SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





AUSSIE RULES

AFL grand final moved

The grand final is to be played outside Melbourne for the first time in Australian Football League (AFL) history after Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews yesterday said that the COVID-19 situation would force the game’s relocation. The AFL is expected to announce the interstate venue that is to host the 2020 flag decider this week, with Queensland and Western Australia vying to take the showpiece event to Brisbane’s Gabba or to Optus Stadium in Perth. Any lingering hopes that the match could be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground evaporated when Andrews said holding it at the venue — which has a contract to host the game until 2057 — was too risky and “did not make any sense” given the circumstances in Victoria.

FOOTBALL

NFL reviews virus tests

The NFL had 77 positive COVID-19 tests from 11 teams re-examined by a New Jersey lab after false positives, and all those tests came back negative. The league asked the New Jersey lab BioReference to investigate the results, and those tests are being retested to make sure they were false positives. Among teams reporting false positives, the Minnesota Vikings said they had 12, the New York Jets 10 and the Chicago Bears nine. There are five labs nationwide that service the 32 teams, with only the New Jersey facility having the false positives this weekend. The number of positive tests from a specific facility that might actually be false demonstrates the precarious position the NFL is in less than three weeks from the regular-season opener.

ICE HOCKEY

Caps sack Reirden

The Washington Capitals have sacked coach Todd Reirden after a second consecutive first-round playoff exit, the NHL team announced on Sunday. Reirden’s two-year coaching stint ended just three days after the Capitals bowed out of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 4-1 series defeat by the New York Islanders. “We have higher expectations for our team, and we felt a fresh approach in leadership was necessary,” Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan said in a statement.

CRICKET

Bess critical of lighting call

England’s Dom Bess said he wanted to see more “common sense” applied to the question of bad light after a gloomy finish to Sunday’s play in the third Test against Pakistan. The issue came to the fore during the drawn second Test, also at Southampton, where many pundits were frustrated by the umpires’ strict interpretation of regulations governing bad light, even when the Ageas Bowl floodlights were on full beam. The England and Wales Cricket Board responded by announcing the series finale would feature more flexible starting hours, with match officials urged to “maximize playing time while it is still safe to do so.” Having allowed Pakistan’s first innings to finish on Sunday, umpires Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough stopped the tourists from batting again after they were asked to follow-on by England captain Joe Root. It was a move that kept England great James Anderson waiting for the two wickets he needs to become the first paceman, and just the fourth bowler in history, to take 600 in Tests.