Kawhi Leonard on Sunday finished with 33 points and 14 rebounds as the Los Angeles Clippers advanced to the second round of the NBA playoffs with a 111-97 victory over the injury-hampered Dallas Mavericks.
Leonard, last year’s NBA Finals Most Valuable Player while with the Toronto Raptors, also had seven assists and five steals for the Clippers, who clinched the series 4-2.
“Just got to my spots and put up the shot with confidence, and it went in,” Leonard said after his fifth consecutive 30-point game. “Just kept giving it to me and it went in with confidence.”
Photo: AP
The Clippers next face either Utah or the Jamal Murray-led Denver Nuggets, who forced a winner-take-all Game 7 today by beating the Jazz 119-107.
Luka Doncic scored 38 points for the Mavs in a losing cause at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
The Clippers opened the second half with a 20-3 run for a 77-54 edge, but saw the lead trimmed to 88-82 early in the fourth in a Doncic-led fightback, only to pull away again down the stretch.
Dallas were sorely missing center Kristaps Porzingis, who was out with a knee injury.
“Momentum, it can switch real easily,” Leonard said. “You have to keep fighting when you’re up and when you’re down stay focused.”
Clippers forward Marcus Morris was ejected late in the first quarter after being whistled for a flagrant foul on Doncic.
Morris grabbed, then hit Doncic with a forearm slam on the head as the Slovenian drove to the basket.
“It was a terrible play,” Doncic said.
In the Eastern Conference, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart each scored 21 points to lead the Boston Celtics over defending champions the Toronto Raptors 112-94 in the opening game of their second-round series.
Kemba Walker added 18 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who also had 17 points from Jaylen Brown, plus 13 points and 15 rebounds from Daniel Theis.
“Marcus today was unbelievable on both ends,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “All our guys played with great purpose, great enthusiasm. We just have to clean some stuff up.”
“We just didn’t play well enough to win,” said guard Kyle Lowry, who led Toronto with 17 points, despite a sore ankle. “We’ve got to do our coverages harder, execute better.”
The games were the first for each club since the previous Sunday after a walkout shut down the NBA playoffs for three days, until team owners and players agreed on measures to support voting, social justice and racial equality programs.
“We needed a chance to catch our breath as players and black men, and get some things handled. It was a really emotional week. It was up and down. It was hard,” Lowry said.
In the late game, Murray posted his second 50-point game of the series to power the Nuggets to a win over Utah which tied the series at 3-3.
Donovan Mitchell finished with a team-high 44 points for the Jazz.
Denver are trying to become the 12th team to rally from a 3-1 deficit to win a series and the first in four years.
Hiromu Inada, 87, already has a certificate on his wall that confirms his status as the world’s oldest Ironman, but the Japanese man is still pounding away on his training bike and hopes to continue competing into his 90s. In 2018 at the age of 85 years and 328 days, Inada went to Kailua-Kona in Hawaii and set a new mark for the oldest person to complete the world championship Ironman — a feat beyond most people decades younger than him. The cancelation of this October’s Ironman because of the COVID-19 pandemic has not dulled his ambition, and Inada is maintaining his
READY TO LEAVE: The star player’s demand prompted fans to protest outside the Camp Nou. He has been linked to Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi on Tuesday told Barcelona he wants to leave — on a free transfer — in a “bombshell” fax that is expected to spark a legal battle over a buyout clause worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Signaling the end of an era at Barcelona, where Messi is the record scorer and has won four UEFA Champions League titles, the disgruntled Argentine wants to terminate his contract “unilaterally” by triggering a release clause, a source said. Relations have plummeted this year and speculation swirled about Messi’s departure after this month’s humiliating 8-2 Champions League quarter-final defeat to
First it was Neymar, then Cristiano Ronaldo and now, very likely, it will be Lionel Messi leaving La Liga as another top player is expected to part ways with one of its clubs, all within a four-year span. Messi’s departure would be another unwanted setback for the league, although it hopes to withstand the hit just like it did after Neymar and Ronaldo moved on. The league was not hugely affected financially after Neymar left Barcelona or Ronaldo left Real Madrid. It continued to grow and still got good money from television rights deals. However, losing Messi could be a bigger problem, because
Former Brazil football star Ronaldinho on Monday was released by a Paraguayan judge after spending five months in detention over a forged passport. Judge Gustavo Amarilla also released Ronaldinho’s brother, Roberto de Assis Moreira, who likewise had been held for a month in jail and another four months under house arrest in a hotel in Paraguay’s capital, Asuncion, for the same charge. The 40-year-old former FIFA World Cup winner “is free to travel to whatever country in the world he wants, but he must inform us if he changes his permanent residence” for one year, Amarilla said. “He has no restrictions except for