Giants’ Longoria hits his 300th homer

AP, SAN FRANCISCO





Evan Longoria hit his 300th home run and Wilmer Flores added a two-run shot as the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 on Friday.

Logan Webb (2-2) struck out eight in seven innings as the Giants won their fourth straight. Mike Yastrzemski had two hits and scored twice for San Francisco. Brandon Crawford and Joey Bart both drove in runs.

Christian Walker doubled twice and had four hits for the Diamondbacks. Arizona have lost three straight since a six-game winning streak.

The San Francisco Giants’ Evan Longoria, left, rounds the bases after hitting his 300th home run as Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Robbie Ray walks off the mound during their MLB game in San Francisco on Friday. Photo: AP

Longoria homered on an 0-1 pitch from Arizona starter Robbie Ray in the third after Flores walked. Longoria’s 300 home runs are the most by a third baseman in the majors since 2008, according to the Giants.

“I have never really thought about personal numbers, but it is special,” Longoria said.

“My wife continued to remind me before the year started that I was only three short. She really likes even numbers, so I had to make sure I got there. It feels good to have it out of the way, and in a win,” he said.

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb winds up against the Arizona Diamondbacks during their game in San Francisco on Friday. Photo: AP

Giants manager Gabe Kapler was teammates with Longoria when both played for Tampa Bay in 2009.

Not much has changed since then, Kapler said.

“Three hundred home runs later, it isn’t a surprise, frankly,” Kapler said. “He was that good then and he’s had just an incredible career.”

Flores followed with a two-run drive into the left-field stands in the fifth. Flores has homered in three consecutive games and has 10 RBIs during that span.

Longoria, who batted behind Flores, joked that Flores is doing too much.

“I’d like him to leave some runners out there for me,” Longoria said. “He crushes left-handers. Everybody knew that coming in. He’s proven that he can pretty much hit anybody in this league, and what he’s doing right now is pretty special.”

The Giants have scored six or more runs in nine of their 12 home games. This time they got quality starting pitching to back it up.

Webb, who set a career high with five walks in his previous start, was much crisper against the Diamondbacks. He allowed two runs and five hits, and retired 10 of 11 after giving up an RBI single to Eduardo Escobar in the fourth.

Tony Watson and Tyler Rogers retired three batters apiece to complete the seven-hitter.

While Webb was sharp, Ray (1-3) was not in good form.

Coming off his best start of the season, the Arizona lefty could not follow it up. Ray walked five, struck out eight and allowed four runs in five innings.

“He gave us five innings and made some pitches when he had to, but he made a couple of mistakes that resulted in two two-run homers,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “We kept the game within striking distance and then we’d get runners on base that we just couldn’t capitalize on. Christian practically carried us and gave us a couple of bright spots.”

In other games on Friday, it was:

‧ Marlins 3, Nationals 2

‧ Blue Jays 6, Rays 5

‧ Brewers 2, Pirates 7

‧ Phillies 2, Braves 11

‧ Tigers 10, Indians 5

‧ Red Sox 8, Orioles 5

‧ Twins 2, Royals 7

‧ Reds 4, Cardinals 2

‧ White Sox 10, Cubs 1

‧ Rangers 4, Mariners 7

‧ Astros 3, Padres 4

‧ Angels 3, Athletics 5

‧ Rockies 1, Dodgers 5

‧ Diamondbacks 2, Giants 6

‧ Yankees-Mets, postponed