RUGBY UNION
Training in SA approved
South Africa Rugby on Friday said that professional teams would be able to return to contact training from next week, but added that it is not ready to confirm the schedule of a seven-team domestic competition set to start next month. “The teams have been hard at work with non-contact training for the past five weeks, and once a final COVID-19 test has been passed, they will be able to step up a gear next week,” SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux said in a statement. Super Rugby sides the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers are set to tackle PRO14 outfit the Cheetahs, and domestic teams the Pumas and Griquas in a local competition that SA Rugby had hoped would begin by the middle of next month.
CRICKET
Broadcaster threatens exit
Channel Seven chief executive James Warburton yesterday said that the Australian broadcaster might terminate its contract with Cricket Australia (CA) over the sporting body’s handling of the summer schedule, according to comments published in the Daily Telegraph. “It’s a train wreck,” Warburton was quoted as saying, amid concerns that the Big Bash League might be a diluted competition without international players due to COVID-19 restrictions. “We are forced to consider all our options, including terminating the contract and we have put them on notice. This is not an acceptable product and we will not support the season,” he said. “Cricket Australia have an obligation to deliver a competition of no lesser standard than the past.” CA said that it was disappointed with Warburton’s comments and would deliver a “full and compelling summer of cricket.” The board said in a statement: “Cricket Australia greatly values the relationship with our broadcast partners.”
CRICKET
O’Brien six hits own car
Big-hitting Ireland batsman Kevin O’Brien smashed a six into his own car window during a domestic Twenty20 match on Thursday. O’Brien struck eight sixes in a whirlwind 82 off just 37 deliveries playing for Leinster Lightning against North-West Warriors in Dublin. However, he might wish he had taken a few more singles when one of those sixes smashed the window of his own vehicle in an adjoining car park. Cricket Ireland highlighted the damage on its Twitter account, although the 36-year-old O’Brien had the consolation of helping Leinster secure a victory.
SOCCER
Hedges leads Aberdeen
Ryan Hedges scored three times as Aberdeen hammered the Faroe Islands’ Runavik 6-0 on Thursday to reach the second qualifying round of the Europa League after a tumultuous start to the season. Earlier this month, the Dons fined eight players, including another goal-scorer at Pittodrie Jonny Hayes, who broke COVID-19 protocols leading to three Scottish Premiership matches being postponed. Two players tested positive and another six were forced to self-isolate for 14 days after attending a restaurant and a bar together. Wales midfielder Hedges, 25, claimed his first of proceedings after 50 minutes following first-half efforts from Lewis Ferguson and Curtis Main. Hedges, who has three caps, completed his hat-trick either side of Hayes’ 63rd-minute goal.
Hiromu Inada, 87, already has a certificate on his wall that confirms his status as the world’s oldest Ironman, but the Japanese man is still pounding away on his training bike and hopes to continue competing into his 90s. In 2018 at the age of 85 years and 328 days, Inada went to Kailua-Kona in Hawaii and set a new mark for the oldest person to complete the world championship Ironman — a feat beyond most people decades younger than him. The cancelation of this October’s Ironman because of the COVID-19 pandemic has not dulled his ambition, and Inada is maintaining his
READY TO LEAVE: The star player’s demand prompted fans to protest outside the Camp Nou. He has been linked to Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi on Tuesday told Barcelona he wants to leave — on a free transfer — in a “bombshell” fax that is expected to spark a legal battle over a buyout clause worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Signaling the end of an era at Barcelona, where Messi is the record scorer and has won four UEFA Champions League titles, the disgruntled Argentine wants to terminate his contract “unilaterally” by triggering a release clause, a source said. Relations have plummeted this year and speculation swirled about Messi’s departure after this month’s humiliating 8-2 Champions League quarter-final defeat to
Former Brazil football star Ronaldinho on Monday was released by a Paraguayan judge after spending five months in detention over a forged passport. Judge Gustavo Amarilla also released Ronaldinho’s brother, Roberto de Assis Moreira, who likewise had been held for a month in jail and another four months under house arrest in a hotel in Paraguay’s capital, Asuncion, for the same charge. The 40-year-old former FIFA World Cup winner “is free to travel to whatever country in the world he wants, but he must inform us if he changes his permanent residence” for one year, Amarilla said. “He has no restrictions except for
INVESTIGATION: Bolt said he took the test the day after he celebrated his birthday with a big party, an event the Jamaican prime minister said police are looking into World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at his home in Jamaica after last week celebrating his 34th birthday with a big mask-free bash. The Jamaican Ministry of Health confirmed late on Monday that Bolt, who holds world records in the 100m and 200m, had tested positive after he posted a video on social media around midday saying he was waiting to hear back on his results. “I did a test on Saturday to leave [Jamaica] because I have work,” Bolt said in the message that he appeared to have taped himself