The New South Wales Waratahs beat the Melbourne Rebels 38-32 in their Super Rugby AU clash in Sydney yesterday, but the margin of victory was probably not enough to ensure that the home side would qualify for the playoffs of the Australian domestic competition.
Rebels captain Matt Toomua kicked a late penalty to give his side a vital bonus point that should be a factor in determining the composition of the top-three placings.
The Waratahs have a bye in next weekend’s final round of the regular season and have finished on 19 points.
The Rebels, who are on 15 points, could finish third if they beat the winless Western Force on Saturday next week.
The Brumbies on Friday sealed top spot — and a place in the final at home in Canberra — with a 31-14 win over the Force in Canberra to move to 28 points.
The Queensland Reds are second on 21 points and face the Brumbies in Brisbane next week.
The Waratahs scored tries through scrumhalf Jake Gordon, No. 8 Jack Dempsey. prop Harry Johnson Holmes, center Joey Walton and flyhalf Will Harrison, who also added 13 points with the boot.
Tries for the Force came from Toomua, No. 8 Isi Naisarani, who crossed twice, and Marika Koroibete.
Toomua scored 12 points from kicks.
Hiromu Inada, 87, already has a certificate on his wall that confirms his status as the world’s oldest Ironman, but the Japanese man is still pounding away on his training bike and hopes to continue competing into his 90s. In 2018 at the age of 85 years and 328 days, Inada went to Kailua-Kona in Hawaii and set a new mark for the oldest person to complete the world championship Ironman — a feat beyond most people decades younger than him. The cancelation of this October’s Ironman because of the COVID-19 pandemic has not dulled his ambition, and Inada is maintaining his
READY TO LEAVE: The star player’s demand prompted fans to protest outside the Camp Nou. He has been linked to Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi on Tuesday told Barcelona he wants to leave — on a free transfer — in a “bombshell” fax that is expected to spark a legal battle over a buyout clause worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Signaling the end of an era at Barcelona, where Messi is the record scorer and has won four UEFA Champions League titles, the disgruntled Argentine wants to terminate his contract “unilaterally” by triggering a release clause, a source said. Relations have plummeted this year and speculation swirled about Messi’s departure after this month’s humiliating 8-2 Champions League quarter-final defeat to
Former Brazil football star Ronaldinho on Monday was released by a Paraguayan judge after spending five months in detention over a forged passport. Judge Gustavo Amarilla also released Ronaldinho’s brother, Roberto de Assis Moreira, who likewise had been held for a month in jail and another four months under house arrest in a hotel in Paraguay’s capital, Asuncion, for the same charge. The 40-year-old former FIFA World Cup winner “is free to travel to whatever country in the world he wants, but he must inform us if he changes his permanent residence” for one year, Amarilla said. “He has no restrictions except for
INVESTIGATION: Bolt said he took the test the day after he celebrated his birthday with a big party, an event the Jamaican prime minister said police are looking into World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at his home in Jamaica after last week celebrating his 34th birthday with a big mask-free bash. The Jamaican Ministry of Health confirmed late on Monday that Bolt, who holds world records in the 100m and 200m, had tested positive after he posted a video on social media around midday saying he was waiting to hear back on his results. “I did a test on Saturday to leave [Jamaica] because I have work,” Bolt said in the message that he appeared to have taped himself