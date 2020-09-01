Leonard shines as Clippers advance

RAPTORS DOWNED: Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart each scored 21 points as the Celtics defeated the defending champions in the opener of their second-round series

AFP, MIAMI





Kawhi Leonard on Sunday finished with 33 points and 14 rebounds as the Los Angeles Clippers advanced to the second round of the NBA playoffs with a 111-97 victory over the injury-hampered Dallas Mavericks.

Leonard, last year’s NBA Finals Most Valuable Player while with the Toronto Raptors, also had seven assists and five steals for the Clippers, who clinched the series 4-2.

“Just got to my spots and put up the shot with confidence, and it went in,” Leonard said after his fifth consecutive 30-point game. “Just kept giving it to me and it went in with confidence.”

Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers, front, dunks against the Dallas Mavericks in their NBA first-round playoff game in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Sunday. Photo: AP

The Clippers next face either Utah or the Jamal Murray-led Denver Nuggets, who forced a winner-take-all Game 7 today by beating the Jazz 119-107.

Luka Doncic scored 38 points for the Mavs in a losing cause at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The Clippers opened the second half with a 20-3 run for a 77-54 edge, but saw the lead trimmed to 88-82 early in the fourth in a Doncic-led fightback, only to pull away again down the stretch.

Dallas were sorely missing center Kristaps Porzingis, who was out with a knee injury.

“Momentum, it can switch real easily,” Leonard said. “You have to keep fighting when you’re up and when you’re down stay focused.”

Clippers forward Marcus Morris was ejected late in the first quarter after being whistled for a flagrant foul on Doncic.

Morris grabbed, then hit Doncic with a forearm slam on the head as the Slovenian drove to the basket.

“It was a terrible play,” Doncic said.

In the Eastern Conference, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart each scored 21 points to lead the Boston Celtics over defending champions the Toronto Raptors 112-94 in the opening game of their second-round series.

Kemba Walker added 18 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who also had 17 points from Jaylen Brown, plus 13 points and 15 rebounds from Daniel Theis.

“Marcus today was unbelievable on both ends,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “All our guys played with great purpose, great enthusiasm. We just have to clean some stuff up.”

“We just didn’t play well enough to win,” said guard Kyle Lowry, who led Toronto with 17 points, despite a sore ankle. “We’ve got to do our coverages harder, execute better.”

The games were the first for each club since the previous Sunday after a walkout shut down the NBA playoffs for three days, until team owners and players agreed on measures to support voting, social justice and racial equality programs.

“We needed a chance to catch our breath as players and black men, and get some things handled. It was a really emotional week. It was up and down. It was hard,” Lowry said.

In the late game, Murray posted his second 50-point game of the series to power the Nuggets to a win over Utah which tied the series at 3-3.

Donovan Mitchell finished with a team-high 44 points for the Jazz.

Denver are trying to become the 12th team to rally from a 3-1 deficit to win a series and the first in four years.