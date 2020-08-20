Kenta Maeda on Tuesday lost a no-hitter in the ninth inning for the Minnesota Twins, who blew a three-run lead, but came back to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in 12 innings.
“He was in total control. He’s showing us all of the different dimensions to what he can do out on the mound,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Even for people who are in baseball, to watch a performance like that does put you a little bit in awe.”
Maeda’s no-hit bid ended on Eric Sogard’s soft single that soared just over the glove of leaping shortstop Jorge Polanco. Maeda set a club record with eight consecutive strikeouts.
Photo: AP
Byron Buxton helped salvage his gem. Buxton slid headfirst into home on a slow roller against a five-man infield in the 12th for the winning run. Jorge Polanco poked the grounder past David Phelps (2-2), and second baseman Luis Urias fielded the ball cleanly, but could not send it home in time to beat Buxton
In other games on Tuesday, it was:
‧ Rockies 1, Astros 2
‧ Padres 6, Rangers 4
‧ Giants 8, Angels 2
‧ Athletics 1, Diamondbacks 10
‧ Indians 6, Pirates 3
‧ Rays 6, Yankees 3
‧ Nationals 8, Braves 5
‧ Mets 8, Marlins 3
‧ Mariners 1, Dodgers 2
‧ Phillies 13, Red Sox 6
‧ Blue Jays 8, Orioles 7
‧ Tigers 4, White Sox 10
‧ Cardinals 3, Cubs 6
‧ Reds-Royals, postponed
