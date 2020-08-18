SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SWIMMING

Aussie breaks Channel record

An Australian marathon swimmer on Sunday became the second woman to break the men’s record for number of English Channel crossings — and avoided new British quarantine rules on French arrivals on her return. Chloe McCardel, from Sydney, completed her 35th swim across the world’s busiest shipping lane after emerging on the northern French shoreline in the early hours of Sunday. The 35-year-old said that she had been given the all-clear by British coastguards that she would not have to self-isolate on her return to England later in the day. McCardel finished her latest 33.8km Channel crossing in 10 hours and 40 minutes. It was her fourth swim across the waterway in the past 16 days. Briton Kevin Murphy holds the men’s record of 34 cross-Channel swims, while the overall record remains the 43 crossings completed by Alison Streeter.

FORMULA ONE

Raikkonen makes history

Kimi Raikkonen on Sunday became the driver to have raced the greatest distance in Formula One history when he completed his 37th lap of the 66-lap Spanish Grand Prix won by Lewis Hamilton for Mercedes. Raikkonen, in an Alfa Romeo, finished 14th, one lap down, but had achieved a statistical landmark that was the equivalent of driving two laps of the world, around the equator. He exceeded the previous record of 83,846km when he finished lap 37, his team said. The previous record-holder was his former Ferrari teammate Fernando Alonso. After the race, showing no interest in his statistical achievement, he said: “We were a bit faster than last week, but I was hoping for better. We kept trying and I think we’re going in the right direction.”

CYCLING

‘Wrong’ Colombian wins

Daniel Martinez of Colombia emerged as a surprise winner of the five-day Criterium du Dauphine on Sunday, having been in fifth place overnight. There were several fancied Colombians in the race, including Tour de France champion Egan Bernal. However, few had tipped Martinez to follow Lucho Herrera’s last win for the Latin Americans here in 1991. The stage itself was won by Jumbo-Visma rider Sepp Kuss, a 25-year-old from Colorado who crossed the finish line 27 seconds ahead of the chasing pack. Martinez won the best young rider’s white jersey and the overall winner’s yellow jersey. “It’s one of the biggest races in the world and to be able to win this, coming from Colombia, makes me very happy,” the 24-year-old said.

TENNIS

Brady takes first WTA title

The US’ Jen Brady captured her first WTA title on Sunday, defeating Swiss left-hander Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-4 in the Top Seed Open final. Brady did not drop a set all week on the way to her first WTA final and wore down Teichmann to claim the crown in a US Open tuneup event without spectators at Lexington, Kentucky.

BASEBALL

White Sox hit 4 straight HRs

Chicago White Sox hitters joined an exclusive Major League Baseball club on Sunday, belting four straight home runs on the way to a 7-2 victory over the St Louis Cardinals on Sunday. The White Sox became just the 10th team to go back-to-back-to-back-to-back in a major league game as they pummeled Cards relief pitcher Roel Ramirez in the fifth inning.