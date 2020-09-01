Victorious Hamilton pleads for end to ‘really boring’ races

AFP, SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium





Lewis Hamilton on Sunday saluted actor Chadwick Boseman on the podium after a majestic 89th career win at the Belgian Grand Prix and then said he would prefer to have to fight harder for victories.

The championship leader and six-time Formula One champion made the crossed-forearms gesture from the Black Panther movies in respect for Hollywood star Boseman, who died on Friday last week.

Hamilton said that he had been inspired by Boseman to produce another flawless performance.

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes gestures on the podium after winning the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“It feels great to finish on a high this weekend, particularly with Chad dying, because he made everyone feel like a superhero,” he said.

Hamilton claimed his fifth win in seven outings this year to increase his lead in the title race to 47 points. His teammate Valtteri Bottas was second.

“I know it is not necessarily what everyone wants to see — the two Mercedes at the front,” Hamilton said.

The Briton said that he would prefer to have closer, multi-stop racing, instead of one stop, as most drivers finished the race managing their tires.

“Today was really all about tires. Everyone doing this one-stop thing — it’s really boring. At the end of the day, we are all managing out there, which is not racing. At the end, we are backing off, maybe it would have been fine, but it was too big a risk today,” he said. “I really, really would like to have more of a fight, but that is not on me.”

Hamilton said that the Mercedes domination was a product of the team’s approach.

“No matter how much success we have, we have to keep our heads down,” he said. “It’s an incredible mentality and I feel so privileged to be a part of this team.”

Hamilton said that although his race appeared to be under control from lights to flag, it had ended tensely as he nursed his car to the finish on worn tires.

“It was a bit of a struggle, but nonetheless it was OK,” he said. “I was a little nervous that we may have something like that which we had at Silverstone with the tire — so I was nursing it to the end.”

Hamilton won the British Grand Prix on three good wheels after suffering a puncture on the final lap.

He added that, on a personal level, he felt confident, fit and strong ahead of the races ahead, starting with two in Italy.

“I am 35 now, going towards 36, but I feel better than ever,” he said. “That is a positive.”

Bottas said that he had been unable to catch Hamilton.

“Lewis played the start really well and I couldn’t get the momentum. I think he was faultless today, and yesterday, of course, he was quick. I did my best and I am glad there is another opportunity next weekend,” Bottas said.