Three friends perform synchronized backflips off a dry stone fountain near one of Doha’s top luxury hotels, an unusual sight in the normally staid Persian Gulf city.
As the sun sets over the Qatari capital’s mishmash of skyscrapers, the parkour enthusiasts hurl themselves off walls and walkways, surrounded by palm trees as they listen to hip-hop.
“Compared to Lebanon, where there is a big community and lots of parkour gyms, here it’s more like [individual] people,” said Lebanese Hamzar Mekkaoui, 26, a parkour athlete.
Photo: AFP
Parkour, an extreme sport that originated in France in the 1990s, involves getting around urban obstacles with a fast-paced mix of jumping, vaulting, running and rolling.
It has found a small but committed following in Qatar, despite evening temperatures that hover around 40°C in summer and over-zealous security guards unfamiliar with the sport.
Mekkaoui’s Tunisian friend, Achref Bejaoui, 25, said that “if you step on even the grass here, the security will ask you to leave.”
“But I think now they get to know us because we keep coming here, so they start feeling we are playing safe,” Bejaoui said in English, wearing a white T-shirt emblazoned with the word “Savage.”
Another Doha-based enthusiast, Yousef Mughrabi, 25, said that he has seen a flurry of interest in parkour from fitness fanatics unwilling to go to gyms, which reopened in the capital at the end of last month after closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mughrabi said that as Qatar’s economy slowed and workplaces closed to stem the spread of the virus, he found that he could offer lessons for the first time.
“I’ve found many people want to do parkour,” the Jordanian said, as his young proteges practiced their jumps and flips.
Its outdoor setting has also attracted interest in Qatar, where about 4 percent of the 2.75 million population have had the virus since the pandemic began.
Gyms are limited to half capacity and masks must be worn while moving around inside the facilities.
However, face coverings are not mandatory for outdoor exercise, which is booming.
“Coronavirus did not stop us,” said Syrian Moussa al-Moussa, 18, one of Mughrabi’s students. “We continued to exercise, but I had to stop for two months to finish high school exams this year, and then I returned.”
Parkour has thousands of followers and practitioners worldwide, but it remains rare in Qatar.
Conservative attitudes toward exercising in public in the Gulf country mean that practicing the sport can be tricky.
Despite this, Mughrabi was called on to compete for Qatar in a regional competition held in Doha in 2015, and said sporting officials told him that they wanted to organize a permanent national team.
“You cannot go to parkour school. There’s no certificate,” he said. “This is why I wanted to train people and build a little community.”
