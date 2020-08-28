NBA walkout sparks US sports boycott

SOLIDARITY: The historic boycotts spread to the WNBA, the MLB, US soccer and tennis, as Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Western & Southern Open semi-finals

AFP, ORLANDO, Florida





The Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday led a historic boycott over the US police shooting of a black man, forcing the NBA to halt its playoff schedule and prompting a wave of walkouts across multiple sports.

The NBA postponed its entire slate of Wednesday fixtures after the Bucks refused to play game five of their Eastern Conference first-round series against the Orlando Magic in protest over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

Blake was seriously injured after being shot point blank in the back seven times by police officers in a confrontation captured on video.

An empty court and bench are shown following the scheduled start time of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series that was postponed as part of boycotts on Wednesday in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Photo: AP

“Over the last few days in our home state of Wisconsin, we’ve seen the horrendous video of Jacob Blake being shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, and the additional shooting of protestors,” the Bucks players said in a statement explaining their boycott.

“Despite the overwhelming plea for change, there has been no action, so our focus today cannot be on basketball,” they said.

The Bucks’ no-show prompted the NBA to scrap two other games scheduled for Wednesday: Houston’s clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers.

At an emergency meeting of NBA teams in Florida late on Wednesday, the crisis threatened to put the entire season in jeopardy, with LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers both voting to abandon the season. All other teams voted to continue.

It was not immediately clear whether the Lakers and Clippers would continue the season as scheduled.

A walkout by two of the NBA’s strongest teams and title contenders — as well as its biggest star — would deal a devastating blow to the credibility of the season.

The NBA’s Board of Governors was to meet yesterday to address player concerns.

The boycotts spread to other sports, with MLB games between the Cincinnati Reds and Brewers in Milwaukee, Seattle Mariners and Padres in San Diego and the Los Angeles Dodgers and Giants in San Francisco called off hours before they were set to begin.

All three postponed games were to be made up as doubleheaders yesterday

Mets slugger Dominic Smith spoke through tears on Wednesday night after deciding for the first time to protest during The Star-Spangled Banner before the New York Mets played the Miami Marlins.

By the time Smith recognized the gravity of actions being taken by other professional athletes, the Mets and Marlins were deep into their warmups, first pitch moments away.

“To kind of see those things happen very fast, it wasn’t really a thought over here,” Smith said. “But that’s why I decided to take a knee tonight.”

“I think the most difficult part is to see people still don’t care. For this to just continuously happen, it just shows the hate in people’s heart. That just sucks, you know? Black men in America, it’s not easy,” he said.

In tennis, two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka abruptly announced her withdrawal from the WTA Western & Southern Open semi-finals, where she was due to play yesterday.

“As a black woman I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis,” Osaka said.

In a statement, ATP and WTA organizers said that all play scheduled for yesterday had been postponed in recognition of the fight against racial inequality.

Elsewhere, the Women’s NBA postponed its scheduled fixtures for Wednesday, while Major League Soccer also called off five of six games.

The NBA postponements marked a dramatic escalation in the league’s calls for social justice, which have reverberated across the sport in the months since the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd by Minneapolis police in May.

Lakers superstar James voiced solidarity with the Bucks decision in a tweet shortly after the boycott was announced.

“WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT,” James wrote.

The Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers, who is black, contrasted the latest shooting with the apocalyptic rhetoric at this week’s Republican Party convention.

“All you hear is [US] Donald Trump and all of them talking about fear,” Rivers said in remarks on Tuesday.

“We’re the ones getting killed. We’re the ones getting shot. We’re the ones that are denied to live in certain communities,” he said.

“We’ve been hung, we’ve been shot. All you do is keep hearing about fear. It’s amazing to me why we keep loving this country and this country does not love us back,” he added.

Additional reporting by AP