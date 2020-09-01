Sanchez, Hicks help Yankees to sweep Mets doubleheader

AP, NEW YORK





Gary Sanchez and Aaron Hicks — among the few remaining regulars healthy enough to join the New York Yankees lineup — on Sunday made sure the Bronx Bombers held serve at home in an unusual Subway Series.

Sanchez delivered the first pinch-hit, extra-innings grand slam in Yankees history and Deivi Garcia made a strong impression on his major league debut as the Yankees beat the Mets 5-2 to complete a doubleheader sweep.

The Yankees stormed back in the opener, erasing a five-run lead with two outs in the seventh to win 8-7 in eight innings.

Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees, right, hits a grand slam home run against the New York Mets in their MLB game at Yankee Stadium in New York on Sunday. Photo: Wendell Cruz-USA Today

Hicks lined a tying, two-run homer in the seventh inning and Gio Urshela hit a game-ending single off Edwin Diaz an inning later.

Sanchez had been on a one-for-18 slump and is batting just .134 this season.

“I’m excited for him,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “He means so much to this team. I’m really happy for him to take the air out of one.”

The Yankees won the final three games of the five-game Subway Series, snapping a seven-game skid that was their longest since 2017.

Sanchez blasted a 2-2 fastball from Drew Smith into the left-field bleachers for a 5-1 lead. It was his first career pinch-hit homer and second career grand slam.

“I’ve been very anxious to contribute to the team,” Sanchez said through a translator. “Especially when you’re going through a rough patch and you’re not helping the team.”

Garcia took a shutout into the sixth until allowing Dominic Smith’s tying single. Smith’s hit came after Jeff McNeill reached on an error by first baseman Luke Voit, who had the ball kick off the heel of his glove into right field.

Garcia allowed four singles, struck out six, walked none and threw 75 pitches over six innings.

At 21 years, 103 days, Garcia became the youngest pitcher to start in the majors in the abbreviated 60-game season.

Luis Cessa retired pinch-hitter Wilson Ramos with the bases loaded for his fourth career save.

Mets right-hander Seth Lugo allowed one run on four hits in 3-2/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

Earlier, the Yankees trailed 7-2 with two outs in the final inning, before rallying against Jared Hughes and Diaz.

Mets third baseman Andres Gimenez made a throwing error, and Hughes walked a batter and plunked another to load the bases, before Luke Voit hit a check-swing, two-run single against the shift to pull within 7-4.

Another run was scored on Diaz’s wild pitch before Hicks lined a two-out, 3-2 fastball just over the wall for his third homer of the season.

“Before I got into the game, I was only able to throw about seven, eight, nine, 10 warmup pitches,” Diaz said. “At that point, I wasn’t able to go with my regular routine that I always have. But when I came into the game, I can’t really make an excuse. I threw the pitch that I wanted to throw, a high fastball that I got him out with the other day.”

It was the first time the Yankees had scored five or more runs in the ninth inning to at least tie a game since July 16, 2000, against the Phillies, Elias Sports Bureau said.

Elsewhere, the Dodgers routed the Rangers 7-2, the Cubs crushed the Reds 10-1, the Tigers edged the Twins 3-2, the Padres thrashed the Rockies 13-2, the Giants dominated the Diamondbacks 4-1, the Red Sox defeated the Nationals 9-5 and the White Sox overcame the Royals 5-2 in 10 innings.

The Cardinals crushed the Indians 7-2, the Rays stung the Marlins 12-7, the Pirates beat the Brewers 5-1, the Braves edged the Phillies 12-10, the Blue Jays outlasted the Orioles 6-5 and the Mariners sunk the Angels 2-1 in 10 innings.