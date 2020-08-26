Murray secures the biggest win of his comeback

Andy Murray on Monday claimed the biggest win of his comeback and a place in the last 16 of the Western & Southern Open by taking out self-destructing fifth seed Alexander Zverev 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

Murray offered hope he was on the right track after his injury woes with a tidy first-round win over Frances Tiafoe on Saturday, but it is Monday’s win over the big-hitting German that is likely to provide a huge confidence boost in the run-up to the US Open, which starts next week.

Neither player is likely to include the contest in their career highlight reels, particularly a scrappy third set that was riddled with unforced errors and momentum swings.

Andy Murray returns a shot from Alexander Zverev in the second round at the Western & Southern Open in New York City on Monday. Photo: AP

Murray jumped ahead 4-1 in the third, but was left mumbling and scolding himself as Zverev broke the Briton twice on his way to sweeping the next four games and taking a 5-4 lead.

However, Zverev double-faulted three times while serving to gift Murray a break and extend the match.

Murray then held serve and finished off the crumbling German, with the help of two more double faults, with a final break to register his first win over at top-10 ranked opponent since 2017.

Serena Williams serves against Arantxa Rus in the second round at the Western & Southern Open in New York City on Monday. Photo: Robert Deutsch-USA Today

“It was a big one to get through,” Murray said. “I’m satisfied to get through it against a top player having not played for such a long time, and I get another opportunity to compete again tomorrow.”

“This will give me an idea of where my body is at,” said Murray, a past winner of the tournament, which is normally held in Cincinnati, Ohio, but was moved this year to New York City to get players inside a “bubble” ahead of the US Open.

Next up for Murray is Milos Raonic, who advanced with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Dan Evans.

Novak Djokovic had withdrawn from a doubles match due to a neck issue and showed signs of discomfort in a 7-6 (2), 6-4 win over Ricardas Berankis.

“It’s getting better ... it’s not yet where I’d like it to be but it’s heading in the right direction,” said Djokovic, who meets Tennys Sandgren next.

Filip Krajinovic stunned second seed Dominic Thiem 6-2, 6-1 and next plays Marton Fucsovics, who beat Grigor Dimitrov 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams shook off some COVID-19 layoff rust to grind out a 7-6 (6), 3-6, 7-6 (0) win over Dutch qualifier Arantxa Rus to move into the third round.

Williams’ matches are usually a huge drawcard, but with no fans allowed due to safety protocols there was an atmosphere of relief rather than excitement after her hard-fought victory.

“I was fine,” said Williams, when asked about playing without fans. “At one point I was pumping my fist and saying: ‘Come on.’”

Japan’s Naomi Osaka, competing in her first WTA singles match since the season resumed, battled past Karolina Muchova 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2 to set up a clash with Dayana Yastremska.

She was joined in the third round by former champion Victoria Azarenka, who staved off a late comeback attempt by Caroline Garcia to prevail 6-2, 7-6 (8).

By the time Williams arrived on court to face her 72nd ranked opponent, she was the highest seed left in the women’s draw after No. 1 Karolina Pliskova and No. 2 Sofia Kenin lost their opening matches on Sunday.

Down 6-5 in the third set and with Rus serving for the match, a drained Williams looked down for the count, but she picked herself up to break Rus and force a deciding tiebreak. She then moved in for the kill to win it 7-0.

Despite showing signs of fatigue, Williams said: “I’m actually super fit and I’m super ready. I feel like I’m ready for anything.”