Losing Lionel Messi need not be a catastrophe for Barcelona. It might be an opportunity.
The Catalan soccer team is — by revenue — the richest sports club in the world, wealthier even than the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.
However, Messi’s reported annual salary of 71 million euros (US$84 million) has a distorting effect on Barca’s cost structure, allowing other — worse — players to seek comparable pay, and dragging overall costs up.
Photo: AFP
The club last year reported net profit representing just 0.5 percent of its 837 million euros in sales.
The exit of Messi, who submitted a transfer request this week, should let it reset salary expectations and allocate its capital more efficiently.
The measly profit is partly because the club is owned by its 142,000 members, which means that it reinvests all of its proceeds into the playing squad. As the club’s income has increased, so have player salaries.
The 44 percent revenue jump from 2017 to last year was matched by a commensurate increase in player wages.
The single biggest sales boost came from a new sponsorship agreement with Nike, which started in 2018. It was reported to be worth at least 155 million euros a season, although it has ended up being quite a bit less after Barca reclaimed some marketing rights.
That deal gave Messi the chance to snag a pay rise of his own.
Bumper contracts followed for other players such as striker Luis Suarez, midfielder Frenkie de Jong and French star Antoine Griezmann.
Barca’s total salary bill now exceeds 485 million euros a year, the highest of any soccer team in the world, but performance on the pitch has not kept up. The team have failed to win the Champions League, Europe’s top club soccer competition, since 2015.
When Liverpool won the tournament last year, their wage bill was just 276 million euros — and they had five more players in their squad.
Because Barcelona’s largess has not brought silverware and prize money, the club has inched toward being unprofitable. Were it not for some transfers, it might have been.
For example, last year it exchanged second-choice goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen for Valencia’s Neto in a straight swap, but because of the way player values are amortized over the duration of their contract, that might have allowed Barca to record an increase in the value of its intangible assets — its players — without actually paying out any extra money. This can translate into an accounting profit at the operating level, even though there is no cash income involved.
Messi has been the talisman for a team who were once deemed the greatest club side ever, and he helped transform Barca into a money-spinning behemoth, but recent years, his pay package has stretched costs for less reward.
Fans might ask how do you replace the irreplaceable, but decline comes to everyone eventually. Now is a good time to hit the reset button.
Hiromu Inada, 87, already has a certificate on his wall that confirms his status as the world’s oldest Ironman, but the Japanese man is still pounding away on his training bike and hopes to continue competing into his 90s. In 2018 at the age of 85 years and 328 days, Inada went to Kailua-Kona in Hawaii and set a new mark for the oldest person to complete the world championship Ironman — a feat beyond most people decades younger than him. The cancelation of this October’s Ironman because of the COVID-19 pandemic has not dulled his ambition, and Inada is maintaining his
READY TO LEAVE: The star player’s demand prompted fans to protest outside the Camp Nou. He has been linked to Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi on Tuesday told Barcelona he wants to leave — on a free transfer — in a “bombshell” fax that is expected to spark a legal battle over a buyout clause worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Signaling the end of an era at Barcelona, where Messi is the record scorer and has won four UEFA Champions League titles, the disgruntled Argentine wants to terminate his contract “unilaterally” by triggering a release clause, a source said. Relations have plummeted this year and speculation swirled about Messi’s departure after this month’s humiliating 8-2 Champions League quarter-final defeat to
Former Brazil football star Ronaldinho on Monday was released by a Paraguayan judge after spending five months in detention over a forged passport. Judge Gustavo Amarilla also released Ronaldinho’s brother, Roberto de Assis Moreira, who likewise had been held for a month in jail and another four months under house arrest in a hotel in Paraguay’s capital, Asuncion, for the same charge. The 40-year-old former FIFA World Cup winner “is free to travel to whatever country in the world he wants, but he must inform us if he changes his permanent residence” for one year, Amarilla said. “He has no restrictions except for
INVESTIGATION: Bolt said he took the test the day after he celebrated his birthday with a big party, an event the Jamaican prime minister said police are looking into World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at his home in Jamaica after last week celebrating his 34th birthday with a big mask-free bash. The Jamaican Ministry of Health confirmed late on Monday that Bolt, who holds world records in the 100m and 200m, had tested positive after he posted a video on social media around midday saying he was waiting to hear back on his results. “I did a test on Saturday to leave [Jamaica] because I have work,” Bolt said in the message that he appeared to have taped himself