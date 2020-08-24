TENNIS
Nishikori tests positive
Kei Nishikori’s hopes of playing at the US Open have faded further after the Japanese former world No. 4 revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time. The 30-year-old, a finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2014, withdrew from the Western & Southern Open hardcourt warm-up after his first positive test last week. The US Open starts on Monday next week, but a string of top players have withdrawn over fears of contracting COVID-19.
BASKETBALL
Coach of the year named
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse on Saturday was named NBA Coach of the Year for the 2019-2020 season. The defending NBA champions had the league’s second-best record during the regular season — 53-19 — and their .736 winning percentage set a franchise record. They have a 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven opening-round series against the Brooklyn Nets. Nurse, 53, is in his second season as the Raptors head coach after five seasons as an assistant. He was the ninth rookie head coach to win an NBA championship and has an overall 111-43 record with the team.
HOCKEY
Milbury steps down
Mike Milbury is stepping away from broadcasting for the rest of the NHL playoffs after his on-air comment that there were no women in the league’s quarantined bubble to disrupt concentration drew widespread criticism. The former player, coach and general manager on Saturday released a statement through NBC Sports, saying: “I do not want my presence to interfere with the athletes as they try to win the greatest trophy in sports.” An NBC Sports spokesman confirmed it was Milbury’s decision to leave and that the analyst remains employed by the network.
GOLF
Woods, McIlroy struggle
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy struggled in Saturday’s third round of the Northern Trust, among the worst of those who made the cut at the US PGA playoff opener. Reigning Masters champion Woods, a 15-time major winner, fired a two-over par 73 to stand on one-under 212 after 54 holes at TPC Boston. That was only good enough for 68th place, one spot ahead of playing partner McIlroy, who fired a 74 to stand on 213 in next-to-last 69th with most of the field still on the course and leader Dustin Johnson yet to tee off. McIlroy began the week eighth in points while Woods was 49th. Both figure to fall after poor showings.
BOXING
Povetkin defeats Whyte
Dillian Whyte’s hopes of a world heavyweight title fight suffered a major setback when former Olympic champion Alexander Povetkin twice came back off the canvas to knock out the British fighter. Whyte, 32, had been the WBC’s number-one contender for more than two years and was hoping victory behind closed doors on Saturday would pave the way for a world title shot at either defending champion Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder. Whyte twice put Russian 40-year-old Povetkin down in the fourth round, but was then knocked out in the fifth by the former WBA world champion.
