CYCLING
Evenepoel faces probe
Authorities are to probe the circumstances surrounding a spectacular crash where Remco Evenepoel plunged 10m into a ravine in Italy two weeks ago, with particular interest in an object taken from the stricken rider by his support staff. UCI president David Lappartient, speaking on the fringes of the Tour de France in the start town of Nice on Friday, said that the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF) had been given the dossier and images of the crash and its aftermath. “We have passed the images and dossier to the CADF so they can interview those concerned and understand a little more about an object that was taken from Remco Evenpoel’s back pocket,” Lappartient told reporters. Images from the Aug. 15 fall on the Tour of Lombardy, which left the promising Belgian with a broken pelvis, indicate that the rider’s sports director, Davide Bramati, took an object from his pocket, sparking debate on social media that it could have been some kind of illegal transmitter. “The sports director said they were first alerted to the crash because they stopped receiving data from him. What data are they talking about here?” the cycling chief asked. “It is banned to transmit certain information. If it’s just about his location then that’s okay, but there can be no other data transmissions.”
CRICKET
Women’s games to return
The women’s teams of Australia and New Zealand are to make their return to the field for the first time since March in a condensed series in Brisbane next month, Cricket Australia said yesterday. World Twenty20 champions Australia are to play their trans-Tasman neighbors in three T20 internationals and three one-day matches over 12 days. New Zealand are to arrive in Australia on Sept. 9 and undergo a 14-day isolation period. Australia players from the states of New South Wales and Victoria are to arrive in Brisbane on Sunday next week and also enter isolation before joining the rest of the squad on Sept. 20. The first T20 game is to be played at Allan Border Field on Sept. 26.
CRICKET
First T20 washed out
Tom Banton blasted an impressive 71 before England’s opening T20 international against Pakistan was abandoned because of rain at a soggy Old Trafford on Friday. Batting first, England initially struggled as they lost Jonny Bairstow to the fifth ball of the match, but fellow opener Banton struck five sixes in his knock as England reached 131-6 in 16.1 overs before the weather closed in.
SOCCER
Pitch for final slammed
Olympiakos manager Pedro Martins on Friday called the Hellenic Football Federation “incompetent” for scheduling today’s Greek Cup final at the Athens Olympic Stadium, describing the pitch there as “shameful.” Speaking after the club held a training session at the stadium in preparation for the contest against AEK Athens, Martins said: “This match should be the symbol of Greek football. The fact that they [federation] chose this date and this playing field shows their incompetence. I’m sorry, but I can’t find another word.” Martins told Cosmote TV that the final should have been scheduled at an earlier date “and now we come to this stadium today and see the pitch in an awful state. This is lack of respect in football itself. They do not respect footballers.” Earlier, Olympiakos communications director Nikos Gavalas posted on social media a video of the conditions of the stadium’s pitch, saying the grass had been “practically abandoned.”
Hiromu Inada, 87, already has a certificate on his wall that confirms his status as the world’s oldest Ironman, but the Japanese man is still pounding away on his training bike and hopes to continue competing into his 90s. In 2018 at the age of 85 years and 328 days, Inada went to Kailua-Kona in Hawaii and set a new mark for the oldest person to complete the world championship Ironman — a feat beyond most people decades younger than him. The cancelation of this October’s Ironman because of the COVID-19 pandemic has not dulled his ambition, and Inada is maintaining his
READY TO LEAVE: The star player’s demand prompted fans to protest outside the Camp Nou. He has been linked to Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi on Tuesday told Barcelona he wants to leave — on a free transfer — in a “bombshell” fax that is expected to spark a legal battle over a buyout clause worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Signaling the end of an era at Barcelona, where Messi is the record scorer and has won four UEFA Champions League titles, the disgruntled Argentine wants to terminate his contract “unilaterally” by triggering a release clause, a source said. Relations have plummeted this year and speculation swirled about Messi’s departure after this month’s humiliating 8-2 Champions League quarter-final defeat to
Former Brazil football star Ronaldinho on Monday was released by a Paraguayan judge after spending five months in detention over a forged passport. Judge Gustavo Amarilla also released Ronaldinho’s brother, Roberto de Assis Moreira, who likewise had been held for a month in jail and another four months under house arrest in a hotel in Paraguay’s capital, Asuncion, for the same charge. The 40-year-old former FIFA World Cup winner “is free to travel to whatever country in the world he wants, but he must inform us if he changes his permanent residence” for one year, Amarilla said. “He has no restrictions except for
INVESTIGATION: Bolt said he took the test the day after he celebrated his birthday with a big party, an event the Jamaican prime minister said police are looking into World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at his home in Jamaica after last week celebrating his 34th birthday with a big mask-free bash. The Jamaican Ministry of Health confirmed late on Monday that Bolt, who holds world records in the 100m and 200m, had tested positive after he posted a video on social media around midday saying he was waiting to hear back on his results. “I did a test on Saturday to leave [Jamaica] because I have work,” Bolt said in the message that he appeared to have taped himself