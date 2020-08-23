Brumbies down the ’Tahs to return to the top of the table

Reuters, SYDNEY





The ACT Brumbies ran in six tries to storm back to the top of the Super Rugby AU standings with an emphatic 38-11 bonus-point victory over the New South Wales Waratahs at a chilly Canberra Stadium yesterday.

Winger Tom Wright and No. 8 Pete Samu scored two tries apiece in the second half, while Andy Muirhead and Ryan Lonergan crossed in the first as the double Super Rugby champions got back to winning ways after a loss to the Melbourne Rebels last week.

The 16 changes coach Dan McKellar made to his matchday squad had the desired effect and a fifth win in six matches gave the Brumbies a two-point advantage over the Queensland Reds with two rounds remaining before the playoffs.

‘IMPROVEMENT’

“The first half was very tight, but the way we came out in the second half was a huge effort,” Brumbies skipper Allan Alaalatoa said.

“Definite improvement on the last game,” he said.

The Waratahs kept the contest close in the first half and drew to within a point at 12-11 at the break after loose forward Jack Dempsey scored a try off the back of a tackle-busting run from hooker Tom Horton.

They had some success in nullifying the home side’s trademark rolling maul, but were unable to contain the Brumbies on the outside with five of the tries they conceded being scored in the corners.

MISFORTUNE

The Waratahs had their share of misfortune as well, with scrumhalf Lonergan clearly offside when he scored off Bayley Kuenzle’s kick through in the 15th minute only for the video referee to allow the try to stand, despite a clear view on the replay.

However, the visitors would have needed more than that decision being reversed to secure a third successive victory and will probably need to beat the Rebels next week in their final match of the regular season to stand a chance of making the playoffs.