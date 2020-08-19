SOCCER
Barca fire Quique Setien
Barcelona have sacked Quique Setien as coach, the club confirmed on Monday. “The new coach will be announced in the coming days as part of a wide ranging restructuring of the first team,” Barca wrote on Twitter. Setien was only appointed in January, but has paid the price for Barca surrendering the La Liga title to Real Madrid and then being humiliated by Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. His exit was finalized during an emergency board meeting at Camp Nou, which lasted almost six hours and saw Ronald Koeman, manager of the Netherlands national team, emerge as the favored choice to take charge.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Jon Jones vacates title
Long-reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones said that he is vacating his title and probably moving up to heavyweight. Jones made the declarations in a series of tweets on Monday, although the UFC did not immediately confirm them. Jones and the UFC have acknowledged contentious negotiations in the past few weeks about the long-reigning champ’s next bout and the direction of the 205-pound (93kg) division. “Today I confirm that I’m vacating the light heavyweight championship,” Jones wrote. “It’s officially up for grabs. It’s been an amazing journey, sincere thank you to all my competition, UFC and most importantly you fans.”
SOCCER
Silva joins Real Sociedad
Spanish midfielder David Silva has agreed a two-year contract with Real Sociedad following his departure from Manchester City, the La Liga club announced on Monday. Silva, 34, spent a decade with City and made his final appearance as a substitute in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat by Lyon in the Champions League quarter-finals. He is expected to join his new Sociedad teammates in the coming days for preseason training.
FORMULA ONE
Gasly burgled while racing
Formula One driver Pierre Gasly returned from the Spanish Grand Prix to find his home in Normandy had been burgled, the Frenchman said on Monday. “I had my house broken into and ransacked in Normandy, stealing BRM watches engraved with my name, Tag Heuer, jewellery, clothing, glasses and racing helmets,” he wrote on Instagram, asking for anyone with information about the burglary to come forward. Gasly, 24, finished ninth for his Alpha Tauri team in Spain on Sunday.
TENNIS
Halep skipping US Open
Simona Halep is to skip the US Open, saying on Monday that she is putting her health first and prefers to stay in Europe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Halep, a former top-ranked player who is currently No. 2, won the title in Prague Open on Sunday. “After weighing up all the factors involved and with the exceptional circumstances in which we are living, I have decided that I will not travel to New York to play the @usopen,” Halep wrote on Twitter. “I always said I would put my health at the heart of my decision and I therefore prefer to stay and train in Europe.” Six of the top eight women in the WTA rankings are not going to play in New York. No. 1 Ash Barty and defending champion Bianca Andreescu have also withdrawn, along with Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei.
Japanese couple Rikiya and Ayumi Kataoka had their honeymoon wrecked by the COVID-19 pandemic, but their resourcefulness in enforced exile in Cape Verde has won them appointments as ambassadors for its Olympic team. The Kataokas had completed a third of their round-the-world trip when a suspension in long-haul flights stranded them for five months in the archipelago of 10 tiny islands off the coast of West Africa. Unable to resume their journey to Europe and then home to Japan, and unwilling to head to the African mainland, where virus cases are spiking, they had to trade their skills with domestic businesses to
‘NEARLY KILLED ME’: Rossi said he was shaken after the accident, but Morbidelli did not mince his words, calling Zarco ‘almost a murderer’ for braking like he did at 300kph World motorcycling superstar Valentino Rossi said a rival’s stray bike, traveling at about 300kph, almost “killed me” in a horrifying near-miss at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday. The 41-year-old Italian, a nine-time world champion, was left badly shaken after Franco Morbidelli’s Yamaha flew across the track just centimeters in front of him. Morbidelli and the Ducati of Johann Zarco had collided just seconds before the riders slipped through turn four at Spielberg on lap eight of the race. Both men were unseated. Zarco’s freewheeling Ducati also came desperately close to hitting Rossi, as well as his Yamaha factory teammate Maverick Vinales, who
Jessica McCaskill, a 33-year-old investment banker from Chicago who overcame homelessness as a child and moonlights as a professional boxer, sprang a seismic upset on Saturday night in dethroning Cecilia Braekhus, the undisputed welterweight champion widely regarded as the sport’s pound-for-pound world No. 1. The younger and busier US challenger won a narrow 10-round majority decision by scores of 97-94, 97-93 and 95-95 to capture the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organization titles at 147 pounds (66.7kg) in a purpose-built ring on the streets of downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma. “This is for the fourth-grade homeless Jessica,”
A pair of Michael Jordan’s game-worn sneakers sold for US$615,000, Christie’s auction house said on Thursday, shattering a record set just months ago by the sale of another pair of the basketball legend’s shoes. The sneakers were a pair of Air Jordan 1 Highs that the NBA megastar wore during a 1985 exhibition match in Italy when he dunked the ball so hard it shattered the glass backboard. “This is the original shoe with an actual piece of the backboard, a piece of glass, in the sole of the shoe,” said Caitlin Donovan, head of handbag and sneaker sales at Christie’s —