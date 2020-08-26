LeBron James finished with 30 points and 10 assists to help the Los Angeles Lakers roll over the Portland Trail Blazers 135-115 in game four of their Western Conference first-round NBA playoff series on Monday.
Anthony Davis tallied 18 points, five rebounds and five assists before leaving the contest in the third quarter with back spasms as the top-seeded Lakers seized a 3-1 lead in the series.
“I am proud of my team, the way we played tonight,” James said.
Photo: AP
The Lakers wore special black and yellow-trimmed “Black Mamba” jerseys to remember former Laker great Kobe Bryant who died, along with his daughter and seven others, in a helicopter crash seven months ago.
Sunday would have been Bryant’s 42nd birthday.
“I am extremely blessed and honored ... to continue to remember Kobe Bryant and Gigi Bryant and all the fallen people who were part of that tragic incident,” James said.
Bryant wore No. 24 for his last 10 seasons and No. 8 before that with the Lakers.
James said at one point in the first half he glanced up at the scoreboard and noticed they were ahead 24-8.
“When I looked and saw 24-8, I was like OK, he’s here in the building,” James said of Bryant.
Portland star Damian Lillard also exited in the third quarter with a right knee injury. He was already nursing a dislocated finger and finished with just 11 points in 27 minutes. Kyle Kuzma scored 18 points and Danny Green added 14 as the Lakers breezed to the dominating wire-to-wire win.
Jusuf Nurkic delivered 20 points and 13 rebounds and C.J. McCollum scored 18 for the Trail Blazers.
The Lakers could clinch the best-of-seven series if they win in game five today.
In the Eastern Conference first round, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and Khris Middleton added 18 of his 21 in the fourth quarter as the Milwaukee Bucks dominated late to down the Orlando Magic 121-106.
The Bucks, owners of the best record in the regular season, took a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven playoff series.
Magic, the underdogs who stunned the Bucks in game one, kept it close through three quarters, but Milwaukee, up 84-81 heading into the final frame, erupted for an 18-3 scoring run to seize control.
Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Antetokounmpo added 15 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks, who are trying to win their first NBA title since 1971.
Wesley Matthews scored 12 points and Brook Lopez scored 10 for Milwaukee.
Middleton, who averaged just 11 points per game in the first three playoff games on 12-of-37 shooting, said Antetokounmpo told him to “shoot until your arms fall off.”
“At times I am too unselfish, so I have to force the issue,” “Giannis told just to be aggressive and that is what I tried to do.”
Magic were led by 31 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists from Nikola Vucevic.
Markelle Fultz added 15 points, seven assists and five rebounds for Magic who made 18 three-pointers.
In other games on Monday, it was:
‧ Heat 99, Pacers 87
‧ Thunder 117, Rockets 114
