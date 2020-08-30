Waratahs win over Rebels not enough to ensure advance

Reuters, SYDNEY





The New South Wales Waratahs beat the Melbourne Rebels 38-32 in their Super Rugby AU clash in Sydney yesterday, but the margin of victory was probably not enough to ensure that the home side would qualify for the playoffs of the Australian domestic competition.

Rebels captain Matt Toomua kicked a late penalty to give his side a vital bonus point that should be a factor in determining the composition of the top-three placings.

The Waratahs have a bye in next weekend’s final round of the regular season and have finished on 19 points.

The Rebels, who are on 15 points, could finish third if they beat the winless Western Force on Saturday next week.

The Brumbies on Friday sealed top spot — and a place in the final at home in Canberra — with a 31-14 win over the Force in Canberra to move to 28 points.

The Queensland Reds are second on 21 points and face the Brumbies in Brisbane next week.

The Waratahs scored tries through scrumhalf Jake Gordon, No. 8 Jack Dempsey. prop Harry Johnson Holmes, center Joey Walton and flyhalf Will Harrison, who also added 13 points with the boot.

Tries for the Force came from Toomua, No. 8 Isi Naisarani, who crossed twice, and Marika Koroibete.

Toomua scored 12 points from kicks.