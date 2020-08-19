SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SOCCER

Barca fire Quique Setien

Barcelona have sacked Quique Setien as coach, the club confirmed on Monday. “The new coach will be announced in the coming days as part of a wide ranging restructuring of the first team,” Barca wrote on Twitter. Setien was only appointed in January, but has paid the price for Barca surrendering the La Liga title to Real Madrid and then being humiliated by Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. His exit was finalized during an emergency board meeting at Camp Nou, which lasted almost six hours and saw Ronald Koeman, manager of the Netherlands national team, emerge as the favored choice to take charge.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Jon Jones vacates title

Long-reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones said that he is vacating his title and probably moving up to heavyweight. Jones made the declarations in a series of tweets on Monday, although the UFC did not immediately confirm them. Jones and the UFC have acknowledged contentious negotiations in the past few weeks about the long-reigning champ’s next bout and the direction of the 205-pound (93kg) division. “Today I confirm that I’m vacating the light heavyweight championship,” Jones wrote. “It’s officially up for grabs. It’s been an amazing journey, sincere thank you to all my competition, UFC and most importantly you fans.”

SOCCER

Silva joins Real Sociedad

Spanish midfielder David Silva has agreed a two-year contract with Real Sociedad following his departure from Manchester City, the La Liga club announced on Monday. Silva, 34, spent a decade with City and made his final appearance as a substitute in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat by Lyon in the Champions League quarter-finals. He is expected to join his new Sociedad teammates in the coming days for preseason training.

FORMULA ONE

Gasly burgled while racing

Formula One driver Pierre Gasly returned from the Spanish Grand Prix to find his home in Normandy had been burgled, the Frenchman said on Monday. “I had my house broken into and ransacked in Normandy, stealing BRM watches engraved with my name, Tag Heuer, jewellery, clothing, glasses and racing helmets,” he wrote on Instagram, asking for anyone with information about the burglary to come forward. Gasly, 24, finished ninth for his Alpha Tauri team in Spain on Sunday.

TENNIS

Halep skipping US Open

Simona Halep is to skip the US Open, saying on Monday that she is putting her health first and prefers to stay in Europe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Halep, a former top-ranked player who is currently No. 2, won the title in Prague Open on Sunday. “After weighing up all the factors involved and with the exceptional circumstances in which we are living, I have decided that I will not travel to New York to play the @usopen,” Halep wrote on Twitter. “I always said I would put my health at the heart of my decision and I therefore prefer to stay and train in Europe.” Six of the top eight women in the WTA rankings are not going to play in New York. No. 1 Ash Barty and defending champion Bianca Andreescu have also withdrawn, along with Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei.