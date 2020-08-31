SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BASKETBALL

Cliff Robinson dies

During an 18-year career, Cliff Robinson guided the UConn Huskies out from the bottom and almost helped take the Portland Trail Blazers to the top. He was one of the NBA’s best sixth men, a versatile player who became a predecessor of the modern center. Not bad for a guy who was warned he might not even get a second season with UConn. “He averaged five points as a freshman and I remember I told him, ‘You have two choices: I can kick you out if you keep doing what you do, or I’m going to watch you play a lot of years in the NBA,’” former UConn coach Jim Calhoun said. “He chose the latter, which was good.” Robinson died on Saturday at 53. “His personality and energy were unmatched, and his contributions on the court were unmistakable, helping the Trail Blazers into the playoffs each of his eight seasons with the team,” the Blazers said. “His streak of 461 consecutive games played with the Trail Blazers still stands as a franchise record, which is a testament to his hard work and dedication to the team.” No cause of death was given, although Calhoun said that Robinson had a stroke two-and-a-half years ago and had gone into a coma last week. Robinson played 1,380 games in the league, ranking in the top 15 of all time. Besides the Blazers, he also played for the Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, the Golden State Warriors and the New Jersey Nets.

SOCCER

Neymar leaves Nike

Nike on Saturday said that it had parted ways with Neymar, ending one of its most high-profile sponsorship deals a decade and a half after signing the star striker as a 13-year-old prodigy. “I can confirm Neymar is no longer a Nike athlete,” Nike spokesman Josh Benedek said in an e-mail, without giving details. Media reports said that the 28-year-old Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil talisman is in talks with Nike’s German rival Puma. Brazilian news site UOL said that Neymar and Nike had failed to reach a deal on how much money he would be paid for renewing his contract. It said that negotiations between the company and the player’s agents had run into trouble months ago. Neymar’s communications team and Puma did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Brazilian newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo said that Neymar’s last deal with Nike was an 11-year contract that was only set to expire in 2022, worth US$105 million in total.

FORMULA ONE

Hamilton honors Boseman

Lewis Hamilton paid an emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman after claiming pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday. Boseman, who on Friday died of cancer aged 43, played the role of T’Challa, the leader of Wakanda, in the Black Panther movie, which was the first Marvel film to have a black character as a superhero. “That was really weighing heavy on me today,” said Hamilton. “I was so driven to deliver a good performance today so that I could dedicate it to Chad. I remember when I was a kid that Superman was a superhero, he didn’t look like me, but I still thought Superman was the greatest... When Chad became the King, it was really, when he became a superhero in Wakanda it was such a special day for so many people, as I know kids like myself will be able to now look up to him and it is possible to do what he did, so this one’s dedicated to him.”