‘Better than ever’ Morgan stars in England victory

AFP, MANCHESTER, England





England captain Eoin Morgan on Sunday said that he is playing “better than ever” as he led from the front in a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the second Twenty20 international at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Morgan came in on a hat-trick after leg-spinner Shadab Khan had reduced England, who were chasing a stiff victory target of 196, to 66-2, but the skipper made a blistering 66 off just 33 balls and with fellow left-hander Dawid Malan (54 not out) took the game away from Pakistan during a third-wicket stand of 112.

Victory, achieved with five balls to spare on a sunny afternoon, saw the 50-over world champions go 1-0 up in the three-match series following Friday last week’s washout.

England’s Eoin Morgan, right, dives to make his ground as Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi attempts to run him out in the second Twenty20 international at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

The 33-year-old Morgan had considered international retirement after leading England to World Cup glory with a dramatic super over win in last year’s final at Lord’s in London, but it now looks as if he will lead England at next year’s T20 World Cup in India.

Asked if he is playing better than ever, Morgan told Sky Sports: “I think I am and that is backed up by stats over the last couple of years, they’ve been the most productive of my whole career, which is great.”

“If I can combine a little of that form with experience, then hopefully it will contribute to more wins,” the man of the match added.

It was the highest successful run chase against Pakistan in a Twenty20, surpassing Australia’s 199-7 in a thrilling 2010 T20 World Cup semi-final in St Lucia.

Veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez made 69 in Pakistan’s 195-4 that also featured 56 from captain Babar Azam, the world No. 1 Twenty20 batsman.

“Our total was good, but we didn’t bowl well, we struggled with our bowling,” Babar said. “Credit goes to Malan and Morgan for how well they played.”

“We’ll learn a lot from this series. Under pressure, I need to handle the bowlers and tell them a few things,” the 25-year-old skipper added.

Pakistan’s cause was not helped when they had to reshuffle their bowling attack after left-arm quick Mohammad Amir limped off having bowled just two overs.

Jonny Bairstow and Tom Banton got England’s chase off to a sound start, but a partnership of 66 ended when Bairstow, on 44, miscued Shadab to short fine-leg. Next ball, with the batsmen having crossed, Banton was trapped leg before wicket for 20.

Morgan survived the hat-trick delivery, but could have been trapped leg before for a second-ball duck to Shadab, only for a tight umpire’s call to fall in the batsman’s favor.

Shadab finished with fine figures of 3-34.

Morgan’s fourth six, off left-arm paceman Shaheen Afridi, saw him to a 27-ball half-century before he holed out in sight of victory.

Malan’s 35-ball half-century was his seventh score of 50 or more in just 12 Twenty20 internationals and finished the match when he cut Afridi for four.

Earlier, Babar and Hafeez were severe on an England attack of which leg-spinner Adil Rashid was the standout performer with 2-32.