Kindness keeps Glasgow City’s dream alive

AFP, PARIS





Glasgow City and their new signing, South Africa’s Janine van Wyk, are content to be the underdogs in their UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final against VfL Wolfsburg in Spain today — after all, just being there is a huge achievement for the Scottish team.

That would have been the case even before the COVID-19 pandemic halted City’s domestic season, stopped their players from training for months and cut off what few sources of income they had.

That they were able to carry out the necessary coronavirus testing and pay for the required charter flight to the Basque country for their quarter-final is down to the charity of one man.

South Africa’s Janine van Wyk, right, who has been signed by Glasgow City, vies against Germany’s Lea Schuller in their UEFA Women’s World Cup Group B match at the Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France, on June 17 last year. Photo: AFP

Edinburgh-based philanthropist James Anderson, who had donated ￡3 million (US$4 million) to Scottish men’s clubs to help them through the coronavirus crisis, gave ￡250,000 to women’s soccer and then stepped in to save Glasgow City.

“We had nowhere else to go. I don’t think we would have made it to the quarter-final,” City coach Scott Booth told reporters. “We couldn’t have paid for testing. We are testing at the moment twice a week, and it’s costing thousands and thousands of pounds — and it was the only way we could get to play this game.”

“Then we were also asked to get a charter flight,” Booth said. “We just couldn’t have done this without his money. We are so thankful to him.”

City have dominated Scottish women’s soccer, winning 13 straight league titles.

They have also been here before in the Champions League, losing to Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals in 2015.

Scotland striker Booth has had little time to prepare his players.

“I think this has been the most challenging thing that I have had to do as a coach,” said Booth, whose team beat Danish side Brondby on penalties in the last 16 in October last year. “This is the toughest thing, not only because of the restrictions... They have only recently been able to kick a ball again.”

Last month, South Africa’s Van Wyk, 33, walked into the club, after an injury led her to leave Danish side Fortuna Hjorring in January.

“I was asked if I would be interested in bringing Janine to the club and I absolutely jumped at the chance,” said Booth of Van Wyk, who captained Banyana Banyana at last year’s FIFA World Cup.

“I have made a conscious effort to bring in players with a little bit of experience because what we are going through at the moment is not normal and you need quite strong characters to be involved,” Booth added. “Right from the word ‘go’ she was 100 percent on board to come and play for Glasgow City.”