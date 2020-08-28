Freeman’s homer leads Braves to victory

Reuters





Freddie Freeman on Wednesday hit a two-run, opposite-field home run in the sixth inning, powering the Atlanta Braves to a 2-1 win over the visiting New York Yankees and giving them a doubleheader sweep.

Dansby Swanson started the winning rally with a two-out single against reliever Chad Green, and Freeman hit the second pitch he saw into the left-center-field bleachers to put the Braves in front.

Freeman extended his hitting streak to a season-high 10 games. He is batting .404 (21-for-52) since Aug. 9, raising his season average to .304.

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman hits a two-run home run off New York Yankees relief pitcher Chad Green during the sixth inning of game two of their doubleheader at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The winning pitcher was Max Fried (5-0), who allowed only one run on four hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out five in his first career appearance against the Yankees.

Mark Melancon pitched around a two-out hit in the seventh inning to earn his fifth save.

Green (2-1) was charged with two runs in his lone inning, blowing his first save opportunity of the year.

New York starter Masahiro Tanaka kept the Braves off balance by changing speeds and was especially effective with his changeup through five scoreless innings.

He allowed three hits and struck out four without issuing a walk.

Atlanta managed to get only one runner in scoring position against Tanaka.

It was a positive sign for the right-hander, who had allowed six runs (five earned) in four innings against Tampa Bay in his last start on Tuesday last week.

Both teams struggled on offense until the Yankees pushed across their run in the fifth.

Miguel Andujar led off with a single and advanced to third on a double by Erik Kratz. One out later, Andujar scored on Tyler Wade’s sacrifice fly to left field.

The sweep allowed Atlanta to complete the season series with the Yankees at 2-2. New York entered the series having won eight straight in Atlanta.

The Braves won the first game 5-1 to end Gerrit Cole’s 20-game winning streak. Atlanta rookie Ian Anderson carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, allowed only one run on one hit in six innings and won his major league debut.

In other games on Wednesday, it was:

‧ White Sox 10, Pirates 3

‧ Cardinal 6, Royals 5

‧ Tigers 7, Cubs 6

‧ Mets 5, Marlins 4

‧ Phillies 3, Nationals 2

‧ Blue Jays 9, Red Sox 1

‧ Rays 4, Orioles 3

‧ Indians 6, Twins 3

‧ Athletics 3, Rangers 1