Djokovic slams exclusions

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic criticized a decision to bar Guido Pella and Hugo Dellien from the relocated Cincinnati Masters after their fitness trainer tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN reported on Friday. Neither Argentina’s Pella or Bolivian Dellien have tested positive for COVID-19 since their fitness trainer Juan Manuel Galvan tested positive on Monday, but officials from the tournament, which is being held at Flushing Meadows in New York as a warm-up for the US Open there, consulted US Open medical staff and the New York City Department of Health and sent the pair into quarantine. “On a Zoom call a few weeks ago we got information from the chief medical doctor of the USTA [US Tennis Association] that if a player is not sharing a room with his coach, or his physio, or anyone from his team that is infected, and his [own] results are negative, he can still compete in the tournament,” ESPN quoted Djokovic as saying in a video news conference with reporters covering the event. USTA spokesman Chris Widmaier told ESPN that the exclusion of Pella and Dellien was in line with advice from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which “defines close contact as spending 15 minutes or more within six feet [2m] of another individual.”

Zanni plays final game

Italy veteran Alessandro Zanni played the final game of his career as Treviso lost 17-13 to Zebre on Friday in the first Pro14 rugby union match in the country after a six-month COVID-19 shutdown. The Azzurri’s 119-cap flanker Zanni, 36, was applauded by teammates and staff with not more than 200 people authorized to be at the game behind closed doors at the Stadio Comunale Monigo. Neither side had anything left to play for in the penultimate round of the reorganized season.

Radradra opens account

Fiji center Semi Radradra scored his first Bristol Bears try since joining from Bordeaux-Begles over the summer in Friday’s 33-24 win against Gloucester in the English Premiership. Radradra, who signed a three-year deal with the Bears after the French club said they failed to match them financially, crossed after 28 minutes after a quiet debut last weekend as his new side kept hold of second place. “I don’t think he has to live up to anything, that boy,” Bears coach Pat Lam said. “When the guys do their jobs it gives Semi the space and we saw what he can do and he’s determined to do better than that. So it’s exciting.” Max Mallins, Henry Purdy, Harry Thacker and Ben Earl also crossed in the Bears’ first win at Kingsholm in 14 years. Elsewhere, leaders Exeter Chiefs beat Sale Sharks 32-22 and Wasps leapfrogged the Sharks to third, despite trailing by five points at halftime, to overcome Worcester Warriors 30-17.

PSG shirt ban rescinded

A ban on Paris Saint-Germain fans wearing their club’s shirt in the city center of Marseille during the Champions League final today has been rescinded, Marseille police announced on Friday. The ban was introduced after disturbances broke out in the city, home to Olympique de Marseille, during PSG’s 3-0 victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League semi-final on Tuesday. L’Equipe reported that Marseille fans patrolled the Old Port district of the city and threatened PSG fans, with one man arrested. Marseille police said in a statement the ban was put in place to protect PSG supporters, but was canceled due to the “incomprehension caused by the decree.”