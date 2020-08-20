SPORTS BRIEFS

CYCLING

Froome left out of team

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome will not get the chance to end his spell with Team Ineos Grenadier with a tilt at a fifth crown after being omitted from the team for this year’s race. The 35-year-old Kenyan-born British rider “needs more time,” according to team principal Dave Brailsford, and will instead aim for the Vuelta a Espana. Froome has been trying to get back to peak condition after he was involved in a high-speed crash at last year’s Criterium du Dauphine, which came close to ending his career. Brailsford has also left out 2018 champion Geraint Thomas, who will target the Giro d’Italia, leaving defending champion Egan Bernal as the team leader.

RUGBY UNION

North-South game in limbo

Confusion continues to surround the state of New Zealand’s North-South match next week, with the New Zealand Ministry of Health yet to approve exemptions for Auckland-based players to leave the locked-down city. The government last week imposed a lockdown of Auckland and social distancing restrictions for the rest of the country after a re-emergence of COVID-19 in the nation’s largest city. The match is scheduled for Saturday next week at Eden Park in Auckland, but New Zealand Rugby have said that the game would take place in Wellington if the restrictions are not lifted. The two squads are scheduled to assemble in Wellington on Monday next week, but New Zealand Minister of Health Chris Hipkins said that 13 Auckland-based players had yet to receive approval to leave. “I would think either myself or the director-general of health would be involved in that process and as far as I’m aware neither of us have been,” Hipkins told Radio New Zealand. “It is unlikely,” Hipkins added when asked if he would grant the players the exemption to leave Auckland. “We are being very limited in the exemptions we are giving. For example even members of parliament aren’t even coming to Wellington while parliament is sitting. We are saying to people: ‘Please do your bit and stay in Auckland.’”

BADMINTON

Momota offers coaching

Japanese world No. 1 Kento Momota has triggered thousands of responses by offering his services as a coach. “Would anyone like to play badminton with me?” Momota wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “I also want to teach people badminton. I want people to know how fun this is.” Momota was injured in a car crash in February in Malaysia that killed the driver of his vehicle and left him with eye injuries. He has spent the past few months recuperating. His coaching offer — for just two people — attracted a flood of applicants, ranging from parents applying for their children to fellow sports stars. Olympic swimmer Daiya Seto, who won a bronze at the Rio de Janeiro Games for individual medley, tweeted: “Wanna do this!” However, Momota replied: “I don’t want you because you might be too good at it!” Former Japan international soccer player Hiroshi Kiyotake also put up his hand, prompting Momota to offer a trade: “Let’s do this in private. Teach me how to juggle a football.” Even Momota’s national badminton teammate Kanta Tsuneyama weighed in asking for a shot. Momota said he would wait until next month before deciding who to take.