Cincinnati post two wins over Milwaukee Brewers

Reuters





Wade Miley allowed one hit over four strong innings, while Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker provided offensive help as the visiting Cincinnati Reds completed a doubleheader sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers with a 6-0 win in Thursday’s nightcap.

Castellanos and Winker each had an RBI double, while Reds righty Lucas Sims (2-0) pitched two hitless innings of relief to get the win to complete a 4-6 road trip.

It was the first doubleheader in the history of Milwaukee’s Miller Park, forced by a make-up game after both clubs mutually agreed to not play on Wednesday in the wake of the unrest and violence following a police shooting of a black man in nearby Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

The Cincinnati Reds’ Shogo Akiyama slides into home plate ahead of the tag by Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Thursday. Photo: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY

Josh Lindblom (1-2) gave up two runs, three hits and a walk with four strikeouts in four innings for the Brewers, who struggled on Thursday after winning the first two games of the series.

Earlier in the day, Winker homered twice and Sonny Gray threw five shutout innings in the doubleheader opener as the Reds snapped a four-game skid by winning 6-1.

Winker and Castellanos combined to go 6-for-6 with two homers and five RBIs as the Reds broke out after totaling just six runs in their previous four contests.

Gray (5-1) allowed four hits and two walks while striking out four in going five of the seven-inning game.

Omar Narvaez homered in the sixth inning for Milwaukee, who won the first two games of the set on Monday and Tuesday.

Teammate Orlando Arcia recorded two hits for the Brewers.

Elsewhere, the Padres beat the Mariners 10-7 in game 1, but lost 3-8 in game 2; the Pirates won both games over the Cardinals, 4-3 and 2-0; and the Dodgers also won both, 7-0 and 2-0 over the San Francisco Giants.

The remaining contests — the Rockies-Diamondbacks, the Red Sox-Blue Jays, the Phillies-Nationals, the Athletics-Rangers, the Orioles-Rays, the Marlins-Mets, and the Twins-Tigers — were postponed.

Additional reporting by staff writer