Sports Briefs

Staff writer, with Agencies





RUGBY UNION

The Reds trounce Force

The Queensland Reds moved to the top of the Super Rugby AU table after thrashing the Western Force 57-5 at the Cbus Super Stadium in Robina, Australia, yesterday. The Reds moved to 21 points, although the ACT Brumbies are on 18 with two games in hand. Queensland were merciless against the Force, scoring eight tries to one, Filipo Daugunu and Tate McDermott bagging two apiece. James O’Connor added 17 from the boot. The Force’s lone points came through a try to Andrew Ready.

RUGBY UNION

North-South game delayed

New Zealand’s North versus South match was delayed after health authorities yesterday refused to let players travel from locked-down Auckland. Squads were due to assemble in Wellington on Monday ahead of the fixture on Saturday next week, but New Zealand Rugby said 14 Auckland-based players and five support staff were barred from leaving because of COVID-19 restrictions. As a result, it postponed the match for a week to Sept. 5.

CRICKET

England bat in third Test

Zak Crawley reached his fourth half-century in Tests as England reached 127-4 on the opening day of the third Test against Pakistan at the Rose Bowl yesterday. After winning the toss, England lost both openers — Rory Burns for 6 and Dom Sibley for 22 — in the first session and captain Joe Root (29) and Ollie Pope (3) in the second, which was ongoing as of press time last night.

CRICKET

Bubble helps anti-corruption

Staging this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) in a bio-secure bubble would make it harder for illegal gambling rings to approach players, said Ajit Singh, head of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) anti-corruption unit. Players’ movements would be limited and monitored as part of strict COVID-19 protocols around the eight-team tournament, which is to be played in the United Arab Emirates from Sept. 19. “The IPL being held in a bio-secure bubble is going to make a difference, because no interaction is allowed with the outsiders,” Singh said. “So that part will be slightly easily managed. The other part is social media etc, through which people try to make contact and communicate, that we’ll have to take care of.”

MOTOR RACING

Dorilton acquires Williams

US-based private-investment firm Dorilton Capital has acquired Williams Racing, which includes the Formula One team, Williams said in a statement yesterday. The former champions will continue to race as Williams and remain at their Grove headquarters in England, the statement said.

OLYMPICS

Companies favor delay

More than half of Japanese companies believe that the Tokyo Olympics, originally planned for this summer, but postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, should be canceled or put off again, a survey by a Japanese think tank found. Of about 13,000 firms that responded to the poll by Tokyo Shoko Research, 27.8 percent said that the sporting event should be canceled, while 25.8 percent saw another postponement as desirable.