Inter are destined for “great things” under manager Antonio Conte, said Lautaro Martinez after the Argentine and Romelu Lukaku both scored twice to thrash Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 in Dusseldorf and reach the UEFA Europa League final.
Danilo D’Ambrosio was also on target for the Italian giants, who are to face Sevilla in Friday’s final in Cologne.
Inter have endured a lean decade since winning the UEFA Champions League in 2010, but closed the gap on Juventus at the top of Serie A to just one point in Conte’s first season in charge and are now one win away from their first trophy in nine years.
Photo: AP
Martinez and Lukaku’s prolific partnership has been the source of much of Inter’s success and they took their tally to a combined 54 for the season.
“It was an incredible night, something we have been dreaming of,” said Martinez, who has been strongly linked with a move to be Luis Suarez’s successor at Barcelona.
“We proved that Inter are ready for great things, we are ready for the final,” he said.
After a slow start, Martinez put Inter on course for their 10th European final as he powered home Nicolo Barella’s cross to open the scoring on 19 minutes.
Shakhtar are one of European football’s great survivors, as the Ukrainian champions continue to thrive despite not playing a match in their home city of Donetsk for six years due to a war in eastern Ukraine between government forces and Russian-backed separatists.
Luis Castro’s men had scored 14 goals in five Europa League games since dropping into the competition from the Champions League, but their talented array of Brazilian forwards barely laid a glove on a characteristically well-organized Conte defense.
“Don’t get fooled by the result,” Conte said. “We were good not allowing them to play the way they wanted. The lads played exactly how a European game should be played.”
Shakhtar had one golden chance to level when Mykola Matviyenko’s cross picked out Junior Moraes, but the Brazilian-born Ukrainian international’s header was too close to Samir Handanovic.
Two minutes later, Inter landed the killer blow when D’Ambrosio met Marcelo Brozovic’s corner with a powerful header.
“When Inter scored their second goal we simply collapsed,” Castro said. “After 2-0 we made so many terrible mistakes.”
A brilliant save from 36-year-old Andriy Pyatov had denied Martinez a classy second with a lob long range early in the second half, but Martinez gave the veteran goalkeeper no chance to set himself with a brilliant quick hit for his 21st goal of the season.
Lukaku extended his run of scoring in his tenth straight Europa League game 12 minutes from time. This time Martinez played provider before his strike partner slotted low into the far corner.
Five minutes later, the former Manchester United striker scored his 33rd goal of the campaign by accelerating away from a slow Shakhtar backline before firing through Pyatov’s legs.
“I’m a forward and I’m here to score; it’s something inside me,” Lukaku said.
Conte is famous for his high demands of his players, but Lukaku believes the hard work Inter did before Italian football’s return from a three-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic is bearing fruit.
“We worked really hard in the camp,” Lukaku said. “It’s tough, but you see the results of the hard work. We want to keep going.”
Japanese couple Rikiya and Ayumi Kataoka had their honeymoon wrecked by the COVID-19 pandemic, but their resourcefulness in enforced exile in Cape Verde has won them appointments as ambassadors for its Olympic team. The Kataokas had completed a third of their round-the-world trip when a suspension in long-haul flights stranded them for five months in the archipelago of 10 tiny islands off the coast of West Africa. Unable to resume their journey to Europe and then home to Japan, and unwilling to head to the African mainland, where virus cases are spiking, they had to trade their skills with domestic businesses to
‘NEARLY KILLED ME’: Rossi said he was shaken after the accident, but Morbidelli did not mince his words, calling Zarco ‘almost a murderer’ for braking like he did at 300kph World motorcycling superstar Valentino Rossi said a rival’s stray bike, traveling at about 300kph, almost “killed me” in a horrifying near-miss at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday. The 41-year-old Italian, a nine-time world champion, was left badly shaken after Franco Morbidelli’s Yamaha flew across the track just centimeters in front of him. Morbidelli and the Ducati of Johann Zarco had collided just seconds before the riders slipped through turn four at Spielberg on lap eight of the race. Both men were unseated. Zarco’s freewheeling Ducati also came desperately close to hitting Rossi, as well as his Yamaha factory teammate Maverick Vinales, who
Jessica McCaskill, a 33-year-old investment banker from Chicago who overcame homelessness as a child and moonlights as a professional boxer, sprang a seismic upset on Saturday night in dethroning Cecilia Braekhus, the undisputed welterweight champion widely regarded as the sport’s pound-for-pound world No. 1. The younger and busier US challenger won a narrow 10-round majority decision by scores of 97-94, 97-93 and 95-95 to capture the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organization titles at 147 pounds (66.7kg) in a purpose-built ring on the streets of downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma. “This is for the fourth-grade homeless Jessica,”
A pair of Michael Jordan’s game-worn sneakers sold for US$615,000, Christie’s auction house said on Thursday, shattering a record set just months ago by the sale of another pair of the basketball legend’s shoes. The sneakers were a pair of Air Jordan 1 Highs that the NBA megastar wore during a 1985 exhibition match in Italy when he dunked the ball so hard it shattered the glass backboard. “This is the original shoe with an actual piece of the backboard, a piece of glass, in the sole of the shoe,” said Caitlin Donovan, head of handbag and sneaker sales at Christie’s —