Orlando Magic upend the Bucks in playoffs opener

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Nikola Vucevic tallied 35 points on Tuesday as the Orlando Magic upset the top seeded Milwaukee Bucks 122-110 in the opening game of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff series.

The Magic got off to a quick start to seize a double digit lead and then blunted a second-half rally by the Bucks, who boast the league’s top player, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Orlando came into the series as big underdogs against the NBA’s best all-around team.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, top, fouls Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic during their NBA playoff game in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Tuesday. Photo: AP

Vucevic had 14 rebounds and four assists. Terrence Ross finished with 18 points and six rebounds, while D.J. Augustin added 11 points and 11 assists for Orlando, who shot 49 percent from the field and made 16 baskets from beyond the arc.

Reigning league MVP Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists.

Milwaukee closed the gap to 62-52 at halftime, then began the third quarter on a 16-7 run to cut Orlando’s advantage to one.

Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross, center, stumbles as Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, defends during their NBA playoff game at The Field House in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Tuesday. Photo: Kim Klement-USA TODAY

The Bucks got within six points, 99-93, on a Brook Lopez basket with 8 minutes, 13 seconds to play, but Orlando answered with Ross’ driving dunk and Augustin’ three-pointer to push their advantage back to double digits.

Orlando’s Evan Fournier was held scoreless until hitting three clutch three-pointers late in the fourth quarter to help clinch the victory.

Another eighth-seeded team, the Portland Trail Blazers, delivered a stunning upset in their playoff opener, surprising the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, and Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum vie for the ball during their NBA playoff game in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Tuesday. Photo: AP

Damian Lillard scored 34 points as the Trail Blazers toppled the West’s No. 1-seeded Lakers 100-93 at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

“Every time we have played since we have been here, it is like a playoff game,” Lillard said. “So that prepared us for a game like this.”

The last time both NBA top seeds lost their playoff openers was in 2003, when the San Antonio Spurs and the Detroit Pistons stumbled out of the gate.

Lillard drained several long three-pointers with just over three minutes left to break a 89-89 tie. Three-pointers are something he has been working on in practice.

“In the summer when I step away, I try to find ways I can improve my game,” Lillard said. “Playing further out was major part what I wanted to add to my game. It is starting to show. I am just reaping the benefits of the work I put in.”

C.J. McCollum had 21 points and Bosnian Jusuf Nurkic scored 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Blazers, who made 13 of 34 three-pointers. Carmelo Anthony added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Anthony Davis finished with 28 points and 11 boards, while LeBron James had 23 points, 17 rebounds and 16 assists for the Lakers, who struggled from beyond the arc making just five of 32 attempts.

Kyle Kuzma chipped in 14 points.

James is the first player in history to record a 20 point, 15 rebound and 15 assist triple-double in the post-season.

“We had a lot of wide-open looks. The first playoff game so there were a lot of jitters. We have to calm down, take our time. The shots will be there all series,” Kuzma said.

In another playoff encounter, James Harden scored 37 points to lift the Houston Rockets to a 123-108 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Despite not having Russell Westbrook for the fifth time in six games, the Rockets’ offense were sizzling, combining for 76 points in the second and third quarters.

The Miami Heat ran away for a 113-101 win over the Indiana Pacers after Tyler Herro’s jump shot with 8:52 remaining broke a tie.