Erik Moses has been named president of Nashville Superspeedway, the first black man to hold that title at any NASCAR track.
Moses most recently served as president of the XFL’s DC Defenders and now leads the charge of the scheduled Nashville reboot next year.
The 1.33-mile (2.14km) concrete track was built in 2001 by Dover Motorsports and hosted NASCAR and IndyCar events until 2011.
Photo: AFP
Dover announced the hire before Saturday’s Cup race at the Monster Mile.
“Our partnership with NASCAR is for them to put on the race and bring the circus to town,” Moses said. “Our job is to make certain that the big top is ready.”
Moses said he was welcomed to the industry this week by NASCAR president Steve Phelps and takes control in a year where the series has been swept up in the reckoning of racial issues.
“Any time that you have the distinction of being the first at anything professionally, it is a humbling kind of honor,” Moses said. “That said, I’m not naive enough to believe that I’m the first person of color qualified enough to run a NASCAR track.”
“I’m going to focus on the job. I got hired to do a job, not because of what color I am,” he added.
Moses championed the Washington sports scene for most of his career, and supervised the completion and grand opening of Nationals Park.
He helped develop and host two annual college football games in the Military Bowl, the first NCAA-sanctioned bowl game in the nation’s capital, and the AT&T Nation’s Football Classic.
Dover has been a home for NASCAR since 1969 and has hosted two race weekends each year since 1971.
‘NEARLY KILLED ME’: Rossi said he was shaken after the accident, but Morbidelli did not mince his words, calling Zarco ‘almost a murderer’ for braking like he did at 300kph World motorcycling superstar Valentino Rossi said a rival’s stray bike, traveling at about 300kph, almost “killed me” in a horrifying near-miss at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday. The 41-year-old Italian, a nine-time world champion, was left badly shaken after Franco Morbidelli’s Yamaha flew across the track just centimeters in front of him. Morbidelli and the Ducati of Johann Zarco had collided just seconds before the riders slipped through turn four at Spielberg on lap eight of the race. Both men were unseated. Zarco’s freewheeling Ducati also came desperately close to hitting Rossi, as well as his Yamaha factory teammate Maverick Vinales, who
Taiwanese tennis ace Hsieh Su-wei yesterday said that she would not compete in the US Open due to an ankle injury and the COVID-19 pandemic. Hsieh wrote on Facebook that the injury has restricted her training over the past 10 months, as she has not been able to do some types of stretches. In consideration of her ankle injury and the pandemic, Hsieh said, she would skip this year’s US Open, which is to be held in New York, without fans, from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13. Hsieh, ranked No. 55 in the world by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA),
Nikola Vucevic tallied 35 points on Tuesday as the Orlando Magic upset the top seeded Milwaukee Bucks 122-110 in the opening game of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff series. The Magic got off to a quick start to seize a double digit lead and then blunted a second-half rally by the Bucks, who boast the league’s top player, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Orlando came into the series as big underdogs against the NBA’s best all-around team. Vucevic had 14 rebounds and four assists. Terrence Ross finished with 18 points and six rebounds, while D.J. Augustin added 11 points and 11 assists for Orlando, who shot
SUBLIME FORM: Neymar hit the post twice, although his value was underlined with his contributions to first-half goals by Marquinhos and Di Maria in their 3-0 win An inspired Neymar on Tuesday helped Paris Saint-Germain reach the Champions League final, but the fact that the Brazilian was not their best player against RB Leipzig says everything about the frightening strength of Thomas Tuchel’s team and shows why they can be confident of lifting the trophy for the first time. Neymar has become a different player in his third year in the French capital. His first two seasons at PSG following his 222 million euro (US$264 million) transfer from Barcelona were blighted by injuries and constant speculation about a move back to Camp Nou. When it became clear last summer