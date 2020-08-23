Super club Bayern brace for Champions League final

AFP, BERLIN





Bayern Munich can complete only the second treble in their proud history by beating Paris Saint-Germain in today’s Champions League final to underline their status as Germany’s super club.

Bayern have cruised to the Lisbon final, scoring 42 goals in their Champions League matches. In all competitions, they are on a 20-game winning streak stretching back to early February.

“FC Bayern is a global football club that has an obligation to play at the top internationally. That is our focus,” Bayern board member Oliver Kahn said.

A worker on Friday carries the Champions League trophy ahead of the final, which is to be played in Lisbon today between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. Photo: Reuters

Since the turn of the century, Bayern have made the knock-out stages of the Champions League 19 times, reaching five finals and winning two of them, in 2001 and 2013.

In that time, they have won the Bundesliga 15 times.

Bayern last failed to win the German top league in 2011-2012, when Juergen Klopp led Borussia Dortmund to the second of back-to-back titles.

Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman controls the ball during their Champions League semi-final against Olympique Lyonnais at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

They responded in 2012-2013 with the first treble in club history — Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League titles — which they can repeat today.

Such is their grip on German football that Dortmund, Bundesliga runners-up for the past two seasons, have given up promising to end Bayern’s domination.

“We don’t have to say anything more about Bayern Munich, because their opponents will no longer be beaten, but destroyed,” Dortmund chief execurive Hans-Joachim Watzke said in the wake of the 8-2 quarter-final drubbing that Bayern handed Barcelona last week.