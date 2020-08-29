Amy Perrett yesterday made history by becoming the first woman to referee a men’s Super Rugby game, a move she hopes will open the door to other women.
The Australian took charge of the clash between the ACT Brumbies and Western Force, which the Brumbies won 31-14, in Canberra after regularly running the sidelines in other Super Rugby AU matches this season.
“I’ve been really fortunate to already achieve a lot, so everything now is all a bit of a bonus and it’s just a case of taking any opportunity as it arises,” she told rugby.com.au ahead of the game.
Perrett was already the first female official in Super Rugby, having been appointed assistant referee for a showdown between the Melbourne Rebels and Western Stormers in 2016.
She officiated the 2014 Women’s World Cup final and is a regular at the Women’s Six Nations, but is not the first female to control a men’s professional game.
That honor went to Ireland’s Joy Neville, who took charge of a Challenge Cup pool game between France’s Bordeaux-Begles and Russian club Enisei in 2017.
Perrett, a mother, said she hoped her achievements would spur on other women to greater sporting achievements.
“It’s an old cliche, but if you can’t see it, you can’t be it,” she said.
“However, I do hope now that I’ve done it, anyone else can,” she said.
With their win, the Brumbies are to host the Super Rugby AU grand final in Canberra.
The Brumbies moved to 28 competition points and seven points clear of nearest rivals the Queensland Reds, who have a bye this weekend.
The Brumbies clinched the match in the 65th minute when replacement back Len Ikitau scored for a 22-14 lead, with Andy Muirhead crossing late to secure a bonus point.
The Brumbies led 10-7 at halftime.
