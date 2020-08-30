SPORTS BRIEFS

CYCLING

Evenepoel faces probe

Authorities are to probe the circumstances surrounding a spectacular crash where Remco Evenepoel plunged 10m into a ravine in Italy two weeks ago, with particular interest in an object taken from the stricken rider by his support staff. UCI president David Lappartient, speaking on the fringes of the Tour de France in the start town of Nice on Friday, said that the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF) had been given the dossier and images of the crash and its aftermath. “We have passed the images and dossier to the CADF so they can interview those concerned and understand a little more about an object that was taken from Remco Evenpoel’s back pocket,” Lappartient told reporters. Images from the Aug. 15 fall on the Tour of Lombardy, which left the promising Belgian with a broken pelvis, indicate that the rider’s sports director, Davide Bramati, took an object from his pocket, sparking debate on social media that it could have been some kind of illegal transmitter. “The sports director said they were first alerted to the crash because they stopped receiving data from him. What data are they talking about here?” the cycling chief asked. “It is banned to transmit certain information. If it’s just about his location then that’s okay, but there can be no other data transmissions.”

CRICKET

Women’s games to return

The women’s teams of Australia and New Zealand are to make their return to the field for the first time since March in a condensed series in Brisbane next month, Cricket Australia said yesterday. World Twenty20 champions Australia are to play their trans-Tasman neighbors in three T20 internationals and three one-day matches over 12 days. New Zealand are to arrive in Australia on Sept. 9 and undergo a 14-day isolation period. Australia players from the states of New South Wales and Victoria are to arrive in Brisbane on Sunday next week and also enter isolation before joining the rest of the squad on Sept. 20. The first T20 game is to be played at Allan Border Field on Sept. 26.

CRICKET

First T20 washed out

Tom Banton blasted an impressive 71 before England’s opening T20 international against Pakistan was abandoned because of rain at a soggy Old Trafford on Friday. Batting first, England initially struggled as they lost Jonny Bairstow to the fifth ball of the match, but fellow opener Banton struck five sixes in his knock as England reached 131-6 in 16.1 overs before the weather closed in.

SOCCER

Pitch for final slammed

Olympiakos manager Pedro Martins on Friday called the Hellenic Football Federation “incompetent” for scheduling today’s Greek Cup final at the Athens Olympic Stadium, describing the pitch there as “shameful.” Speaking after the club held a training session at the stadium in preparation for the contest against AEK Athens, Martins said: “This match should be the symbol of Greek football. The fact that they [federation] chose this date and this playing field shows their incompetence. I’m sorry, but I can’t find another word.” Martins told Cosmote TV that the final should have been scheduled at an earlier date “and now we come to this stadium today and see the pitch in an awful state. This is lack of respect in football itself. They do not respect footballers.” Earlier, Olympiakos communications director Nikos Gavalas posted on social media a video of the conditions of the stadium’s pitch, saying the grass had been “practically abandoned.”