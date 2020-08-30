France drives in four for Padres

Ty France had four RBIs as the San Diego Padres posted another comeback victory, overcoming an early four-run deficit to beat the Colorado Rockies 10-4 on Friday.

Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers contributed four hits apiece as part of San Diego’s season-high 19-hit attack.

Manny Machado had three hits while extending his hitting streak to 10 games. Zach Davies (5-2) struck out six in 5-2/3 innings, allowing four unearned runs in the first.

Ty France of the San Diego Padres follows through on a three-run double against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, on Friday. Photo: AFP

“Obviously as a team we swung the bats really well tonight,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said. “I thought the one thing our guys did is they stayed short, they hit the ball line to line.”

Matt Kemp hit a three-run shot for Colorado and Nolan Arenado finished with three hits.

San Diego tied the game with three runs in the fifth and pulled away with a four-run burst in the sixth.

Wil Myers of the San Diego Padres heads for home on a single hit by Ty France against the Colorado Rockies during their MLB game in Denver, Colorado, on Friday. Photo: AP

After hitting a one-out double, Fernando Tatis Jr showcased his speed in scoring the go-ahead run, advancing on a wild pitch that barely trickled away from catcher Tony Wolters and sprinting home just ahead of a strong throw from Sam Hilliard on Machado’s sacrifice fly to shallow center off Jeff Hoffman (2-1).

France added a three-run double to put the Padres up 8-4.

The Rockies jumped on Davies in the first, with most of the damage coming on Kemp’s third homer this season — all against San Diego. None of the runs were earned, because first baseman Hosmer dropped a relay throw on Charlie Blackmon’s fielder’s choice that would have completed an inning-ending double play.

Davies walked Daniel Murphy before Kemp drove a 2-0 pitch into the stand of evergreens behind the wall in center field.

“After that first inning, I focused on making sure I was over the plate, down, and keeping the ball as much as I could on the ground, but again, defense behind me, that makes me confident in myself,” Davies said. “Just a matter of time for that offense to get going.”

Colorado left-hander Kyle Freeland went 4-1/3 innings and allowed four runs and 11 hits, snapping a streak of six consecutive quality starts to begin the season.

“I definitely was not as sharp as I wanted to be tonight,” Freeland said. “I caught some breaks there in the first three innings with some balls hit right at guys to get out of jams, but the fourth and fifth innings, I started leaving stuff over the middle of the plate.”

METS VERSUS YANKEES

Dominic Smith hit the go-ahead home run in his first game since tearfully pleading for help combating racial inequality and Pete Alonso also connected as the New York Mets beat the crosstown Yankees 6-4 in the opener of a doubleheader.

Amed Rosario hit a walkoff, two-run homer to lift the Mets to a 4-3 victory in the nightcap — a bizarre scene in the Bronx, where the Yankees batted first as the visiting team in the makeup of a game postponed last weekend.

Smith wept on Wednesday reflecting on a recent shooting by police of a man in Wisconsin.

Smith and his teammates were all smiles after his decisive solo shot against Chad Green in the sixth inning of the opener.

NATIONALS 10, RED SOX 2

Max Scherzer struck out 11 in six innings, while Juan Soto and Howie Kendrick hit back-to-back homers in Washington’s five-run third.

Trea Turner and Victor Robles had three hits apiece and Josh Harrison also homered for Washington, who handed Scherzer (3-1) a 5-0 lead in the third.

RANGERS 6, DODGERS 2

Derek Dietrich led off the Texas seventh inning with a tiebreaking home run as the Rangers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After Los Angeles tied the game with two runs in the top of the seventh, Dietrich’s opposite-field shot to left off reliever Jake McGee (2-1) put Texas up 3-2.

Choo Shin-soo and Nick Solak added RBI hits, while Jose Trevino a sacrifice fly in the four-run outburst as the Rangers won for only the second time in their past 12 games.

In other games on Friday, it was:

‧ Blue Jays 5, Orioles 4 (10i)

‧ Phillies 7, Braves 4

‧ Rays 2, Marlins 0

‧ White Sox 6, Royals 5

‧ Reds 6, Cubs 5

‧ Brewers 9, Pirates 1

‧ Indians 14, Cardinals 2

‧ Diamondbacks 7, Giants 4

‧ Angels 3, Mariners 2

‧ Twins-Tigers, postponed

‧ Athletics-Astros, postponed