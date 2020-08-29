English soccer season to restart

The new English soccer season is starting in the same month that the previous one finished.

For Arsenal, in particular, the turnaround has been rapid.

In the final domestic match of the COVID-19 pandemic-prolonged 2019-2020 campaign, Arsenal won the FA Cup by beating Chelsea 2-1 at an empty Wembley Stadium on Aug. 1.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, right, and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrate with the trophy after winning the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium in London on Aug. 1. Photo: Reuters

And it is at the national stadium — still without spectators — where Arsenal’s players return just four weeks later to play Liverpool in the Community Shield, the traditional curtain-raiser of the season between the winners of the Premier League and the FA Cup.

“We are ready to go,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. “We have no choice.”

Saying it is “not an ideal moment to play this final” is quite the understatement by Arteta, who on Thursday said that Arsenal have had two training sessions so far in what he called a “mini pre-season.”

For the Spanish manager, it is just another example of how his team — and the rest of the Premier League — are heading into the unknown in an upcoming season that is being squeezed by a month because of the extension of last season amid the pandemic.

“The COVID period was slow, and then full gas,” said Arteta, whose positive test for the novel coronavirus prompted the Premier League to be suspended in March. “You could see the injury rates and everything went crazy up. So we don’t know” what is going to happen this season.

“We are going to protect the players as much as possible and give them everything we can from the science and physical point of view to get them in the best condition as possible,” he said.

Even then, questions remain over how teams are to prepare for the coming season.

The calendar shows that there is barely a spare midweek for those clubs who want to go deep in as many competitions as possible.

Those clubs include Liverpool and Arsenal. So they really could have done with some extra weeks off to, as Arteta put it, “put our minds away from football.”

Still, a trophy is up for grabs today and for Liverpool, it is not a new position to be in.

Winning the Champions League in June last year began a 13-month spell when Juergen Klopp’s team also won the Club World Cup and then the Premier League for the first time in 30 years.

The sight of Jordan Henderson lifting silverware, with his now-trademark stuttering steps, alongside his jubilant Liverpool teammates is something English fans are getting used to.

Henderson will not take the field at Wembley — not in a playing capacity, anyway — because he has yet to begin full training since injuring his knee in the final weeks of last season.

Otherwise, it will be the Liverpool team that everyone knows, with Klopp’s only signing during the off-season being Kostas Tsimikas of Olympiakos, who is to be back-up left-back to Andrew Robertson.

Arsenal are more active in the transfer market, having signed Brazil winger Willian on a free transfer after he left Chelsea and being on the verge of bringing in Brazilian center-back Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille OSC.

Defenders Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari have also joined on permanent deals, while center-back William Saliba is in the squad after joining from AS Saint-Etienne in July last year before being loaned back to the French club for the season.

However, the biggest “signing” for Arsenal would be if star striker and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang agrees to a new deal, with his current one expiring at the end of this season.

It was Aubameyang who scored the goals in the FA Cup final that means Arsenal are back at Wembley this weekend.

“The players are motivated,” Arteta said. “It’s another opportunity to win a trophy and we will go for it.”