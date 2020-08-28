SPORTS BRIEFS

SOCCER

Messi clause key issue

Lionel Messi’s shock announcement that he wants to leave Barcelona looks like the opening salvo in negotiations around the fine detail of his contract and the all-important get-out clause, a Spanish sports lawyer said on Wednesday. Messi’s lawyers have referred to a clause in the four-year contract he signed in 2017 that would have allowed him to leave for free if he requested it by June 10. They are to argue that because of the season’s extension due to COVID-19 delays, that date is irrelevant. The club is to argue that an earlier date is the relevant one and so his departure triggers a 700 million euros (US$827.64 million) release payment from any interested club. “I think Barcelona is in a stronger position, but Messi has certainly showed the weakness Barcelona might have,” said sports and business lawyer Santiago Nebot, who has acted as general counsel for the Association of Spanish Footballers. “If he says to Barcelona I want to go, give me a free transfer and Barcelona says no, there is absolutely nothing he can do,” said Nebot, who has not seen Messi’s contract and based his assessment on media reports.

CYCLING

Niv to be first Israeli of Tour

Guy Niv says he would have goosebumps when he pedals off from the start in Nice tomorrow to become the first Israeli rider to compete in the Tour de France. The 26-year-old is part of the ambitious Israel Start-Up Nation team that would also be debuting in the world’s greatest cycle race, joining the likes of experienced team mates Dan Martin and Andre Greipel. “I am honored and privileged to represent my country and team in the biggest race in cycling and one of the greatest sporting events in the world,” said Niv, a former mountain biker who only took up road racing three years ago. “And to be the first Israeli to do so? It might sound like a cliche, but it’s a dream come true. I have goosebumps just thinking about it. It’s huge. I cannot wait.” The Israel Start-Up Nation team were only formed five years ago, but are thinking big and have signed four-times Tour de France winner Chris Froome for next season.

BASKETBALL

Pacers can McMillan

Nate McMillan was fired as coach of the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, two days after the club was swept out of the first round of the NBA playoffs by Miami. McMillan, who took over as coach of the Pacers before the 2016-2017 season, went 183-136 in four seasons with Indiana, but only 3-16 in the playoffs, including three sweep outs in the first round. The Pacers have not won a playoff series since 2014. The move came two weeks after the team gave McMillan a one-year contract extension.

TENNIS

Nishikori skipping US Open

Japan’s Kei Nishikori on Wednesday said he had tested negative for COVID-19, after testing positive twice this month, but has decided to skip the US Open anyway. The 30-year-old, a finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2014, withdrew from the Western & Southern Open hardcourt event in New York after his first positive test, casting doubt over his participation in the Grand Slam tournament which starts on Monday next week. “After such a long break I feel that returning in a best of five long-match setting is not smart until I am fully ready to do so,” said Nishikori, the world No. 31.