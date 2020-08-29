SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





RUGBY UNION

Training in SA approved

South Africa Rugby on Friday said that professional teams would be able to return to contact training from next week, but added that it is not ready to confirm the schedule of a seven-team domestic competition set to start next month. “The teams have been hard at work with non-contact training for the past five weeks, and once a final COVID-19 test has been passed, they will be able to step up a gear next week,” SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux said in a statement. Super Rugby sides the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers are set to tackle PRO14 outfit the Cheetahs, and domestic teams the Pumas and Griquas in a local competition that SA Rugby had hoped would begin by the middle of next month.

CRICKET

Broadcaster threatens exit

Channel Seven chief executive James Warburton yesterday said that the Australian broadcaster might terminate its contract with Cricket Australia (CA) over the sporting body’s handling of the summer schedule, according to comments published in the Daily Telegraph. “It’s a train wreck,” Warburton was quoted as saying, amid concerns that the Big Bash League might be a diluted competition without international players due to COVID-19 restrictions. “We are forced to consider all our options, including terminating the contract and we have put them on notice. This is not an acceptable product and we will not support the season,” he said. “Cricket Australia have an obligation to deliver a competition of no lesser standard than the past.” CA said that it was disappointed with Warburton’s comments and would deliver a “full and compelling summer of cricket.” The board said in a statement: “Cricket Australia greatly values the relationship with our broadcast partners.”

CRICKET

O’Brien six hits own car

Big-hitting Ireland batsman Kevin O’Brien smashed a six into his own car window during a domestic Twenty20 match on Thursday. O’Brien struck eight sixes in a whirlwind 82 off just 37 deliveries playing for Leinster Lightning against North-West Warriors in Dublin. However, he might wish he had taken a few more singles when one of those sixes smashed the window of his own vehicle in an adjoining car park. Cricket Ireland highlighted the damage on its Twitter account, although the 36-year-old O’Brien had the consolation of helping Leinster secure a victory.

SOCCER

Hedges leads Aberdeen

Ryan Hedges scored three times as Aberdeen hammered the Faroe Islands’ Runavik 6-0 on Thursday to reach the second qualifying round of the Europa League after a tumultuous start to the season. Earlier this month, the Dons fined eight players, including another goal-scorer at Pittodrie Jonny Hayes, who broke COVID-19 protocols leading to three Scottish Premiership matches being postponed. Two players tested positive and another six were forced to self-isolate for 14 days after attending a restaurant and a bar together. Wales midfielder Hedges, 25, claimed his first of proceedings after 50 minutes following first-half efforts from Lewis Ferguson and Curtis Main. Hedges, who has three caps, completed his hat-trick either side of Hayes’ 63rd-minute goal.