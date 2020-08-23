Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers looked to rough up Dallas right from the start.
The real pain was felt by Luka Doncic, who limped off with a sprained left ankle that could put the All-Star’s status in jeopardy for the next game.
Leonard had 36 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, leading Los Angeles to a 130-122 victory over the Mavericks on Friday for a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference first-round series.
Photo: Ashley Landis/USA TODAY
Landry Shamet had 18 points for the Clippers, who bounced back from their loss in game 2, even though Paul George shot poorly again.
Ivica Zubac added 15.
“We came out with more energy in the first quarter,” Leonard said. “They won that game in the first quarter.”
Photo: AP
Doncic had a triple-double, but also limped off the court after spraining his left ankle in the third quarter. He returned to play a little of the fourth before checking out for good and going back to the locker room area.
Coach Rick Carlisle said that Doncic would get treatment in hopes of playing in game 4 today.
The Clippers had been in control for a while by the time he was hurt, using a team-record, 45-point second quarter to build a big lead. And when Dallas cut it to eight midway through the fourth quarter, Leonard responded with a three-pointer and left-handed dunk on consecutive Clippers possessions to restore a comfortable lead.
“That was a fast-paced game, but for Kawhi, he can see the game even though it’s fast and he’s never in a rush and knows where to go,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said.
Kristaps Porzingis had 34 points and 13 rebounds for the Mavericks. Seth Curry and Tim Hardaway Jr each added 22 points.
In the other Western Conference series, the Utah Jazz cruised past the Denver Nuggets 124-87, taking a 2-1 series lead with their second straight lopsided win.
In the Eastern Conference, the Toronto Raptors pummeled the Brooklyn Nets, while the Boston Celtics had to claw past a determined opposition as they took commanding 3-0 leads in their respective series.
Pascal Siakam scored 26 points, pulled down eight rebounds and handed out five assists to lead the Raptors to a 117-92 victory over the Nets, while the Celtics are also in control against the 76ers, although they had to battle a struggling but determined Philadelphia side to close out a 102-94 victory.
Additional reporting by AFP
