “And that is the power of his voice.”
Hiromu Inada, 87, already has a certificate on his wall that confirms his status as the world’s oldest Ironman, but the Japanese man is still pounding away on his training bike and hopes to continue competing into his 90s. In 2018 at the age of 85 years and 328 days, Inada went to Kailua-Kona in Hawaii and set a new mark for the oldest person to complete the world championship Ironman — a feat beyond most people decades younger than him. The cancelation of this October’s Ironman because of the COVID-19 pandemic has not dulled his ambition, and Inada is maintaining his
READY TO LEAVE: The star player’s demand prompted fans to protest outside the Camp Nou. He has been linked to Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi on Tuesday told Barcelona he wants to leave — on a free transfer — in a “bombshell” fax that is expected to spark a legal battle over a buyout clause worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Signaling the end of an era at Barcelona, where Messi is the record scorer and has won four UEFA Champions League titles, the disgruntled Argentine wants to terminate his contract “unilaterally” by triggering a release clause, a source said. Relations have plummeted this year and speculation swirled about Messi’s departure after this month’s humiliating 8-2 Champions League quarter-final defeat to
First it was Neymar, then Cristiano Ronaldo and now, very likely, it will be Lionel Messi leaving La Liga as another top player is expected to part ways with one of its clubs, all within a four-year span. Messi’s departure would be another unwanted setback for the league, although it hopes to withstand the hit just like it did after Neymar and Ronaldo moved on. The league was not hugely affected financially after Neymar left Barcelona or Ronaldo left Real Madrid. It continued to grow and still got good money from television rights deals. However, losing Messi could be a bigger problem, because
Losing Lionel Messi need not be a catastrophe for Barcelona. It might be an opportunity. The Catalan soccer team is — by revenue — the richest sports club in the world, wealthier even than the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. However, Messi’s reported annual salary of 71 million euros (US$84 million) has a distorting effect on Barca’s cost structure, allowing other — worse — players to seek comparable pay, and dragging overall costs up. The club last year reported net profit representing just 0.5 percent of its 837 million euros in sales. The exit of Messi, who submitted a transfer request this week, should let it