Lewis Hamilton on Sunday saluted actor Chadwick Boseman on the podium after a majestic 89th career win at the Belgian Grand Prix and then said he would prefer to have to fight harder for victories.
The championship leader and six-time Formula One champion made the crossed-forearms gesture from the Black Panther movies in respect for Hollywood star Boseman, who died on Friday last week.
Hamilton said that he had been inspired by Boseman to produce another flawless performance.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“It feels great to finish on a high this weekend, particularly with Chad dying, because he made everyone feel like a superhero,” he said.
Hamilton claimed his fifth win in seven outings this year to increase his lead in the title race to 47 points. His teammate Valtteri Bottas was second.
“I know it is not necessarily what everyone wants to see — the two Mercedes at the front,” Hamilton said.
The Briton said that he would prefer to have closer, multi-stop racing, instead of one stop, as most drivers finished the race managing their tires.
“Today was really all about tires. Everyone doing this one-stop thing — it’s really boring. At the end of the day, we are all managing out there, which is not racing. At the end, we are backing off, maybe it would have been fine, but it was too big a risk today,” he said. “I really, really would like to have more of a fight, but that is not on me.”
Hamilton said that the Mercedes domination was a product of the team’s approach.
“No matter how much success we have, we have to keep our heads down,” he said. “It’s an incredible mentality and I feel so privileged to be a part of this team.”
Hamilton said that although his race appeared to be under control from lights to flag, it had ended tensely as he nursed his car to the finish on worn tires.
“It was a bit of a struggle, but nonetheless it was OK,” he said. “I was a little nervous that we may have something like that which we had at Silverstone with the tire — so I was nursing it to the end.”
Hamilton won the British Grand Prix on three good wheels after suffering a puncture on the final lap.
He added that, on a personal level, he felt confident, fit and strong ahead of the races ahead, starting with two in Italy.
“I am 35 now, going towards 36, but I feel better than ever,” he said. “That is a positive.”
Bottas said that he had been unable to catch Hamilton.
“Lewis played the start really well and I couldn’t get the momentum. I think he was faultless today, and yesterday, of course, he was quick. I did my best and I am glad there is another opportunity next weekend,” Bottas said.
Hiromu Inada, 87, already has a certificate on his wall that confirms his status as the world’s oldest Ironman, but the Japanese man is still pounding away on his training bike and hopes to continue competing into his 90s. In 2018 at the age of 85 years and 328 days, Inada went to Kailua-Kona in Hawaii and set a new mark for the oldest person to complete the world championship Ironman — a feat beyond most people decades younger than him. The cancelation of this October’s Ironman because of the COVID-19 pandemic has not dulled his ambition, and Inada is maintaining his
READY TO LEAVE: The star player’s demand prompted fans to protest outside the Camp Nou. He has been linked to Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi on Tuesday told Barcelona he wants to leave — on a free transfer — in a “bombshell” fax that is expected to spark a legal battle over a buyout clause worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Signaling the end of an era at Barcelona, where Messi is the record scorer and has won four UEFA Champions League titles, the disgruntled Argentine wants to terminate his contract “unilaterally” by triggering a release clause, a source said. Relations have plummeted this year and speculation swirled about Messi’s departure after this month’s humiliating 8-2 Champions League quarter-final defeat to
First it was Neymar, then Cristiano Ronaldo and now, very likely, it will be Lionel Messi leaving La Liga as another top player is expected to part ways with one of its clubs, all within a four-year span. Messi’s departure would be another unwanted setback for the league, although it hopes to withstand the hit just like it did after Neymar and Ronaldo moved on. The league was not hugely affected financially after Neymar left Barcelona or Ronaldo left Real Madrid. It continued to grow and still got good money from television rights deals. However, losing Messi could be a bigger problem, because
Former Brazil football star Ronaldinho on Monday was released by a Paraguayan judge after spending five months in detention over a forged passport. Judge Gustavo Amarilla also released Ronaldinho’s brother, Roberto de Assis Moreira, who likewise had been held for a month in jail and another four months under house arrest in a hotel in Paraguay’s capital, Asuncion, for the same charge. The 40-year-old former FIFA World Cup winner “is free to travel to whatever country in the world he wants, but he must inform us if he changes his permanent residence” for one year, Amarilla said. “He has no restrictions except for