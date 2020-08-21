Top seeds fall in playoff openers

AFP, MIAMI





Toronto Raptors reserve Norman Powell on Wednesday scored 12 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter as the defending champions rallied to beat the Brooklyn Nets 104-99 in their NBA playoff series.

The Raptors took a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round clash, being played in the league’s quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida.

The Boston Celtics also seized a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference clash with Philadelphia, shrugging off the absence of injured Gordon Hayward to thrash the 76ers 128-101.

The Toronto Raptors’ Fred VanVleet, left, steals the ball from the Brooklyn Nets’ Garrett Temple in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first round in the NBA Playoffs at the Field House of the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

The Raptors, who had converted 22 three-pointers in a Game 1 blowout of the Nets, connected on just 25.7 percent of their three-point attempts — and 43.7 percent of shots overall — under heavy defensive pressure from a Nets team eager to even the series.

However, turnovers proved crucial, with eight Toronto giveaways leading to six Nets points, while 17 Brooklyn turnovers resulted in 23 points for the Raptors.

Brooklyn, trailing by three with 15 seconds remaining, had a chance to force overtime, but an ill-timed pass on their final possession led to a final, decisive turnover — forced by Toronto’s Kyle Lowry — that sealed the win for the Raptors.

“We’ve been here before,” said Toronto’s Fred VanVleet, who delivered a double-double of 24 points and 10 assists. “You’ve just got to stick with it, weather the storm.”

In Western Conference action Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and handed out eight assists for the Utah Jazz, who cruised to a 124-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets that knotted their series at one game apiece.

It was a sweet reversal for Mitchell, who scored 57 points in a Game 1 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

French center Rudy Gobert punctuated the half with a put-back dunk, and there were five minutes left to play in the fourth quarter when Denver coach Mike Malone started looking toward to today’s Game 3, pulling starters Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

After the bitter overtime defeat in Game 1, Mitchell was not getting ahead of himself.

“At the end of the day, this is one game,” he said. “We did our job. We’ve got to get three more.”

Elsewhere, Luka Doncic had 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as the Dallas Mavericks posted a 127-114 win over the Los Angeles Clippers to level their opening round series at 1-1.