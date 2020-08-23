Canucks blitz Binnington, Blues exit

POST-LOCKDOWN FOCUS: The Canucks’ Brock Boeser said that the team worked hard after camp restarted and their commitment should be visible out on the ice

AP, EDMONTON, Alberta





The Vancouver Canucks brought a bright, young team to the Western Conference bubble, lacking in post-season experience, but boasting several budding stars. They are playing like they are planning to stay a while.

The Canucks sent St Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington to the bench early with three scores in a span of 6 minutes, 3 seconds in the second period, eliminating the defending champions with a 6-2 victory in game 6 of their first-round series on Friday.

“It always feels good when you play like that and it pays off,” said Jay Beagle, who scored just 3:45 into the game to get the Canucks going.

St Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, back, watches the puck sail past him into his net from the stick of the Vancouver Canucks’ Antoine Roussel in game 6 of their NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta, on Friday. Photo: AP

Blues coach Craig Berube put Binnington, the rookie star of last season’s out-of-nowhere run to the franchise’s first Stanley Cup, back in the net after winning two of the past three with Jake Allen.

“He had some practice there and worked on his game and it’s a gut feeling,” Berube said.

Binnington gave up four goals on 18 shots and was pulled for Allen at the 8:06 mark of the second period after Brock Boeser’s power-play goal gave the Canucks a commanding 4-0 lead.

Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during game 6 of their first-round playoff series at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Friday. Photo: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY

“After the whole pandemic, everyone came back to camp in shape and worked extremely hard,” Boeser said. “We’re all super committed, and I think you can see that on the ice.”

Antoine Roussel and Troy Stecher also scored on Binnington, who went 0-5 in the Edmonton bubble including three losses in this series. After Berube emptied the net with about eight minutes left, Tyler Motte tacked on two more goals after a two-goal effort in game 5.

Brandon Sutter had three assists, Elias Pettersson had two assists and Jacob Markstrom made 34 saves for the Canucks, who are the only one of the seven Canadian clubs among the final eight teams still alive in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Vancouver advanced to play the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round.

Pettersson, an integral part of the talented young core, matched Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon with a league-high 13 points in this most unusual post-season.

“His overall game has been unreal. What makes him special is just his compete,” Beagle said.

Jaden Schwartz had two goals in the third period for the Blues, who went 2-6-1 in the Western Conference bubble while missing several key players to injuries. They were 0-2-1 in seeding games.

The Canucks took an aggressive tack from the opening faceoff. The Blues were about to escape their zone after a heavy forecheck by Vancouver, but left wing Jacob de la Rose accidentally stepped on the puck as he tried to start a rush the other way.

Beagle snagged it, pivoted toward the slot and snapped a shot that clipped Binnington’s left shoulder on the way into the upper corner of the net.

The Canucks scored first in all but one game in the series.

“We did terrible stuff helping him out. We have to defend better,” Blues center Ryan O’Reilly said. “It’s on us, the guys in front of him. It wasn’t good enough for him. It’s embarrassing by us.”

For much of the night, the Canucks had the Blues on their heels. The third goal, by Stecher, was set up by a tic-tac-toe sequence including Sutter and Pettersson that was so slick NBC Sports Network announcer Kenny Albert exclaimed on the broadcast: “They look like [basketball team] the [Harlem] Globetrotters out there!”

“I’m seeing a lot of sacrifices and a lot of unselfish players who are willing to take the extra stride,” Markstrom said. “I just see a tight group in front of me.”

In Toronto, Ivan Provorov, Kevin Hayes and Michael Raffl scored to lead the Philadelphia Flyers into the second round for the first time in eight years with a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens in game 6.

The Flyers won the series 4-2 and are on to the second round in the Eastern Conference for the first time since 2012. The Flyers have not played in the Stanley Cup Final since 2010 or won the championship since 1975.

The Flyers move on to play the New York Islanders.

Carter Hart again was stout for the Flyers and stopped 31 shots for the top-seeded team.

Nick Suzuki scored two goals for the Canadiens.

The Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche were open the second round with game 1 of their best-of-seven series yesterday, while the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins are to play the opening game of their second-round series today.

Meanwhile, former coach and NBC Sports analyst Mike Milbury apologized for saying during a playoff game broadcast that there were not women in the NHL bubble to disrupt anyone’s concentration.

The comments were made during Thursday’s game between the Islanders and the Washington Capitals.

During a discussion among the broadcasters about the environment in the bubble, Milbury said there are “not even any women here to disrupt your concentration.”

“It was not my intention to disrespect anyone,” Milbury said in a statement released by NBC. “I was trying to be irreverent and took it a step too far. It was a regrettable mistake that I take seriously.”

NBC Sports said in a statement that they were disappointed in Milbury’s comment and have addressed it with him.