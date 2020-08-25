JEF United Chiba star defender Minori Wakabayashi has finished her two-week COVID-19 quarantine and has been cleared to play for Kaohsiung Sunny Bank on Saturday in Taipei, Chinese Taipei Football Association officials said yesterday.
Officials also announced that the national team’s Asian Zone Group B qualifier for the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals has been postponed to next year, due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Taiwan were to play Nepal on Oct. 8, followed by Australia and Kuwait on Nov. 12 and 17 respectively. Officials have not yet announced dates for the rescheduled matches.
Photo: Provided by CTFA
In Saturday’s restart of the Taiwan Mulan Football League, Hang Yuan FC prevailed 2-1 over Sunny Bank at the National Taiwan Sport University ground in Taoyuan.
Just before halftime, Sunny Bank goalkeeper Chen Chiao-lun fumbled a back-pass, gifting the ball to Hang Yuan forward Fan Yu-hsuan, who took it round Chen to slot it home for a one-goal lead.
Soon after halftime, Hang Yuan forward Liu Yi-fang raced to a long pass and blasted a long-range screamer past Chen to score.
Photo: Provided by CTFA
Sunny Bank battled back, with attacking midfielder Ting Chia-ying in the 71st minute taking possession up front, advancing inside to lose her marker and finishing with a quick shot into the net to make it 2-1.
However, the team were unable to tie it up before the end of the match, which was their ninth loss this season.
Meanwhile, leaders Hualien City’s striker Wu Shih-ping scored a hat-trick for a 5-2 win over Taipei Bravo in the day’s second contest.
Wu opened the account with an attack after the first minute and was upended by Taipei goalkeeper Hsu Yuan-ting, but scored with the ensuing penalty-kick.
Six minutes later, Wu got her second goal off a rebound, and just before halftime, forward Lin Kai-ling dribbled past two defenders to hit it into the top corner for a 3-0 lead.
Three minutes after intermission, Hualien defender Chen Ying-hui surged up to support an attack, connecting on a long cross from the right to find the net.
Eight minutes later, Bravo’s Wang Yu-ting scored the team’s first goal of the match.
A few minutes after rain began to pour down on the pitch, Wu completed her hat-trick, running onto a pass inside the goal area and drilling a rising shot over Hsu.
Later, Taipei midfielder Liang Kai-juo netted the team’s second goal on a cross from the right.
In the third contest, attacking midfielder Michelle Pao grabbed a brace to lead Taichung Blue Whale to a 2-0 triumph against hosts Inter Taoyuan FC, with Pao and Hualien’s Wu the day’s top scorers at 15 goals.
One minute after the start of the second half, Blue Whale surged into the goal area with an incoming high ball from a corner-kick.
The initial header was blocked, and the ball was parried between the two sides, bouncing around in a goal-mouth scramble. Pao smacked the ball into the net to put her team ahead 1-0.
In the 57th minute, Blue Whale forward Lee Hsiu-chin fed a pass to Pao at the right of the goal area, where Pao took a few touches to evade two Taoyuan defenders and thumped a shot inside near the post to register her second and game-winning goal.
Nikola Vucevic tallied 35 points on Tuesday as the Orlando Magic upset the top seeded Milwaukee Bucks 122-110 in the opening game of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff series. The Magic got off to a quick start to seize a double digit lead and then blunted a second-half rally by the Bucks, who boast the league’s top player, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Orlando came into the series as big underdogs against the NBA’s best all-around team. Vucevic had 14 rebounds and four assists. Terrence Ross finished with 18 points and six rebounds, while D.J. Augustin added 11 points and 11 assists for Orlando, who shot
If Paris Saint-Germain beat Bayern Munich in today’s Champions League final in Lisbon, the pictures will probably be of Neymar’s tears of joy or wild scenes of celebration in the French capital, but basking in the glory of it all will be the emir of Qatar. The club’s first appearance in the final of Europe’s elite club competition comes in the month that it celebrates its 50th birthday, yet the starting point for all this was June 30, 2011. That was when Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) bought PSG, with its president, Nasser al-Khelaifi, promising to make the club “a great team and
Harry Maguire on Saturday night was set to fly back to England, cutting short a holiday on the Greek island of Mykonos that ended with the Manchester United and England defender accused of attacking a police officer after a late-night brawl. Maguire was released on Saturday morning after spending two nights in police cells, but would be tried in a Greek court on Tuesday on two charges of “serial bodily harm” and “serial insult.” After the hearing, Maguire was asked by reporters outside the courthouse if he was still at liberty. “Right now, yes,” the 27-year-old’s lawyer said, Sky News reported. The Manchester United
SUBLIME FORM: Neymar hit the post twice, although his value was underlined with his contributions to first-half goals by Marquinhos and Di Maria in their 3-0 win An inspired Neymar on Tuesday helped Paris Saint-Germain reach the Champions League final, but the fact that the Brazilian was not their best player against RB Leipzig says everything about the frightening strength of Thomas Tuchel’s team and shows why they can be confident of lifting the trophy for the first time. Neymar has become a different player in his third year in the French capital. His first two seasons at PSG following his 222 million euro (US$264 million) transfer from Barcelona were blighted by injuries and constant speculation about a move back to Camp Nou. When it became clear last summer