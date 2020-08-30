World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is trying to form a new body to represent players and has resigned from his position as the president of the players council of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), the New York Times reported yesterday.
Canadian Vasek Pospisil, a member of the Djokovic-led council, said he had also resigned.
“After two years on the ATP Player Council, I am resigning from my position as the player representative for the 51-100 ranking positions,” Pospisil wrote on Twitter. “It has become clear that, as a player council member within the current structure of the ATP, it is very difficult, if not impossible, to have any significant impact on any major decisions made by our tour.”
The players are now assembled in New York’s bio-secure bubble ahead of the US Open from tomorrow.
The new body is to be called the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) and a document detailing plans and objectives has been distributed to players, seeking their signatures.
“The goal of the PTPA is not to replace the ATP, but to provide players with a self-governance structure that is independent from the ATP and directly responsive to player-members’ needs and concerns,” the New York Times quoted the document as saying.
Djokovic did not attend a post-match news conference after his win over Roberto Bautista Agut at the Western & Southern Open, with organizers saying that he “was not feeling well on court today and it worsened after the match.”
Representatives of Djokovic and Pospisil did not respond to requests for comment.
The ATP currently governs the men’s professional Tour and its board, chaired by former Italian professional player Andrea Gaudenzi, is composed of representatives of players and tournaments.
The body did not respond to request for comment.
Milos Raonic, who faces Djokovic in today’s final, said that a “majority” of players were expected to sign in favor of the new association.
“Players have had plenty of time to think and reflect and take a look at certain parts which they may not be happy with and discuss,” he said after his semi-final win on Friday.
“I don’t know. A lot of us were kept in the dark by our leadership for six months. We were disappointed with many things,” he said.
Hiromu Inada, 87, already has a certificate on his wall that confirms his status as the world’s oldest Ironman, but the Japanese man is still pounding away on his training bike and hopes to continue competing into his 90s. In 2018 at the age of 85 years and 328 days, Inada went to Kailua-Kona in Hawaii and set a new mark for the oldest person to complete the world championship Ironman — a feat beyond most people decades younger than him. The cancelation of this October’s Ironman because of the COVID-19 pandemic has not dulled his ambition, and Inada is maintaining his
READY TO LEAVE: The star player’s demand prompted fans to protest outside the Camp Nou. He has been linked to Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi on Tuesday told Barcelona he wants to leave — on a free transfer — in a “bombshell” fax that is expected to spark a legal battle over a buyout clause worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Signaling the end of an era at Barcelona, where Messi is the record scorer and has won four UEFA Champions League titles, the disgruntled Argentine wants to terminate his contract “unilaterally” by triggering a release clause, a source said. Relations have plummeted this year and speculation swirled about Messi’s departure after this month’s humiliating 8-2 Champions League quarter-final defeat to
Former Brazil football star Ronaldinho on Monday was released by a Paraguayan judge after spending five months in detention over a forged passport. Judge Gustavo Amarilla also released Ronaldinho’s brother, Roberto de Assis Moreira, who likewise had been held for a month in jail and another four months under house arrest in a hotel in Paraguay’s capital, Asuncion, for the same charge. The 40-year-old former FIFA World Cup winner “is free to travel to whatever country in the world he wants, but he must inform us if he changes his permanent residence” for one year, Amarilla said. “He has no restrictions except for
INVESTIGATION: Bolt said he took the test the day after he celebrated his birthday with a big party, an event the Jamaican prime minister said police are looking into World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at his home in Jamaica after last week celebrating his 34th birthday with a big mask-free bash. The Jamaican Ministry of Health confirmed late on Monday that Bolt, who holds world records in the 100m and 200m, had tested positive after he posted a video on social media around midday saying he was waiting to hear back on his results. “I did a test on Saturday to leave [Jamaica] because I have work,” Bolt said in the message that he appeared to have taped himself