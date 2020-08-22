NY Islanders oust Washington Capitals

DOWN AND UP: Denis Gurianov and the Dallas Stars turned an early three-goal deficit into a lopsided victory that clinched their series against the Flames

AP, TORONTO





Anthony Beauvillier paid the price for scoring on Thursday when he absorbed a big hit from Tom Wilson into one of the goalposts. He shook off the pain and returned to the game.

From start to finish, the play on Beauvillier’s second goal in game 5 encapsulated the New York Islanders. They have the young speed, skill and talent to make a deep run in the Stanley Cup playoffs and coach Barry Trotz’s trademark structure and toughness that makes them a difficult opponent for any team in the NHL.

“When we’re playing the right way, you can feel it on the bench,” forward Josh Bailey said after eliminating the Washington Capitals with a 4-0 win.

Anthony Beauvillier of the New York Islanders crashes into a goalpost after sending the puck in during their NHL playoff game against the Washington Capitals at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Beauvillier has “really stepped up his game, been a big leader for us, scored some big goals,” Bailey said. “He’s doing a lot of things well. It’s a lot of fun to play with him.”

The Islanders are having fun and take some major confidence into the next round after dispatching the Capitals.

They face the Eastern Conference top-seeded Philadelphia Flyers if they hold on to beat the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins if they do not.

Dallas Stars players celebrate a goal against the Calgary Flames in game 6 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, on Thursday. Photo: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY

If New York play like they did for most of the first round, they would give either Philadelphia or Boston a major challenge.

“As a team, we always try to say that it’s about what we do, so it doesn’t matter who we’re playing,” defenseman Adam Pelech said. “We just try to stick to our game plan and the things that make us successful.”

That is team defense from the forwards back to goaltender Semyon Varlamov — the kind of suffocating style that when done correctly can bother even the most talented players on the other side.

“We knew what kind of hockey team they are over there and how they can be very frustrating to play against,” said Capitals Norris Trophy finalist John Carlson, who won the Cup with Trotz in 2018. “We didn’t do enough long enough.”

That is Trotz hockey, and it works even better with scoring punch to go the other way.

In Washington, it was Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, T.J. Oshie and Carlson, while in New York it is Beauvillier and Matt Barzal, who combined for five goals in the first round.

Beauvillier is tied with the Colorado Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri and another “Beau,” Vancouver’s Bo Horvat, for the goal-scoring lead in the playoffs.

“Trying to go out there and play your best and help your team to win,” Beauvillier said. “That’s kind of my main focus these last couple weeks and it’s been working. I don’t know. It’s going to be the same focus moving on and it’s really not something I’m going to think about.”

In Edmonton, Alberta, Denis Gurianov and the Dallas Stars pulled off quite a trick, turning a big early deficit into a lopsided series-clinching victory.

Gurianov scored four goals, including a hat-trick in the second period while also assisting on the go-ahead score as Dallas rallied from a three-goal deficit to a 7-3 win over the Calgary Flames to wrap up their first-round playoff series in six games.

The Stars, with their most goals in a playoff game since moving to Dallas, became the first team in NHL playoff history to go from a three-goal deficit to a four-goal lead.

They were down 3-0 only about six-and-a-half minutes into the game before the they even had a shot on a goal and called a timeout.

“It was one of those moments where I think everyone understood it was, we haven’t played our game. We’re seeing their best game,” Stars player Joe Pavelski said. “It was a good timeout as far as catch your breath let’s try to get back to our game then.”