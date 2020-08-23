The ACT Brumbies ran in six tries to storm back to the top of the Super Rugby AU standings with an emphatic 38-11 bonus-point victory over the New South Wales Waratahs at a chilly Canberra Stadium yesterday.
Winger Tom Wright and No. 8 Pete Samu scored two tries apiece in the second half, while Andy Muirhead and Ryan Lonergan crossed in the first as the double Super Rugby champions got back to winning ways after a loss to the Melbourne Rebels last week.
The 16 changes coach Dan McKellar made to his matchday squad had the desired effect and a fifth win in six matches gave the Brumbies a two-point advantage over the Queensland Reds with two rounds remaining before the playoffs.
‘IMPROVEMENT’
“The first half was very tight, but the way we came out in the second half was a huge effort,” Brumbies skipper Allan Alaalatoa said.
“Definite improvement on the last game,” he said.
The Waratahs kept the contest close in the first half and drew to within a point at 12-11 at the break after loose forward Jack Dempsey scored a try off the back of a tackle-busting run from hooker Tom Horton.
They had some success in nullifying the home side’s trademark rolling maul, but were unable to contain the Brumbies on the outside with five of the tries they conceded being scored in the corners.
MISFORTUNE
The Waratahs had their share of misfortune as well, with scrumhalf Lonergan clearly offside when he scored off Bayley Kuenzle’s kick through in the 15th minute only for the video referee to allow the try to stand, despite a clear view on the replay.
However, the visitors would have needed more than that decision being reversed to secure a third successive victory and will probably need to beat the Rebels next week in their final match of the regular season to stand a chance of making the playoffs.
‘NEARLY KILLED ME’: Rossi said he was shaken after the accident, but Morbidelli did not mince his words, calling Zarco ‘almost a murderer’ for braking like he did at 300kph World motorcycling superstar Valentino Rossi said a rival’s stray bike, traveling at about 300kph, almost “killed me” in a horrifying near-miss at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday. The 41-year-old Italian, a nine-time world champion, was left badly shaken after Franco Morbidelli’s Yamaha flew across the track just centimeters in front of him. Morbidelli and the Ducati of Johann Zarco had collided just seconds before the riders slipped through turn four at Spielberg on lap eight of the race. Both men were unseated. Zarco’s freewheeling Ducati also came desperately close to hitting Rossi, as well as his Yamaha factory teammate Maverick Vinales, who
Jessica McCaskill, a 33-year-old investment banker from Chicago who overcame homelessness as a child and moonlights as a professional boxer, sprang a seismic upset on Saturday night in dethroning Cecilia Braekhus, the undisputed welterweight champion widely regarded as the sport’s pound-for-pound world No. 1. The younger and busier US challenger won a narrow 10-round majority decision by scores of 97-94, 97-93 and 95-95 to capture the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organization titles at 147 pounds (66.7kg) in a purpose-built ring on the streets of downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma. “This is for the fourth-grade homeless Jessica,”
Taiwanese tennis ace Hsieh Su-wei yesterday said that she would not compete in the US Open due to an ankle injury and the COVID-19 pandemic. Hsieh wrote on Facebook that the injury has restricted her training over the past 10 months, as she has not been able to do some types of stretches. In consideration of her ankle injury and the pandemic, Hsieh said, she would skip this year’s US Open, which is to be held in New York, without fans, from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13. Hsieh, ranked No. 55 in the world by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA),
Nikola Vucevic tallied 35 points on Tuesday as the Orlando Magic upset the top seeded Milwaukee Bucks 122-110 in the opening game of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff series. The Magic got off to a quick start to seize a double digit lead and then blunted a second-half rally by the Bucks, who boast the league’s top player, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Orlando came into the series as big underdogs against the NBA’s best all-around team. Vucevic had 14 rebounds and four assists. Terrence Ross finished with 18 points and six rebounds, while D.J. Augustin added 11 points and 11 assists for Orlando, who shot