CYCLING
Froome left out of team
Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome will not get the chance to end his spell with Team Ineos Grenadier with a tilt at a fifth crown after being omitted from the team for this year’s race. The 35-year-old Kenyan-born British rider “needs more time,” according to team principal Dave Brailsford, and will instead aim for the Vuelta a Espana. Froome has been trying to get back to peak condition after he was involved in a high-speed crash at last year’s Criterium du Dauphine, which came close to ending his career. Brailsford has also left out 2018 champion Geraint Thomas, who will target the Giro d’Italia, leaving defending champion Egan Bernal as the team leader.
RUGBY UNION
North-South game in limbo
Confusion continues to surround the state of New Zealand’s North-South match next week, with the New Zealand Ministry of Health yet to approve exemptions for Auckland-based players to leave the locked-down city. The government last week imposed a lockdown of Auckland and social distancing restrictions for the rest of the country after a re-emergence of COVID-19 in the nation’s largest city. The match is scheduled for Saturday next week at Eden Park in Auckland, but New Zealand Rugby have said that the game would take place in Wellington if the restrictions are not lifted. The two squads are scheduled to assemble in Wellington on Monday next week, but New Zealand Minister of Health Chris Hipkins said that 13 Auckland-based players had yet to receive approval to leave. “I would think either myself or the director-general of health would be involved in that process and as far as I’m aware neither of us have been,” Hipkins told Radio New Zealand. “It is unlikely,” Hipkins added when asked if he would grant the players the exemption to leave Auckland. “We are being very limited in the exemptions we are giving. For example even members of parliament aren’t even coming to Wellington while parliament is sitting. We are saying to people: ‘Please do your bit and stay in Auckland.’”
BADMINTON
Momota offers coaching
Japanese world No. 1 Kento Momota has triggered thousands of responses by offering his services as a coach. “Would anyone like to play badminton with me?” Momota wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “I also want to teach people badminton. I want people to know how fun this is.” Momota was injured in a car crash in February in Malaysia that killed the driver of his vehicle and left him with eye injuries. He has spent the past few months recuperating. His coaching offer — for just two people — attracted a flood of applicants, ranging from parents applying for their children to fellow sports stars. Olympic swimmer Daiya Seto, who won a bronze at the Rio de Janeiro Games for individual medley, tweeted: “Wanna do this!” However, Momota replied: “I don’t want you because you might be too good at it!” Former Japan international soccer player Hiroshi Kiyotake also put up his hand, prompting Momota to offer a trade: “Let’s do this in private. Teach me how to juggle a football.” Even Momota’s national badminton teammate Kanta Tsuneyama weighed in asking for a shot. Momota said he would wait until next month before deciding who to take.
Japanese couple Rikiya and Ayumi Kataoka had their honeymoon wrecked by the COVID-19 pandemic, but their resourcefulness in enforced exile in Cape Verde has won them appointments as ambassadors for its Olympic team. The Kataokas had completed a third of their round-the-world trip when a suspension in long-haul flights stranded them for five months in the archipelago of 10 tiny islands off the coast of West Africa. Unable to resume their journey to Europe and then home to Japan, and unwilling to head to the African mainland, where virus cases are spiking, they had to trade their skills with domestic businesses to
‘NEARLY KILLED ME’: Rossi said he was shaken after the accident, but Morbidelli did not mince his words, calling Zarco ‘almost a murderer’ for braking like he did at 300kph World motorcycling superstar Valentino Rossi said a rival’s stray bike, traveling at about 300kph, almost “killed me” in a horrifying near-miss at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday. The 41-year-old Italian, a nine-time world champion, was left badly shaken after Franco Morbidelli’s Yamaha flew across the track just centimeters in front of him. Morbidelli and the Ducati of Johann Zarco had collided just seconds before the riders slipped through turn four at Spielberg on lap eight of the race. Both men were unseated. Zarco’s freewheeling Ducati also came desperately close to hitting Rossi, as well as his Yamaha factory teammate Maverick Vinales, who
Jessica McCaskill, a 33-year-old investment banker from Chicago who overcame homelessness as a child and moonlights as a professional boxer, sprang a seismic upset on Saturday night in dethroning Cecilia Braekhus, the undisputed welterweight champion widely regarded as the sport’s pound-for-pound world No. 1. The younger and busier US challenger won a narrow 10-round majority decision by scores of 97-94, 97-93 and 95-95 to capture the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organization titles at 147 pounds (66.7kg) in a purpose-built ring on the streets of downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma. “This is for the fourth-grade homeless Jessica,”
A pair of Michael Jordan’s game-worn sneakers sold for US$615,000, Christie’s auction house said on Thursday, shattering a record set just months ago by the sale of another pair of the basketball legend’s shoes. The sneakers were a pair of Air Jordan 1 Highs that the NBA megastar wore during a 1985 exhibition match in Italy when he dunked the ball so hard it shattered the glass backboard. “This is the original shoe with an actual piece of the backboard, a piece of glass, in the sole of the shoe,” said Caitlin Donovan, head of handbag and sneaker sales at Christie’s —