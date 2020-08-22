RUGBY UNION
The Reds trounce Force
The Queensland Reds moved to the top of the Super Rugby AU table after thrashing the Western Force 57-5 at the Cbus Super Stadium in Robina, Australia, yesterday. The Reds moved to 21 points, although the ACT Brumbies are on 18 with two games in hand. Queensland were merciless against the Force, scoring eight tries to one, Filipo Daugunu and Tate McDermott bagging two apiece. James O’Connor added 17 from the boot. The Force’s lone points came through a try to Andrew Ready.
RUGBY UNION
North-South game delayed
New Zealand’s North versus South match was delayed after health authorities yesterday refused to let players travel from locked-down Auckland. Squads were due to assemble in Wellington on Monday ahead of the fixture on Saturday next week, but New Zealand Rugby said 14 Auckland-based players and five support staff were barred from leaving because of COVID-19 restrictions. As a result, it postponed the match for a week to Sept. 5.
CRICKET
England bat in third Test
Zak Crawley reached his fourth half-century in Tests as England reached 127-4 on the opening day of the third Test against Pakistan at the Rose Bowl yesterday. After winning the toss, England lost both openers — Rory Burns for 6 and Dom Sibley for 22 — in the first session and captain Joe Root (29) and Ollie Pope (3) in the second, which was ongoing as of press time last night.
CRICKET
Bubble helps anti-corruption
Staging this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) in a bio-secure bubble would make it harder for illegal gambling rings to approach players, said Ajit Singh, head of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) anti-corruption unit. Players’ movements would be limited and monitored as part of strict COVID-19 protocols around the eight-team tournament, which is to be played in the United Arab Emirates from Sept. 19. “The IPL being held in a bio-secure bubble is going to make a difference, because no interaction is allowed with the outsiders,” Singh said. “So that part will be slightly easily managed. The other part is social media etc, through which people try to make contact and communicate, that we’ll have to take care of.”
MOTOR RACING
Dorilton acquires Williams
US-based private-investment firm Dorilton Capital has acquired Williams Racing, which includes the Formula One team, Williams said in a statement yesterday. The former champions will continue to race as Williams and remain at their Grove headquarters in England, the statement said.
OLYMPICS
Companies favor delay
More than half of Japanese companies believe that the Tokyo Olympics, originally planned for this summer, but postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, should be canceled or put off again, a survey by a Japanese think tank found. Of about 13,000 firms that responded to the poll by Tokyo Shoko Research, 27.8 percent said that the sporting event should be canceled, while 25.8 percent saw another postponement as desirable.
‘NEARLY KILLED ME’: Rossi said he was shaken after the accident, but Morbidelli did not mince his words, calling Zarco ‘almost a murderer’ for braking like he did at 300kph World motorcycling superstar Valentino Rossi said a rival’s stray bike, traveling at about 300kph, almost “killed me” in a horrifying near-miss at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday. The 41-year-old Italian, a nine-time world champion, was left badly shaken after Franco Morbidelli’s Yamaha flew across the track just centimeters in front of him. Morbidelli and the Ducati of Johann Zarco had collided just seconds before the riders slipped through turn four at Spielberg on lap eight of the race. Both men were unseated. Zarco’s freewheeling Ducati also came desperately close to hitting Rossi, as well as his Yamaha factory teammate Maverick Vinales, who
Jessica McCaskill, a 33-year-old investment banker from Chicago who overcame homelessness as a child and moonlights as a professional boxer, sprang a seismic upset on Saturday night in dethroning Cecilia Braekhus, the undisputed welterweight champion widely regarded as the sport’s pound-for-pound world No. 1. The younger and busier US challenger won a narrow 10-round majority decision by scores of 97-94, 97-93 and 95-95 to capture the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organization titles at 147 pounds (66.7kg) in a purpose-built ring on the streets of downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma. “This is for the fourth-grade homeless Jessica,”
Taiwanese tennis ace Hsieh Su-wei yesterday said that she would not compete in the US Open due to an ankle injury and the COVID-19 pandemic. Hsieh wrote on Facebook that the injury has restricted her training over the past 10 months, as she has not been able to do some types of stretches. In consideration of her ankle injury and the pandemic, Hsieh said, she would skip this year’s US Open, which is to be held in New York, without fans, from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13. Hsieh, ranked No. 55 in the world by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA),
Nikola Vucevic tallied 35 points on Tuesday as the Orlando Magic upset the top seeded Milwaukee Bucks 122-110 in the opening game of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff series. The Magic got off to a quick start to seize a double digit lead and then blunted a second-half rally by the Bucks, who boast the league’s top player, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Orlando came into the series as big underdogs against the NBA’s best all-around team. Vucevic had 14 rebounds and four assists. Terrence Ross finished with 18 points and six rebounds, while D.J. Augustin added 11 points and 11 assists for Orlando, who shot