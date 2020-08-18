SWIMMING
Aussie breaks Channel record
An Australian marathon swimmer on Sunday became the second woman to break the men’s record for number of English Channel crossings — and avoided new British quarantine rules on French arrivals on her return. Chloe McCardel, from Sydney, completed her 35th swim across the world’s busiest shipping lane after emerging on the northern French shoreline in the early hours of Sunday. The 35-year-old said that she had been given the all-clear by British coastguards that she would not have to self-isolate on her return to England later in the day. McCardel finished her latest 33.8km Channel crossing in 10 hours and 40 minutes. It was her fourth swim across the waterway in the past 16 days. Briton Kevin Murphy holds the men’s record of 34 cross-Channel swims, while the overall record remains the 43 crossings completed by Alison Streeter.
FORMULA ONE
Raikkonen makes history
Kimi Raikkonen on Sunday became the driver to have raced the greatest distance in Formula One history when he completed his 37th lap of the 66-lap Spanish Grand Prix won by Lewis Hamilton for Mercedes. Raikkonen, in an Alfa Romeo, finished 14th, one lap down, but had achieved a statistical landmark that was the equivalent of driving two laps of the world, around the equator. He exceeded the previous record of 83,846km when he finished lap 37, his team said. The previous record-holder was his former Ferrari teammate Fernando Alonso. After the race, showing no interest in his statistical achievement, he said: “We were a bit faster than last week, but I was hoping for better. We kept trying and I think we’re going in the right direction.”
CYCLING
‘Wrong’ Colombian wins
Daniel Martinez of Colombia emerged as a surprise winner of the five-day Criterium du Dauphine on Sunday, having been in fifth place overnight. There were several fancied Colombians in the race, including Tour de France champion Egan Bernal. However, few had tipped Martinez to follow Lucho Herrera’s last win for the Latin Americans here in 1991. The stage itself was won by Jumbo-Visma rider Sepp Kuss, a 25-year-old from Colorado who crossed the finish line 27 seconds ahead of the chasing pack. Martinez won the best young rider’s white jersey and the overall winner’s yellow jersey. “It’s one of the biggest races in the world and to be able to win this, coming from Colombia, makes me very happy,” the 24-year-old said.
TENNIS
Brady takes first WTA title
The US’ Jen Brady captured her first WTA title on Sunday, defeating Swiss left-hander Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-4 in the Top Seed Open final. Brady did not drop a set all week on the way to her first WTA final and wore down Teichmann to claim the crown in a US Open tuneup event without spectators at Lexington, Kentucky.
BASEBALL
White Sox hit 4 straight HRs
Chicago White Sox hitters joined an exclusive Major League Baseball club on Sunday, belting four straight home runs on the way to a 7-2 victory over the St Louis Cardinals on Sunday. The White Sox became just the 10th team to go back-to-back-to-back-to-back in a major league game as they pummeled Cards relief pitcher Roel Ramirez in the fifth inning.
Japanese couple Rikiya and Ayumi Kataoka had their honeymoon wrecked by the COVID-19 pandemic, but their resourcefulness in enforced exile in Cape Verde has won them appointments as ambassadors for its Olympic team. The Kataokas had completed a third of their round-the-world trip when a suspension in long-haul flights stranded them for five months in the archipelago of 10 tiny islands off the coast of West Africa. Unable to resume their journey to Europe and then home to Japan, and unwilling to head to the African mainland, where virus cases are spiking, they had to trade their skills with domestic businesses to
Jessica McCaskill, a 33-year-old investment banker from Chicago who overcame homelessness as a child and moonlights as a professional boxer, sprang a seismic upset on Saturday night in dethroning Cecilia Braekhus, the undisputed welterweight champion widely regarded as the sport’s pound-for-pound world No. 1. The younger and busier US challenger won a narrow 10-round majority decision by scores of 97-94, 97-93 and 95-95 to capture the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organization titles at 147 pounds (66.7kg) in a purpose-built ring on the streets of downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma. “This is for the fourth-grade homeless Jessica,”
A pair of Michael Jordan’s game-worn sneakers sold for US$615,000, Christie’s auction house said on Thursday, shattering a record set just months ago by the sale of another pair of the basketball legend’s shoes. The sneakers were a pair of Air Jordan 1 Highs that the NBA megastar wore during a 1985 exhibition match in Italy when he dunked the ball so hard it shattered the glass backboard. “This is the original shoe with an actual piece of the backboard, a piece of glass, in the sole of the shoe,” said Caitlin Donovan, head of handbag and sneaker sales at Christie’s —
The 2020 CTBC Ladies Open started yesterday in Taoyuan with 90 golfers, at a time when most international tournaments have been disrupted or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The three-day competition is being held at the Orient Golf and Country Club in Guishan District (龜山), where golfers are vying for a top prize of NT$600,000, the Taiwan Ladies Professional Golf Association told a news conference on Wednesday. Due to the pandemic, the competition is not open to foreign golfers, it added. Defending champion Hou Yu-sang, who is ranked No. 470 worldwide, yesterday faced higher ranking Taiwanese competitors Hsu Wei-ling, Lee Min, Phoebe