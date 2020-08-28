SOCCER
Messi clause key issue
Lionel Messi’s shock announcement that he wants to leave Barcelona looks like the opening salvo in negotiations around the fine detail of his contract and the all-important get-out clause, a Spanish sports lawyer said on Wednesday. Messi’s lawyers have referred to a clause in the four-year contract he signed in 2017 that would have allowed him to leave for free if he requested it by June 10. They are to argue that because of the season’s extension due to COVID-19 delays, that date is irrelevant. The club is to argue that an earlier date is the relevant one and so his departure triggers a 700 million euros (US$827.64 million) release payment from any interested club. “I think Barcelona is in a stronger position, but Messi has certainly showed the weakness Barcelona might have,” said sports and business lawyer Santiago Nebot, who has acted as general counsel for the Association of Spanish Footballers. “If he says to Barcelona I want to go, give me a free transfer and Barcelona says no, there is absolutely nothing he can do,” said Nebot, who has not seen Messi’s contract and based his assessment on media reports.
CYCLING
Niv to be first Israeli of Tour
Guy Niv says he would have goosebumps when he pedals off from the start in Nice tomorrow to become the first Israeli rider to compete in the Tour de France. The 26-year-old is part of the ambitious Israel Start-Up Nation team that would also be debuting in the world’s greatest cycle race, joining the likes of experienced team mates Dan Martin and Andre Greipel. “I am honored and privileged to represent my country and team in the biggest race in cycling and one of the greatest sporting events in the world,” said Niv, a former mountain biker who only took up road racing three years ago. “And to be the first Israeli to do so? It might sound like a cliche, but it’s a dream come true. I have goosebumps just thinking about it. It’s huge. I cannot wait.” The Israel Start-Up Nation team were only formed five years ago, but are thinking big and have signed four-times Tour de France winner Chris Froome for next season.
BASKETBALL
Pacers can McMillan
Nate McMillan was fired as coach of the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, two days after the club was swept out of the first round of the NBA playoffs by Miami. McMillan, who took over as coach of the Pacers before the 2016-2017 season, went 183-136 in four seasons with Indiana, but only 3-16 in the playoffs, including three sweep outs in the first round. The Pacers have not won a playoff series since 2014. The move came two weeks after the team gave McMillan a one-year contract extension.
TENNIS
Nishikori skipping US Open
Japan’s Kei Nishikori on Wednesday said he had tested negative for COVID-19, after testing positive twice this month, but has decided to skip the US Open anyway. The 30-year-old, a finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2014, withdrew from the Western & Southern Open hardcourt event in New York after his first positive test, casting doubt over his participation in the Grand Slam tournament which starts on Monday next week. “After such a long break I feel that returning in a best of five long-match setting is not smart until I am fully ready to do so,” said Nishikori, the world No. 31.
READY TO LEAVE: The star player’s demand prompted fans to protest outside the Camp Nou. He has been linked to Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi on Tuesday told Barcelona he wants to leave — on a free transfer — in a “bombshell” fax that is expected to spark a legal battle over a buyout clause worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Signaling the end of an era at Barcelona, where Messi is the record scorer and has won four UEFA Champions League titles, the disgruntled Argentine wants to terminate his contract “unilaterally” by triggering a release clause, a source said. Relations have plummeted this year and speculation swirled about Messi’s departure after this month’s humiliating 8-2 Champions League quarter-final defeat to
Hiromu Inada, 87, already has a certificate on his wall that confirms his status as the world’s oldest Ironman, but the Japanese man is still pounding away on his training bike and hopes to continue competing into his 90s. In 2018 at the age of 85 years and 328 days, Inada went to Kailua-Kona in Hawaii and set a new mark for the oldest person to complete the world championship Ironman — a feat beyond most people decades younger than him. The cancelation of this October’s Ironman because of the COVID-19 pandemic has not dulled his ambition, and Inada is maintaining his
Former Brazil football star Ronaldinho on Monday was released by a Paraguayan judge after spending five months in detention over a forged passport. Judge Gustavo Amarilla also released Ronaldinho’s brother, Roberto de Assis Moreira, who likewise had been held for a month in jail and another four months under house arrest in a hotel in Paraguay’s capital, Asuncion, for the same charge. The 40-year-old former FIFA World Cup winner “is free to travel to whatever country in the world he wants, but he must inform us if he changes his permanent residence” for one year, Amarilla said. “He has no restrictions except for
INVESTIGATION: Bolt said he took the test the day after he celebrated his birthday with a big party, an event the Jamaican prime minister said police are looking into World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at his home in Jamaica after last week celebrating his 34th birthday with a big mask-free bash. The Jamaican Ministry of Health confirmed late on Monday that Bolt, who holds world records in the 100m and 200m, had tested positive after he posted a video on social media around midday saying he was waiting to hear back on his results. “I did a test on Saturday to leave [Jamaica] because I have work,” Bolt said in the message that he appeared to have taped himself