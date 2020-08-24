Erik Moses named 1st black president of a NASCAR track

AP, DOVER, Delaware





Erik Moses has been named president of Nashville Superspeedway, the first black man to hold that title at any NASCAR track.

Moses most recently served as president of the XFL’s DC Defenders and now leads the charge of the scheduled Nashville reboot next year.

The 1.33-mile (2.14km) concrete track was built in 2001 by Dover Motorsports and hosted NASCAR and IndyCar events until 2011.

Cars race during the NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 311 at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Dover announced the hire before Saturday’s Cup race at the Monster Mile.

“Our partnership with NASCAR is for them to put on the race and bring the circus to town,” Moses said. “Our job is to make certain that the big top is ready.”

Moses said he was welcomed to the industry this week by NASCAR president Steve Phelps and takes control in a year where the series has been swept up in the reckoning of racial issues.

“Any time that you have the distinction of being the first at anything professionally, it is a humbling kind of honor,” Moses said. “That said, I’m not naive enough to believe that I’m the first person of color qualified enough to run a NASCAR track.”

“I’m going to focus on the job. I got hired to do a job, not because of what color I am,” he added.

Moses championed the Washington sports scene for most of his career, and supervised the completion and grand opening of Nationals Park.

He helped develop and host two annual college football games in the Military Bowl, the first NCAA-sanctioned bowl game in the nation’s capital, and the AT&T Nation’s Football Classic.

Dover has been a home for NASCAR since 1969 and has hosted two race weekends each year since 1971.