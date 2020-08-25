Wakabayashi cleared to play, qualifier delayed

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





JEF United Chiba star defender Minori Wakabayashi has finished her two-week COVID-19 quarantine and has been cleared to play for Kaohsiung Sunny Bank on Saturday in Taipei, Chinese Taipei Football Association officials said yesterday.

Officials also announced that the national team’s Asian Zone Group B qualifier for the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals has been postponed to next year, due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taiwan were to play Nepal on Oct. 8, followed by Australia and Kuwait on Nov. 12 and 17 respectively. Officials have not yet announced dates for the rescheduled matches.

Hualien City striker Wu Shih-ping, center with ball, prepares to net her second goal of her hat-trick against Taipei Bravo goalkeeper Hsu Yuan-ting, in green, in their Taiwan Mulan Football League match in Taoyuan on Saturday. Photo: Provided by CTFA

In Saturday’s restart of the Taiwan Mulan Football League, Hang Yuan FC prevailed 2-1 over Sunny Bank at the National Taiwan Sport University ground in Taoyuan.

Just before halftime, Sunny Bank goalkeeper Chen Chiao-lun fumbled a back-pass, gifting the ball to Hang Yuan forward Fan Yu-hsuan, who took it round Chen to slot it home for a one-goal lead.

Soon after halftime, Hang Yuan forward Liu Yi-fang raced to a long pass and blasted a long-range screamer past Chen to score.

Hang Yuan FC players, in red, celebrate their 2-1 victory over Kaohsiung Sunny Bank in Taoyuan on Saturday. Photo: Provided by CTFA

Sunny Bank battled back, with attacking midfielder Ting Chia-ying in the 71st minute taking possession up front, advancing inside to lose her marker and finishing with a quick shot into the net to make it 2-1.

However, the team were unable to tie it up before the end of the match, which was their ninth loss this season.

Meanwhile, leaders Hualien City’s striker Wu Shih-ping scored a hat-trick for a 5-2 win over Taipei Bravo in the day’s second contest.

Wu opened the account with an attack after the first minute and was upended by Taipei goalkeeper Hsu Yuan-ting, but scored with the ensuing penalty-kick.

Six minutes later, Wu got her second goal off a rebound, and just before halftime, forward Lin Kai-ling dribbled past two defenders to hit it into the top corner for a 3-0 lead.

Three minutes after intermission, Hualien defender Chen Ying-hui surged up to support an attack, connecting on a long cross from the right to find the net.

Eight minutes later, Bravo’s Wang Yu-ting scored the team’s first goal of the match.

A few minutes after rain began to pour down on the pitch, Wu completed her hat-trick, running onto a pass inside the goal area and drilling a rising shot over Hsu.

Later, Taipei midfielder Liang Kai-juo netted the team’s second goal on a cross from the right.

In the third contest, attacking midfielder Michelle Pao grabbed a brace to lead Taichung Blue Whale to a 2-0 triumph against hosts Inter Taoyuan FC, with Pao and Hualien’s Wu the day’s top scorers at 15 goals.

One minute after the start of the second half, Blue Whale surged into the goal area with an incoming high ball from a corner-kick.

The initial header was blocked, and the ball was parried between the two sides, bouncing around in a goal-mouth scramble. Pao smacked the ball into the net to put her team ahead 1-0.

In the 57th minute, Blue Whale forward Lee Hsiu-chin fed a pass to Pao at the right of the goal area, where Pao took a few touches to evade two Taoyuan defenders and thumped a shot inside near the post to register her second and game-winning goal.