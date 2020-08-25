AUSSIE RULES
AFL grand final moved
The grand final is to be played outside Melbourne for the first time in Australian Football League (AFL) history after Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews yesterday said that the COVID-19 situation would force the game’s relocation. The AFL is expected to announce the interstate venue that is to host the 2020 flag decider this week, with Queensland and Western Australia vying to take the showpiece event to Brisbane’s Gabba or to Optus Stadium in Perth. Any lingering hopes that the match could be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground evaporated when Andrews said holding it at the venue — which has a contract to host the game until 2057 — was too risky and “did not make any sense” given the circumstances in Victoria.
FOOTBALL
NFL reviews virus tests
The NFL had 77 positive COVID-19 tests from 11 teams re-examined by a New Jersey lab after false positives, and all those tests came back negative. The league asked the New Jersey lab BioReference to investigate the results, and those tests are being retested to make sure they were false positives. Among teams reporting false positives, the Minnesota Vikings said they had 12, the New York Jets 10 and the Chicago Bears nine. There are five labs nationwide that service the 32 teams, with only the New Jersey facility having the false positives this weekend. The number of positive tests from a specific facility that might actually be false demonstrates the precarious position the NFL is in less than three weeks from the regular-season opener.
ICE HOCKEY
Caps sack Reirden
The Washington Capitals have sacked coach Todd Reirden after a second consecutive first-round playoff exit, the NHL team announced on Sunday. Reirden’s two-year coaching stint ended just three days after the Capitals bowed out of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 4-1 series defeat by the New York Islanders. “We have higher expectations for our team, and we felt a fresh approach in leadership was necessary,” Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan said in a statement.
CRICKET
Bess critical of lighting call
England’s Dom Bess said he wanted to see more “common sense” applied to the question of bad light after a gloomy finish to Sunday’s play in the third Test against Pakistan. The issue came to the fore during the drawn second Test, also at Southampton, where many pundits were frustrated by the umpires’ strict interpretation of regulations governing bad light, even when the Ageas Bowl floodlights were on full beam. The England and Wales Cricket Board responded by announcing the series finale would feature more flexible starting hours, with match officials urged to “maximize playing time while it is still safe to do so.” Having allowed Pakistan’s first innings to finish on Sunday, umpires Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough stopped the tourists from batting again after they were asked to follow-on by England captain Joe Root. It was a move that kept England great James Anderson waiting for the two wickets he needs to become the first paceman, and just the fourth bowler in history, to take 600 in Tests.
Nikola Vucevic tallied 35 points on Tuesday as the Orlando Magic upset the top seeded Milwaukee Bucks 122-110 in the opening game of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff series. The Magic got off to a quick start to seize a double digit lead and then blunted a second-half rally by the Bucks, who boast the league’s top player, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Orlando came into the series as big underdogs against the NBA’s best all-around team. Vucevic had 14 rebounds and four assists. Terrence Ross finished with 18 points and six rebounds, while D.J. Augustin added 11 points and 11 assists for Orlando, who shot
If Paris Saint-Germain beat Bayern Munich in today’s Champions League final in Lisbon, the pictures will probably be of Neymar’s tears of joy or wild scenes of celebration in the French capital, but basking in the glory of it all will be the emir of Qatar. The club’s first appearance in the final of Europe’s elite club competition comes in the month that it celebrates its 50th birthday, yet the starting point for all this was June 30, 2011. That was when Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) bought PSG, with its president, Nasser al-Khelaifi, promising to make the club “a great team and
Harry Maguire on Saturday night was set to fly back to England, cutting short a holiday on the Greek island of Mykonos that ended with the Manchester United and England defender accused of attacking a police officer after a late-night brawl. Maguire was released on Saturday morning after spending two nights in police cells, but would be tried in a Greek court on Tuesday on two charges of “serial bodily harm” and “serial insult.” After the hearing, Maguire was asked by reporters outside the courthouse if he was still at liberty. “Right now, yes,” the 27-year-old’s lawyer said, Sky News reported. The Manchester United
SUBLIME FORM: Neymar hit the post twice, although his value was underlined with his contributions to first-half goals by Marquinhos and Di Maria in their 3-0 win An inspired Neymar on Tuesday helped Paris Saint-Germain reach the Champions League final, but the fact that the Brazilian was not their best player against RB Leipzig says everything about the frightening strength of Thomas Tuchel’s team and shows why they can be confident of lifting the trophy for the first time. Neymar has become a different player in his third year in the French capital. His first two seasons at PSG following his 222 million euro (US$264 million) transfer from Barcelona were blighted by injuries and constant speculation about a move back to Camp Nou. When it became clear last summer