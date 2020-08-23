Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui said he does not look back at what might have been with Spain and Real Madrid after leading the Spanish club to a sixth Europa League title after a 3-2 win over Inter in a thrilling final in Cologne.
Lopetegui was sacked as Spain boss days before the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup for accepting the role as Madrid coach and then also fired by Real just four months later.
However, in his first season in Seville, the former Madrid and Barcelona goalkeeper has restored his reputation with a fourth-placed finish in La Liga and seeing off European giants Inter, Manchester United and AS Roma in the latter stages of the Europa League.
Photo: AFP
“Fortunately I don’t look back,” Lopetegui said. “I have the luck to be in a club that has given me this chance to be with a real team with everything that word means.”
By contrast, Inter manager Antonio Conte suggested that his time in Milan might be over after just one season, despite finishing second in Serie A and leading the Italian club to a first European final in 10 years.
“It is only right that we analyze the entire season, look at everything in a very calm way and try to plan the future of Inter, whether it’s with or without me,” Conte said. “This year will always have a place in my heart, it’s been such a strange year and exhausting year. It’s been a worthwhile and incredible experience.”
Photo: AFP
The outcome could have been very different had match winner Diego Carlos been sent off inside three minutes for hauling down Romelu Lukaku in the area.
Carlos was only shown a yellow card before Lukaku confidently slotted home his 34th goal of the season to equal his idol Ronaldo’s record in his first season at Inter, which ended in the club’s last UEFA Cup win 1997-1998.
Luuk de Jong has been far from that prolific in his first season in Spain, but the Dutch international suddenly hit form at the right time as after scoring the winner in the semi-final against United. He powered home from Jesus Navas’ cross and then looped another header into the far corner from Ever Banega’s free-kick to turn the game around.
“I dedicate this to the Sevilla fans,” De Jong said. “I got the feeling, even in the group stages, how important this cup is for them and we knew if we win this trophy if it also for them.”
Sevilla’s lead only lasted three minutes as Diego Godin’s bullet header saw the Uruguayan become the first defender to score in a Champions League and Europa League final.
However, he has now lost both after scoring in Atletico Madrid’s defeat to Real Madrid in the 2014 Champions League final.
Tempers flared toward the end of a pulsating first-half with Conte booked for an altercation with Banega after the Argentine reportedly made fun of his hair.
Inter were made to rue wasting the better opportunities in the second half as their nine-year trophy drought continues.
Lukaku had the best chance as he raced through on goal 25 minutes from time, but just as in the semi-final victory over United, Sevilla goalkeeper Bono produced a vital save when needed.
And like so many of their previous five Europa League final victories, Sevilla conjured up a moment of magic allied with a slice of fortune they needed to again take the trophy they call their own back to southern Spain.
Inter failed to clear another Banega free-kick into the box and Carlos more than made amends for some of his heavy-handed defending with an overhead kick that deflected in off the unfortunate Lukaku.
“We are very disappointed, but we have to move on,” Inter captain Samir Handanovic said.
“We just hope to play many other important games like this in the future. The foundations are there,” he said.
‘NEARLY KILLED ME’: Rossi said he was shaken after the accident, but Morbidelli did not mince his words, calling Zarco ‘almost a murderer’ for braking like he did at 300kph World motorcycling superstar Valentino Rossi said a rival’s stray bike, traveling at about 300kph, almost “killed me” in a horrifying near-miss at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday. The 41-year-old Italian, a nine-time world champion, was left badly shaken after Franco Morbidelli’s Yamaha flew across the track just centimeters in front of him. Morbidelli and the Ducati of Johann Zarco had collided just seconds before the riders slipped through turn four at Spielberg on lap eight of the race. Both men were unseated. Zarco’s freewheeling Ducati also came desperately close to hitting Rossi, as well as his Yamaha factory teammate Maverick Vinales, who
Jessica McCaskill, a 33-year-old investment banker from Chicago who overcame homelessness as a child and moonlights as a professional boxer, sprang a seismic upset on Saturday night in dethroning Cecilia Braekhus, the undisputed welterweight champion widely regarded as the sport’s pound-for-pound world No. 1. The younger and busier US challenger won a narrow 10-round majority decision by scores of 97-94, 97-93 and 95-95 to capture the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organization titles at 147 pounds (66.7kg) in a purpose-built ring on the streets of downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma. “This is for the fourth-grade homeless Jessica,”
Taiwanese tennis ace Hsieh Su-wei yesterday said that she would not compete in the US Open due to an ankle injury and the COVID-19 pandemic. Hsieh wrote on Facebook that the injury has restricted her training over the past 10 months, as she has not been able to do some types of stretches. In consideration of her ankle injury and the pandemic, Hsieh said, she would skip this year’s US Open, which is to be held in New York, without fans, from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13. Hsieh, ranked No. 55 in the world by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA),
Nikola Vucevic tallied 35 points on Tuesday as the Orlando Magic upset the top seeded Milwaukee Bucks 122-110 in the opening game of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff series. The Magic got off to a quick start to seize a double digit lead and then blunted a second-half rally by the Bucks, who boast the league’s top player, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Orlando came into the series as big underdogs against the NBA’s best all-around team. Vucevic had 14 rebounds and four assists. Terrence Ross finished with 18 points and six rebounds, while D.J. Augustin added 11 points and 11 assists for Orlando, who shot