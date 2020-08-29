Referees are ‘damaging’ Chinese soccer: media

AFP, SHANGHAI





Chinese Super League referees are coming under increasing fire, with state media yesterday accusing “the judges in black” of damaging the reputation of the country’s top soccer competition.

Former Olympique de Marseille forward Romain Alessandrini was sent off on Thursday during Qingdao Huanghai’s 2-1 defeat by Hebei China Fortune, among three red cards and a penalty dished out in two matches that evening.

The latest controversial calls sparked intense discussion among fans and the media about the quality of officiating in the league, which in 2017 introduced foreign referees for some matches to improve standards.

Dalian Pro’s Dong Yanfeng, right, reacts to a referee’s decision during their Chinese Super League match against Guangzhou in Dalian, China, on Aug. 16. Photo: AFP

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg and FIFA referee Milorad Mazic were drafted in last year.

However, because of COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions, matches this season are being officiated by Chinese referees.

After seven rounds of games, four of the 16 clubs — including Rafael Benitez’s Dalian Pro — have complained to the Chinese Football Association about decisions against them, Sohu Sports reported.

“Referees frequently steal the spotlight,” Sohu said.

There has also been consternation about the inconsistent use of video-assistant referees and the time it has often taken to reach a conclusion after consulting them.

“Controversies and penalties by local referees continue to damage the reputation of the league,” the Shanghai Observer said in a headline. “The Chinese Super League must call back foreign referees to enforce key games.”

“Once again, the judge in black inexplicably grabs our attention,” it said, referring to Thursday’s matches.

Alessandrini, who has been one of the stars of the campaign, could face further punishment after spitting following his sending-off.

He got his marching orders in the 78th minute for kicking out at Pan Ximing after the Hebei defender scythed him down from behind.

Pan escaped without being booked by referee Zhang Lei.

Zhang instead booked Hebei’s Zhang Chengdong, who was later sent off for a second yellow card, which also left many scratching their heads.