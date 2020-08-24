LeBron James on Saturday finished with 38 points as the Los Angeles Lakers outplayed the Portland Trail Blazers at both ends of the floor for a 116-108 win in game three of their Western Conference playoff series.
James also had 12 rebounds and eight assists, while Anthony Davis scored 23 of his 29 points in the second half as the Lakers grabbed a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven first round series in the NBA’s quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 13 points and Alex Caruso added 10 points and seven assists for the Lakers.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Game four is scheduled for today.
James said he is getting more comfortable at sharing the offensive load with Davis in key playoff games.
“We try to work off one another,” James said. “There are going to be times when he has it going, so I try to do other things like make sure we keep offense going, and keep our pace flowing.”
Photo: AFP
“Tonight we both had our opportunities. We just tried to make the most of it and live with the results,” he said.
James also passed former San Antonio Spurs player Tim Duncan for the second-most playoff wins (158) in league history.
“He lived in the postseason,” James said of Duncan. “That was his address. For me to be linked with the Big Fundamental, it means a lot.”
Portland’s Damian Lillard tallied 34 points and seven assists while playing with a dislocated finger.
CJ McCollum finished with 28 points and eight rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who also relied on 36-year-old veteran Carmelo Anthony for much of their offence. Anthony, who played the entire fourth quarter, finished with 20 points, but also had five fouls.
The Lakers shot 50 percent from the field and made 10 of 30 threes. Los Angeles was 28 of 43 from the free-throw line, while the Trail Blazers were just 18 of 19.
“It came down to the fourth quarter. They made their perimeter shots and we came up empty too often,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “I hate to put it that simply, but that is the way it was.”
Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks looked more like the team with the best record in the NBA as they rolled to a 121-107 victory over Orlando to take a 2-1 lead in their playoff series.
Giannis Antetokounmpo — in the running for a second straight NBA MVP Award — scored 35 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as the Bucks edged ahead in the best-of-seven East series that saw them stunned by the Magic in game one.
Antetokounmpo was a model of efficiency in 30 minutes on the court, connecting on 12 of 14 shots from the field, including two of three from three-point range.
The Bucks were already up 53-34 when Marvin Williams of the Bucks and Orlando’s James Ennis III were ejected after a second-quarter scuffle that began when they tangled under the basket.
Ennis then shoved Williams, who pushed back and grabbed Ennis’ jersey before Ennis appeared to swing a fist in a bid to free himself.
The ejections were likely more costly to the already injury-depleted Magic, and the Bucks closed the half on a 25-9 scoring run.
Elsewhere in the East, the Miami Heat pushed Indiana to the brink of elimination, withstanding a furious Pacers rally for a 124-115 victory.
The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chris Paul drained a three-pointer as part of a 12-0 run to begin overtime as his team edged the Houston Rockets 119-107 after being locked 104-104 at the end of regulation. The Rockets lead the series 2-1.
